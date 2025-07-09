The Eye Opener
Beyond the Crowded Tee: Unmasking the Lingering Shadow of COVID-19
From packed golf ranges to rising traffic mishaps and a global slump in physical activity, evidence suggests a profound, unspoken shift in human health…
Jul 9
•
Mathew Maavak
26
8
ChatGPT Psychosis: Is AI driving people insane?
An emerging class of AI-induced psychological distress is raising alarms. But are LLMs merely a trigger — or a mirror to our deeper societal breakdown?
Jul 5
•
Mathew Maavak
21
9
June 2025
Sacrilege and Statecraft: How Christian Zionism Distorts Scripture to Serve Empire
Why America’s ‘Bless Israel’ Obsession Risks the Church, the World — and the Truth
Jun 24
•
Mathew Maavak
37
16
Deterrence or death: Israel is making the case for a nuclear-armed Iran
Tehran will continue to be sanctioned, pummeled, and subjected to targeted assassinations until strategic deterrence is attained
Jun 17
•
Mathew Maavak
23
5
From Torah to trauma: A satanic child abuse scandal blows up in Israel
There is a coordinated silencing of victims across religious and political hierarchies
Jun 12
•
Mathew Maavak
55
11
University Inequality: The New Empire of Credentialed Elites
Elitist universities are fostering a global neo-feudal system reminiscent of the British Raj
Jun 1
•
Mathew Maavak
20
3
May 2025
When AI ‘hallucinates’ into a global embarrassment
An article cut-and-pasted from ChatGPT raises questions over the role of fact-checkers in the legacy media
May 25
•
Mathew Maavak
36
30
Lies, More Lies and Creative Paralysis
Vanity Upon Vanity: When Truth-Tellers Are Buried and Lies Rise to the Top
May 19
•
Mathew Maavak
25
6
AI Meets VUCA: The Perfect Storm Threatening Humanity
Artificial intelligence may bring about the end of the world as we know it – but not in the way most would expect
May 8
•
Mathew Maavak
15
4
AI and the Quantum Leap in Education: Are We Ready?
Finalist essay at the National Centre RUSSIA’s Open Dialogue: The Future of the World. New Platform for Global Growth
May 5
•
Mathew Maavak
10
3
My six-week 'burnout break' culminated in a trip to Moscow
I will soon be writing on my observations and epiphanies
May 3
•
Mathew Maavak
28
13
March 2025
Important Announcement: Taking a Pause
Time to reset my body, mind and life
Mar 13
•
Mathew Maavak
26
10
