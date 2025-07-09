The Eye Opener

June 2025

Sacrilege and Statecraft: How Christian Zionism Distorts Scripture to Serve Empire
Why America’s ‘Bless Israel’ Obsession Risks the Church, the World — and the Truth
  
Mathew Maavak
16
Deterrence or death: Israel is making the case for a nuclear-armed Iran
Tehran will continue to be sanctioned, pummeled, and subjected to targeted assassinations until strategic deterrence is attained
  
Mathew Maavak
5
From Torah to trauma: A satanic child abuse scandal blows up in Israel
There is a coordinated silencing of victims across religious and political hierarchies
  
Mathew Maavak
11
University Inequality: The New Empire of Credentialed Elites
Elitist universities are fostering a global neo-feudal system reminiscent of the British Raj
  
Mathew Maavak
3

May 2025

When AI ‘hallucinates’ into a global embarrassment
An article cut-and-pasted from ChatGPT raises questions over the role of fact-checkers in the legacy media
  
Mathew Maavak
30
Lies, More Lies and Creative Paralysis
Vanity Upon Vanity: When Truth-Tellers Are Buried and Lies Rise to the Top
  
Mathew Maavak
6
AI Meets VUCA: The Perfect Storm Threatening Humanity
Artificial intelligence may bring about the end of the world as we know it – but not in the way most would expect
  
Mathew Maavak
4
AI and the Quantum Leap in Education: Are We Ready?
Finalist essay at the National Centre RUSSIA’s Open Dialogue: The Future of the World. New Platform for Global Growth
  
Mathew Maavak
3
My six-week 'burnout break' culminated in a trip to Moscow
I will soon be writing on my observations and epiphanies
  
Mathew Maavak
13

March 2025

