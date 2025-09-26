There is a slim possibility that the astral alignment said to mark the birth of Christ may reappear before 2030. But which day will it be?

Recently, I re-published an article outlining why I believe September 11, 3 B.C. to be the day of Christ’s birth. For centuries, the Star of Bethlehem has stirred both devotion and debate. Was it a miracle, a comet, or a planetary alignment? Some scholars, like the late Dr. Michael Heiser, argue that Scripture itself encodes a specific astral sign tied to the Messiah’s birth — a sign that, astonishingly, may reappear within our lifetimes.

The Alignment of 3 B.C.

Dr. Heiser and Ernest L. Martin interpret Revelation 12:1–5 as describing a celestial configuration symbolizing the birth of the Messiah. This alignment occurred on Tishri 1 (the Feast of Trumpets) and featured:

The Woman: Virgo, symbolizing Israel, Mary — and, in my view, the corporate body of believers stretching back to Eden.

Clothed with the Sun: the sun positioned in Virgo’s mid-body, “clothing” her.

Moon Under Her Feet: a new moon below Virgo’s feet, visible just after sunset from Palestine.

Crown of Twelve Stars: Leo’s nine stars plus three wandering planets — Mercury, Venus, and Mars — making twelve, symbolizing Israel’s tribes.

The Child: Jupiter, the “king planet,” approaching conjunction with Regulus, the “king star” in Leo. Its retrograde motion suggested a nine-month “pregnancy” culminating in a “birth.”

This tableau rose above the horizon near Bethlehem after sunset. Heiser and Martin argue it matches Revelation 12’s vision and ties into the Magi’s “star” in Matthew 2 via Jupiter’s kingly symbolism.

How Rare Is This?

Each component of the alignment is common. Their combination is not:

Sun in Virgo: every September.

Moon at Virgo’s feet: one or two days each September.

Jupiter in Virgo: every 11–12 years.

Three planets in Leo: the rarest factor.

This full configuration has appeared only a handful of times in the past millennium — 1056, 1293, 1483, 1827 — and most recently on September 23, 2017, which sparked worldwide speculation though it differed slightly from the 3 B.C. sky.

The Next Window

Precise calculations require software like Stellarium, but the broad cycles suggest a likely window in September 2029 when Jupiter returns to Virgo. A new moon at Virgo’s feet is almost guaranteed during that month. Whether Mercury, Venus, and Mars align in Leo at the same moment is unknown without detailed modeling.

If the pieces don’t line up in 2029, the next chance would be around 2040–41, based on Jupiter’s orbital cycle.

The Great Puzzle

What puzzles me is why no one has already done this modeling. We plan Mars missions years ahead, yet we can’t say whether the “Star of Bethlehem” might reappear in 2029? We have sent orbiters and probes to Mars — which require complex and precise computer modelling — and yet we can’t figure out a relatively simpler celestial event? Even secular media would find this a compelling human-interest story.

And there is a darker undertone here as well. September 2029 sits just months before the pencilled “Great Reset” of 2030. We know that today’s elites and occultists are fascinated by astral signs and routinely engage in mocking imitations of the Divine. Otherwise, I wouldn’t be flagging this date.

Are we being deliberately kept in the dark? As September 2029 nears — in four years to be precise — will we see a cadre of “Judeo-Christian” mystics proclaiming a date foreordained for the manifestation of a “messiah”?

I can only speculate. What do you think?

There is another date looming between now and 2030, but I will save that for another day. Stay tuned.

