Is the Star of Bethlehem About to Return?
A rare astral alignment said to mark Christ’s birth may reappear before 2030. The question is: on which day?
Recently, I re-published an article outlining why I believe September 11, 3 B.C. to be the day of Christ’s birth. For centuries, the Star of Bethlehem has stirred both devotion and debate. Was it a miracle, a comet, or a planetary alignment? Some scholars, like the late Dr. Michael Heiser, argue that Scripture itself encodes a specific astral sign tied to the Messiah’s birth — a sign that, astonishingly, may reappear within our lifetimes.
The Alignment of 3 B.C.
Dr. Heiser and Ernest L. Martin interpret Revelation 12:1–5 as describing a celestial configuration symbolizing the birth of the Messiah. This alignment occurred on Tishri 1 (the Feast of Trumpets) and featured:
The Woman: Virgo, symbolizing Israel, Mary — and, in my view, the corporate body of believers stretching back to Eden.
Clothed with the Sun: the sun positioned in Virgo’s mid-body, “clothing” her.
Moon Under Her Feet: a new moon below Virgo’s feet, visible just after sunset from Palestine.
Crown of Twelve Stars: Leo’s nine stars plus three wandering planets — Mercury, Venus, and Mars — making twelve, symbolizing Israel’s tribes.
The Child: Jupiter, the “king planet,” approaching conjunction with Regulus, the “king star” in Leo. Its retrograde motion suggested a nine-month “pregnancy” culminating in a “birth.”
This tableau rose above the horizon near Bethlehem after sunset. Heiser and Martin argue it matches Revelation 12’s vision and ties into the Magi’s “star” in Matthew 2 via Jupiter’s kingly symbolism.
How Rare Is This?
Each component of the alignment is common. Their combination is not:
Sun in Virgo: every September.
Moon at Virgo’s feet: one or two days each September.
Jupiter in Virgo: every 11–12 years.
Three planets in Leo: the rarest factor.
This full configuration has appeared only a handful of times in the past millennium — 1056, 1293, 1483, 1827 — and most recently on September 23, 2017, which sparked worldwide speculation though it differed slightly from the 3 B.C. sky.
The Next Window
Precise calculations require software like Stellarium, but the broad cycles suggest a likely window in September 2029 when Jupiter returns to Virgo. A new moon at Virgo’s feet is almost guaranteed during that month. Whether Mercury, Venus, and Mars align in Leo at the same moment is unknown without detailed modeling.
If the pieces don’t line up in 2029, the next chance would be around 2040–41, based on Jupiter’s orbital cycle.
The Great Puzzle
What puzzles me is why no one has already done this modeling. We plan Mars missions years ahead, yet we can’t say whether the “Star of Bethlehem” might reappear in 2029? We have sent orbiters and probes to Mars — which require complex and precise computer modelling — and yet we can’t figure out a relatively simpler celestial event? Even secular media would find this a compelling human-interest story.
And there is a darker undertone here as well. September 2029 sits just months before the pencilled “Great Reset” of 2030. We know that today’s elites and occultists are fascinated by astral signs and routinely engage in mocking imitations of the Divine. Otherwise, I wouldn’t be flagging this date.
Are we being deliberately kept in the dark? As September 2029 nears — in four years to be precise — will we see a cadre of “Judeo-Christian” mystics proclaiming a date foreordained for the manifestation of a “messiah”?
I can only speculate. What do you think?
There is another date looming between now and 2030, but I will save that for another day. Stay tuned.
Here are the top scientific platforms to track the skies: Top Online / Software Platforms for Stellar Alignments & Sky Simulation
Platform / Tool Why It’s Useful / Key Features Notes / Strengths
Stellarium (Desktop & Web) Realistic sky simulation, can set your location & time, show planets, stars, constellations, simulate conjunctions etc. Open-source, many plugins. The web version (Stellarium Web) works in-browser.
KStars + Ekos Fully featured planetarium + astrophotography planning, telescope control, tracking features. Cross-platform; good for serious observers.
WorldWide Telescope Visualisation of the sky in 3D, time travel through past/future skies, multiwavelength data layers. Has a web client version and rich catalog/data integration.
Redshift (Redshift Sky) Accurate position calculations, motion simulation, visualization of planets / stars / asteroids etc. Useful for “what-if” simulations over long time ranges.
Telescopius Observation planning, target lists, sky object catalogs, interactive tools. More focused on planning and identifying what to observe.
Deep-Sky Planner Observation planning and logging software; helps decide when and where to view celestial objects. More desktop / planning oriented, less realtime simulation.
Occultation Portal For stellar occultations (when one object passes in front of a star) — data collection and visualization for occultation events. More specialized, but excellent if your interest is in occultation alignments.
HNSKY (Hallo Northern Sky) Free planetarium software that supports star catalogs, telescope control, etc. Good old reliable tool, especially for desktop setups.
Interesting thoughts. I am a layman in this field. Chinese history tends to show 120-year cycle. Web search shows no obvious choice for somebody born in September 1909 to generate global impacts. However, Jesus Christ himself generated most of his impact well after his death. Therefore, even we know the exact date of the next alignment, it will be at least two decades or more before we know if somebody influential is born. And if the new alignment symbolizes the birth of a new concept, even a new "machine" (like the Skynet) then it would be even harder to judge if that specific date of star alignment carries any significance in history.
I think we need to keep our eyes open. However, I think it is too early for Messiah to come as mankind as a whole is far from repenting its sins. More suffering is inevitable. In Buddhist scripture, Buddha said the next Buddha was "scheduled" (if there was no other intervening event) to be born 64000 years after him. I think his intention was to tell us that we should not wait for the Messiah. The salvation of humankind can only be achieved by the effort of humankind. Another significant leader can surely anneal the power and will of many insignificant people. But eventually it is the effort of the countless insignificant people to achieve salvation, if there is one, or if salvation itself can be defined at all.