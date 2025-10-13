Image from Reddit

Here is a riddle the average pew-sitter never considers: if “Yahweh” was Israel’s covenant God, invoked numerous times in the Old Testament, why is His name absent entirely from the New Testament? Why do Matthew, Mark, Luke, Paul, and John avoid uttering it even once?

For that matter, why did Jesus Himself omit that name? If there was anyone qualified to fully enunciate or spell out God’s “sacred name” it would have been Christ Himself who had declared: “I and the Father are one.” (John 10:30).

This is one big missing link in the Old and New Testament continuum. What happened to account for the missing name? The absence is certainly not a scribal accident or apostolic oversight. It is more akin to a theological earthquake.

To get to the bottom of this conundrum, we need to dig deeper into the oldest and most authoritative manuscripts of the Old Testament — the very ones used by Jesus Himself when he preached in various synagogues during his ministry.

The Old Testament of Christ’s Period

By the first century AD, Jewish tradition had already stopped pronouncing the alleged divine name — if it was indeed a proper noun to begin with. At least that is what we are told by popular theology today which itself is largely influenced by Talmudic tradition.

According to the same tradition, the name was cast in stone, so to speak, when God explicitly revealed His covenantal name to Moses (“This is my name forever”) in Exodus 3:14-15. However, popular English translations render the name as:

“I am who I am”

“I am what I am,” or

“I will be what I will be.”

What accounts for such levels of divergence? That is not exactly a name: it is a declaration of fact; a timeless statement of being.

The truth behind this mystery however has been deliberately buried by the pulpit. Paleo-Hebrew — the original script and language in which the divine self-identification was codified — had become functionally extinct after the Babylonian exile. Jews thereafter began using Aramaic (the language of Babylon) in their daily and religious discourses. The books of Daniel and Ezra were believed to be written in Aramaic. For that matter, the Talmud — written long after Christ was crucified — was originally written in Babylonian Aramaic.

Jesus, as we all know, spoke Aramaic as it was the “Hebrew tongue” of the day. When Paul testified before King Aggripa about his Damascene experience, where a heavenly voice spoke to him in the “Hebrew language,” he was referring to Aramaic. Here is the passage and see what the footnote says.

Snapshot from www.biblegateway.com

Why didn’t God use the full form of YHWH, the alleged divine name to authentic Himself, since Paul was a militant Pharisee up till that point? When Paul inquired “Who are you, Lord?”, he was simply told:

“I am Jesus whom you are persecuting.” (Acts 26:15). God did not introduce Himself as “Yahweh” or “Yah” even to a Pharisee such as Paul.

Nowhere in the New Testament is that alleged Hebrew sacred name even mentioned by apostles and believers who performed innumerable miracles through the power of the Holy Spirit. (Luke 10).

The clue as to how the sacrosanctity of this name came about was incidentally revealed by Paul himself who, in Titus 1:14, warned fellow believers against encroaching “Jewish myths and the commands of people who turn away from the truth.”

For what we are really dealing with here is a lingering Talmudic myth that continues to obfuscate the plain and simple truth of the Gospel today.

An Old Textual Subversion

According to churchianity which predominates what’s left of the faith today, it was sheer reverence or fear of the Lord which pushed ancient Jewish worshippers to substitute Adonai (“Lord”) whenever YHWH appeared. But here is where it gets interesting.

The Tetragrammaton יהוה (YHWH) appears 6,828 times in the Masoretic Text which forms the basis of many popular New Testament translations today. But it was only completed and formalised a full 1,000 years after Christ.

The older Septuagint, which was used by Jesus and the apostles, and quoted almost exclusively in the New Testament, instead used the Greek term Kyrios, which simply meant “Lord.”

When Paul declared in Romans 10:13 that “everyone who calls on the name of the Lord (Kyrios) will be saved,” quoting Joel 2:32, he was referencing the Septuagint. Furthermore, we have a specific name, above all others, to contend with in the New Testament.

Therefore God has highly exalted him and bestowed on him the name that is above every name, 10 so that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, in heaven and on earth and under the earth, 11 and every tongue confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father. (Philippians 2:9-11).

Was the original Tetragrammaton folded into the name and person of Christ? Or was it merely a generic name for God?

Additional Considerations

So, how does the Septuagint (LXX) depict God’s response when Moses asked for his name in Exodus 3? It is this:

Ἐγώ εἰμι ὁ ὤν

“I am the One Who Is.”

This is the text found in most critical editions (Rahlfs, Göttingen) and in major manuscripts like the Codexes Vaticanus and Alexandrinus. Again, God’s response was more like a declarative statement.

But is there any evidence that a Tetragrammaton — which may have had a more generalized meaning — was used in the Old Testament era? Is there any hint of its use in the New Testament?

Absolutely. They were represented by the Paleo Hebrew letters 𐤉𐤄𐤅𐤄 which bears no resemblance to the relatively modern square-shaped modern Hebrew script.

I therefore posit, and this only my opinion, that 𐤉𐤄𐤅𐤄 was a generic description for God. Maybe, just maybe, the original tongue in which it was vocalised held the clue to Jesus’ name and identity. We however need not fret over this matter in the New Testament era.

Furthermore, whenever we proclaim Hallelujah (referenced four times in the book of Revelation), we are literally exclaiming “Praise the Lord” and not invoking some mystical name.

In a nutshell, all New Testament writers use Kyrios to reference both God and Christ.

Concluding Cautionary Note

The Talmud ascribes deep mystical essence and esoteric significance to the Tetragrammaton — in sharp contrast to the New Testament.

You can invoke the name of Jesus (English), Yeshu (my mother tongue – derived from Aramaic) or Yasu (Chinese) in worship, healing and deliverance. The potency is not lost in the vernacular.

Now, contrast this with the Talmud: According to Kiddushin 71a:

The Sages taught: The Sages would transmit the explicit Name [i.e., the Tetragrammaton] to their students once in seven years; and some say twice in seven years. Rabbi Nehemiah says: To the modest only, once every seventy years.”

This implies the Tetragrammaton was an esoteric secret, taught rarely, to prevent misuse. And in another Talmudic passage, Sanhedrin 90a:

Rabbi Yehudah says: One who pronounces the Name [the Tetragrammaton] according to its letters has no share in the World to Come.

I am writing this because the reader should be aware of the ominous mushrooming of the Hebrew Roots, Christian Zionism, Christian Nationalism and Noahide Laws movements which are an integral part of the Antichrist system. They are the ones popularizing the words Yeshua (Messianic Judaism) and its various overlaps within the Sacred Name Movement (SNM) in the form of Yehoshua, Yahshua and Yahoshua. Avoid these names at all costs. There is a name for Jesus in your own vernacular, where it remains “a name above every other name.”

This Antichrist spirit is creeping into all spheres of life. Even technology bows before it. Take a look at what should have been the cover image of this article. I tried to get both ChatGPT and Grok to generate a simple image representing the Paleo-Hebrew characters 𐤉𐤄𐤅𐤄 and the following were the closest I got.

I tried once more. After all, for some reason I still can’t fathom, AI is rather poor at generating accurate images upon prompt — unless they concern porn or scatological prompts. It just needed to cut and paste that script (𐤉𐤄𐤅𐤄) into a papyrus background but apparently that was too difficult for artificial intelligence.

I asked one last time (this does not include similar inquiries at Grok, as I was now sure that a simple request like this would not be fulfilled. It’s almost as if this is FORBIDDEN.

Now, which grouping or religion forbids the names of Christ/God except in terms of vile imprecations?

Last but not least, if the divine name was so sacred, why would common folk be allowed to name their children Matityahu (Matthew = Gift of God) or Netanyahu?

