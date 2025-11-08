The Electric Reckoning is available in both eBook and print editions here:

👉 https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0G1FXN7Q1

My Journey

I had set a high bar for myself. The story had to be racy, plausible, and unique. But the path was anything but straightforward. It was littered with false starts, unfinished drafts, and the recurring feeling that fiction simply wasn’t my cup of tea. I even reached out to Salman Rushdie’s late agent, Gillon Aitken, two decades ago with a novel idea he found promising — yet I couldn’t push past the first few pages. I thought I’d missed my chance forever.

In the meantime, I spent over twenty years writing geopolitical analyses and op-eds, a field I excelled in but which increasingly drained me.

As Ecclesiastes reminds us, “To everything there is a season.” Sometimes, the delays we face are not denials but preparations — lessons in patience, humility, and refinement.

Then, in May of this year, I felt unmistakably prodded by Christ’s rod and staff to begin again. What started as a tentative attempt slowly took form — the characters found their voices, the plot its pulse. A project once titled The Last Man Standing evolved into what is now The Electric Reckoning.

About the Book

In the wake of a meticulously orchestrated global collapse, The Electric Reckoning unveils a chilling, intellectually charged vision of the world’s end — and the brutal struggle for what comes next.

The story follows Marcus, a man haunted by guilt as his “City of Tomorrow” descends into an inferno of anarchy. Years earlier, over whiskey and smoke, he and his brilliant friend — known only as The Architect — joked that civilization’s dependence on electricity was its fatal flaw. What began as satire later became prophecy.

As blackouts cripple the globe, Marcus suspects his friend is enacting their apocalyptic theory — “The Electric Reckoning.” His search leads him through a collapsing city to a secluded cabin for a final confrontation.

Opposing The Architect’s hidden agenda is Gerhard Voss, a descendant of Nazi occultists and the public face of the Alliance for Tomorrow. Behind his philanthropic façade, Voss serves an ultra-secret ancient fraternity bent on global depopulation through engineered pandemics, economic sabotage, and AI domination.

Yet even within this alliance, rival ambitions burn. Ari Ginsburg, his lieutenant, dreams of a Talmudic-technocratic theocracy stretching from the Nile to the Euphrates. To compound matters further, two rogue generals — one Israeli and the other Pakistani — are hell-bent on igniting a nuclear Armageddon.

At the center of it all is The Architect himself. Operating from beneath an Amish barn, he believes the only way to save humanity is to destroy its digital chains, ushering in a “soft landing” into a new dark age — one free from surveillance and control.

The Electric Reckoning ends not with resolution, but with a question: Will the extinction of light be humanity’s redemption — or its final fall?

This novel weaves together multiple complex plotlines that culminate in a surprising denouement. This synopsis admittedly does not do enough justice to encapsulate the novel. But I will stop here for the moment before I turn into a pumpkin.

God Bless

Mathew Maavak