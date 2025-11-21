Recently, I came across an eye-popping social media post claiming that Denis Rancourt, once a mainstream scientist and academic, had attributed nearly 100 million deaths to the COVID-19 vaccines. A closer look, however, showed that the figure actually came from Rancourt’s estimate of deaths linked to childhood vaccination campaigns since 1974 — not from COVID-19 vaccines themselves. Even so, the figure remains an astonishingly large number.

In a separate report dated September 17, 2023, Rancourt and his co-authors did indeed attribute nearly 17 million deaths worldwide to the COVID-19 vaccines. Two years have now passed since its publication, and one can only wonder what the tally would look like today using Rancourt et al.’s methodology. Part of the problem in estimating vaccine-linked deaths lies in the official reluctance to release essential mortality data.

This is a global phenomenon. You will have better luck digging incriminating details out of the newly-released Epstein files — which continue to implicate high-profile politicians, including the current U.S. President, as well as billionaire oligarchs who colluded in the coronapsychosis — than accessing basic COVID-related information.

It is also hard to ignore the growing reports of young, seemingly healthy individuals dying “suddenly” at rates that are outright alarming. Embalmers, for their part, continue to encounter an atypical prevalence of rubbery, fibrous clots in the bodies they prepare.

Only a few days back, Australian cyclist Paige Greco, a Paralympic gold medalist, died of a “sudden medical episode” at the age of 28. On Nov 17, high school athlete John Dawson “John the Cool” McCullough passed away from a sudden cardiac event at the age of 17. I am just highlighting two random examples I had encountered within the past week. There are countless other examples of sudden stage-4 cancers and other life-threatening ailments afflicting individuals aged 30 and under that have surfaced on social media over the past week.

Are such sudden and unexpected deaths, as well as the deluge of terminal medical conditions, part of the New Normal, to borrow a phrase from Davos double-speak?

I personally know a disproportionate number of acquaintances who died suddenly after receiving the vaccines — cases that never make it into the social media’s “sudden and unexpected” list. For clarity, I do not count anyone aged 50 years and above in this category unless they were fitness or wellness gurus, or doctors known for preaching healthy living.

Yet despite these rigid parameters, young and healthy individuals are observed to be dying at unprecedented rates.

Lost in Exaggerations

There is plenty of disinformation circulating on all sides. Official sources often cherry-pick evidence, statistics, and findings from tightly controlled studies whose funding is frequently intertwined with Big Pharma. Meanwhile, anti-vaxxers just as readily seize on and regurgitate any claim that appears to support their position, often without subjecting these alleged “new evidences” to even basic scrutiny.

The best we can do is assemble the clearest proximal and anecdotal evidence available. Below is a quick roundup of the strongest compilations on COVID-vaccine adverse effects. There are undoubtedly more compelling and methodologically rigorous sources out there, but in an era of aggressive online suppression, we are left with what has managed to slip through the digital net.

Does a report like the one above tick every box for scientific rigour and methodology — a field I am trained in? Almost. But it certainly outclasses the factual and statistical cherry-picking that has become a pandemic of its own within the medical establishment.

The medical establishment should also explain why multiple studies reveal that mortality rates often fall when doctors — and in some cases nurses — go on strike? If conventional wisdom were correct, deaths should spike during periods of medical unavailability, not decline. Consider another study, with findings published in 2008, which plainly states the following in its opening paragraph:

A paradoxical pattern has been suggested in the literature on doctors’ strikes: when health workers go on strike, mortality stays level or decreases.

So, medical inaccessibility, in certain instances, may actually prolong life? Who would have guessed?

One also needs to be reminded that the flu, which kills tens of thousands of people each year, somehow disappeared during the coronapsychosis period. I had written a detailed commentary on this anomaly as early as 2021. It certainly appears that flu fatalities were quietly folded into the COVID-19 death count during that period.

Note: This image (creator unknown) is a montage but it captures what I have read from mainstream sources.

Rigged AIs and Amish Integrity

From my experience, all AI language models (from ChatGPT to Grok to DeepSeek) have consistently exhibited a bias when it comes to the COVID-19 narrative and its vaccines. Back in late April, while I was in Moscow, Harvard-trained economist and geopolitical insider Jeffrey Sachs reiterated for the umpteenth time that the virus was engineered at a University of North Carolina laboratory and did not originate in Wuhan, China. He made this assertion while seated just two meters away from me.

Take Sachs’ claimed “ground zero” with a grain of salt. I do not doubt for a moment that the virus originated in a U.S. military-linked lab; what I am convinced of is that the real origin, and the motivations behind it, may be far darker and far more sinister. I had to fictionalize this hypothesis in my novel – The Electric Reckoning. (More on this in Part 2).

I also sought information on communities that were known to have shunned the COVID-19 vaccines, in particular the Amish community in the United States. They are the ideal “control group” in the neverending “vaccinated vs unvaccinated” debate. This is what one AI tool generated when I sought basic stats:

Counties with Amish populations had approximately 1.6% lower vaccination rates than non-Amish counties.

Only 1.6 percent? This reeked of medical propaganda, replete with massaged or fraudulent statistics. The Amish are well known for their long-standing skepticism toward modern medicine, especially preventive interventions such as vaccines. (They have no qualms seeking medical care in emergencies or after someone becomes gravely ill).

It is also important to clarify here what “Amish” actually means. Outsiders often lump the Amish together with the “Beachy Amish” (conservative Mennonites), and in this instance they are not entirely wrong — the distinctions can appear subtle from the outside. Both communities sometimes fellowship with each other, engage in business across the sectarian line, and speak the same regional Pennsylvania Dutch dialect.

However, liberal Mennonites are not considered part of the “Amish” community as their conservative cousins see them as little different from any mainstream liberal denomination.

I therefore suspect that scientific studies on the Amish quietly and disingenuously fold in liberal Mennonite groups. If liberal Mennonites were vaccinated en masse, the scientific community could easily — and misleadingly — include them within the inoculated “Amish” cohort, thereby skewing the data.

It is also worth noting that conservative Amish and Mennonites generally enjoy a higher life expectancy than the U.S. average. Official explanations point to lower chronic disease rates and more holistic lifestyles. This is a no-brainer as they avoid processed foods like a plague. (Some Mennonites do indulge in carbonated drinks during summer).

There are also studies that attribute these longer lifespans to a rare genetic variant — the SERPINE1 mutation — found in certain Amish communities. Yet given the community’s limited genetic diversity (second-cousin marriages are not uncommon), one might expect shorter, not longer, lifespans over generations. In fact, I have come across more than one study linking certain hereditary diseases within Amish populations directly to consanguinity.

The same AI chatbot I sought over Amish vaccination data had also gratuitously added the following “facts”:

“....a persistent myth claims that the absence of vaccines in Amish communities leads to an absence of autism. This claim is false. Autism exists in Amish communities, though reported prevalence is lower. This is likely due to under-diagnosis, as Amish children may not undergo the same clinical assessments and educational evaluations as other children. There is no scientific link between vaccines and autism, a fact supported by decades of extensive research.”

Yet every autism case within the Amish community (most now shadowbanned or scrubbed entirely) involved children adopted from outside — children who had already received mandatory childhood vaccinations in orphanages before entering Amish families.

And here is what the CDC just released about the correlation between vaccines and autism on Nov 19, 2025 (yes, within the past 24 hours):

The claim “vaccines do not cause autism” is not an evidence-based claim because studies have not ruled out the possibility that infant vaccines cause autism.

Studies supporting a link have been ignored by health authorities.

HHS has launched a comprehensive assessment of the causes of autism, including investigations on plausible biologic mechanisms and potential causal links.

Good grief, what prompted this dramatic u-turn? Surely, it has nothing to do with the Jeffrey Epstein files which were officially sanctioned for release more or less on the same day? Is this a case of monumental distraction?

Nonetheless, I pressed the AI tool for additional information: Did any of its sources come directly from Amish communities or their own spokespersons? Here is what I got:

The closest source to an “insider” is a research study from Penn State, which notes that one of its authors, Cory Anderson, is himself part of the Amish community. This suggests the research benefits from an internal cultural understanding, even if it is presented through an academic institution. And here is what another AI LLM stated when queried about Cory Anderson’s Amishness.

Wrong. Anderson is not Amish. To begin with, any Amish individual who pursued tertiary education, let alone an academic career in population research, would be thoroughly shunned (i.e., excommunicated) by the community. Second, “Anderson” is a Scandinavian name, particularly Danish, not a German surname typically associated with Amish lineage. Third, mislabeling Anderson as Amish reeks of Big Tech subterfuge, raising the question of whether any mainstream scientific claims tied to this individual can be taken at face value. Here is what another AI chatbot clarified regarding Anderson’s background.

To cut a long story short, the Amish — simply by existing — remain a thorn in the side of both Big Pharma and the Frankenfood giants, which is why they belong in this discussion.

Last but not least, any scientific claims about the Amish or conservative Mennonites are unlikely to be refuted by the study subjects themselves, as they generally avoid the Internet.

Ironically, some of the Amish and Mennonites featured in the video above will never watch it, even though it presents them in an overwhelmingly positive light.

As a side note, the main protagonist in my novel, The Electric Reckoning, is an excommunicated Beachy Amish.

The Most Taboo Subject Ever?

I have openly pilloried Zionism and its manifold evils in my Substack posts, and on occasion I have turned to AI tools to retrieve Talmudic references I had previously encountered. Typically, the responses arrive with the usual caveats like “not all rabbis hold this view,” or “this interpretation belongs to hardline scholars,” and so on. I find such caveats to be perfectly acceptable, provided the citations are accurate. I have sourced facts and written about child sex trafficking and abuse using AI tools, and they have all been obliging.

But contrast this with the algorithmic intransigence — stretching from Silicon Valley to Shenzhen — the moment COVID-19 enters the frame.

Governments everywhere, along with their global overseers, do not want this topic examined, especially as young, ostensibly healthy people continue to collapse and “die suddenly.” This is precisely why self-styled free-speech absolutists like Elon Musk, along with various MAGA influencers, became useful distractions by absorbing public outrage while steering attention away from what may be the greatest planned genocide in modern history. A genocide via injection.

Yes, the Zionist atrocities in Gaza, and Donald J. Trump’s disturbing links to Jeffrey Epstein, should evoke rightful outrage. But even these horrors pale next to a catastrophe that implicated, enabled, or at the very least entangled nearly every ruling class on the planet.

And consider this: why have the Russians remained conspicuously silent about the 20,000-plus incriminating documents they seized from joint US–Ukrainian biolabs during the early phase of the 2022 Russo-Ukrainian war? Perhaps some powerful entity wanted to ensure that the Ukrainians could never use those files as a blackmail weapon — a final hedge for preserving their territorial sovereignty.

Part 2 therefore will deal with a fictionalized account of the “far darker and far more sinister” forces behind the COVID-19 plandemic.

