1d

Two small 'notes', on an otherwise directly on target strike.

"Antivaxxers" is a perjorative term. It's a stigmatizing, thought-terminating cliché - which is rooted in the fallacies long promoted by Big Pfharma, the AMA, the Pediatric poisoners guild, etc. (let's call this Military Intelligence Corporate Industrial Media Academic Think Tank Complex, "BigVaxx") - but which was just yesterday debunked by the CDC. I think more neutral language will call them, "the Vaccine Injury Aware", going forward. Though I totally understand why you used their language, in that context, for purposes of clarity, and brevity.

Secondly - Denis Rancourt's research on the deaths caused by the experimental ModRNA gene therapy shots looks to be solid. However, his take on Covid overall, is a bit wacky. He seems to insist that there was no such thing, as the Bioweapon that so severely sickened and injured so many of us. I personally KNOW that I first had it, in December of 2019, in Venice, California. This was the period between our first indications that the Bioweapon had been released upon the world, domestically in the USA - https://www.washingtonpost.com/dc-md-va/2019/07/17/third-person-has-died-after-respiratory-illness-outbreak-greenspring-village-fairfax-officials-say/ see also: "Mysterious Vaping Illness" (still an 'unsolved mystery' that killed several non-vapers) - and the time when the CDC began acknowledging domestic cases, several months later.

I don't think Covid really killed any more than the flu would have, and data confirms this - https://web.archive.org/web/20201126163323/https://www.jhunewsletter.com/article/2020/11/a-closer-look-at-u-s-deaths-due-to-covid-19. It should be noted that vehicular traffic was greatly decreased in that period, and this is typically a major cause of death. What certainly led to most of the Covid deaths, was denial of safe, effective and appropriate early care, compounded by iatrogenic inputs, like sedatives and ventilators, and Remdesivir, which is KNOWN to cause multiple organ failure, and edema. Certainly the experience of brave doctors who bucked the establishment trends, like those of Fareed and Tyson, Zelenko, the FLCCC doctors etc., indicate a highly treatable illness - as opposed to the death statistics generated by the commonly promoted and accepted Standards of Care, in the USA, particularly.

1d

The Covid operation is a project of the transnational deep state, which is the defacto world government. They are working furiously to enclose the commons.

Comment on conversation of Iain Davis and Doc Malik, during which was mentioned tokenization, tokenization being another version of enclosing the commons:

https://iaindavis.substack.com/p/doc-malik-and-iain-davis-discuss/comment/179179239

