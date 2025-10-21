I was supposed to write an article titled “Anatomy of a Christian Zionist,” based on personal, close-up interactions which I now regret. I strongly believe that this cohort, despite their pretensions to Christian love and doctrine, will serve as the enforcers and executioners of the metastasizing Antichrist system.

After all, we are told that in the Last Days, a man’s worst enemies will be the members of his own “household” (Matthew 10:36) and that many would be given over to seducing spirits and the doctrines of demons (1 Timothy 4:1-3).

But there was something about those verses which had piqued me for a long time. I have endeavoured to clear the fog surrounding these verses, and I hope my conclusions benefit the reader..

The ‘Household of Faith’

Let’s begin with Matthew 10:36 where Christ delivers this prophecy about the Last Days:

And a person’s enemies will be those of his own household.

This seems straightforward enough. In the Last Days, your worst enemies will indeed be those from your own household. In fact, all ancient cultures acknowledge that the greatest enemy is always within, often being none other than the man in the mirror.

I have come across many comments and observations regarding the verse in the book of Matthew and felt it had a wider definition. Here is a condensation of such sentiments, which was inspired by a comment from one of my readers. It was posted in the context of Christian Zionism and its myriad manifestations, especially the Make America Great Again (MAGA) phenomenon.

I received a chilling confirmation of the times we are in from a MAGA supporter I know. She expressed approval for “ridding the world of those evildoers.” When I suggested I might be among the disappeared, she chillingly affirmed, “I fully expect that you will be disappeared.” Who are these “evildoers”? Real Christians and anyone who opposes the MAGA movement, which she revealed they understand will target all opposition. This was not from a stranger, but from my own sister, who once loved us but underwent a dramatic, overnight transformation. She has been completely turned against our family and now openly states that anyone who refuses to serve the coming, false utopia of the New World Order “must be eliminated.” It’s as if she’s been assimilated into a collective — completely “Borg’d.” She further revealed a shocking hardness of heart, stating she would be “happy when California falls into the ocean” and that the Golden Gate Bridge “needs to be destroyed.” The change in her is truly Jekyll and Hyde — a heart of flesh turned to a heart of stone. It is a tragic and sobering fulfillment of the scripture: “Your enemies will be those of your own household.”

I would have written the above excerpt myself, if not for all the key points encapsulated by the reader. I just need to add one startling fact: most of my American readers hail from California by a large margin which does not surprise me as Romans 5:20 says “where sin increased, grace abounded all the more.” Yes, California may mirror a modern-day Sodom (though not on par with modern-day Israel) and Jesus Himself declared that if the miracles he had performed in Capernaum were also done in Sodom, “it would have remained to this day.” (Matthew 11:23).

This brings us to the realization that the “household of faith” (co-religionists) was innately more wicked and stone-hearted than Sodom during Jesus’ ministry.

As for the “household of flesh” (family members), Jesus’ own kin was guilty of unbelief for a season. However, in Acts 1:14, we see them gathering and worshipping — post-crucifixion — with the apostles and other believers. The only one who betrayed Christ was Judas, who was among the inner sanctum of the “household of faith.” All the Apostles, except perhaps John, met a violent death; yet none of them were recorded by tradition to have been betrayed at the hands of their families.

Therefore, we can accommodate both a literal and expanded definition of Matthew 10:36 to include the “household of faith” or co-religionists when it comes to End Times deception and betrayal. This religion should be analogous to the one Jesus encountered during his ministry on earth: a militant, political religion which masquerades as faith.

And when you weaponise scripture and corrupt faith, what is the end result?

Doctrine of Demons

You cannot simply turn against the household of faith, to the point of desiring some to be killed, unless you have been nurturing the doctrines of demons for a considerable period of time. The Jekyll and Hyde gospel does not occur spontaneously in a vacuum. There is no spiritual booth, where one enters and egresses seconds later into a monster. No, one would need to frequent that demonic echo chamber for a long time for a subtle spiritual usurpation to take place. This is where we get to the other End Times verse that had piqued my curiosity for a long time.

In 1 Timothy 4:1-3, we read that many will succumb to seducing spirits.

4 Now the Spirit expressly says that in later times some will depart from the faith by devoting themselves to deceitful spirits and teachings of demons, 2 through the insincerity of liars whose consciences are seared, 3 who forbid marriage and require abstinence from foods that God created to be received with thanksgiving by those who believe and know the truth.

I was always troubled by the reference to marriage being forbidden. How can you prevent anyone from marrying? Even those persecuted and placed in death camps can exchange marital vows in secret, known only to their Maker in heaven, and thereby become man and wife. There is no prescribed biblical tradition when it comes to marriage. In fact, none of the first Gentile believers in the New Testament were asked to undergo a “Judeo-Christian” re-marriage ceremony to solemnise their marital status — even if that marriage was conducted in a heathen temple.

The old religious-political construct called the mainstream church was however “troubled” over such marriages and advocated some sort of solemnization. In one particular cinematic biopic, which admittedly took some liberties with dialogues, there was a scene where Mohandas Gandhi thundered over a proposed new colonial law in South Africa: “No marriage other than a Christian marriage is considered valid. Under this act our wives and mothers are whores. And every man here is a bastard.”

It is quite ironic that Britain during this period had recognised common-law marriages (cohabitation-based unions aka fornication) as being valid unions.

But guess where this theology comes from? I sought AI’s help on this one, and used the hypothetical analogy of a Hindu couple converting to Judaism. Here is the answer:

In Judaism, if a Hindu couple converts, their prior marriage isn’t automatically recognized as valid under Jewish law (halacha), which has specific requirements for a marriage to be considered a kiddushin (Jewish marriage). To have their marriage recognized within Jewish tradition, they would typically need to undergo a Jewish marriage ceremony, but the exact requirements depend on the circumstances and the branch of Judaism (e.g., Orthodox, Conservative, Reform) overseeing the conversion and marriage.

The ‘Divine Feminine’

So, what does “forbidding marriage” in 1 Timothy 4:3 mean? On a hunch, I checked the original Greek of the word translated into “forbid” and sought a better translation. And Eureka, there was the answer I was looking for.

Here is how the 1 Timothy 4:1-3 is rendered in Smith’s Literal Translation:

1 But the Spirit expressly says, that in latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits and teachings of demons,

2 speaking lies in hypocrisy; having their own conscience seared with a hot iron;

3 hindering to marry, to keep from victuals which God created for participation with thanks, for the faithful and them knowing the truth.

The Greek used for “hindering” here is κωλυόντων (kōlyontōn) and it is only ever used in that particular genitive plural participle in another passage in the New Testament, namely 1 Thessalonians 2:16 which reads:

…. by hindering (κωλυόντων = kōlyontōn) us from speaking to the Gentiles that they might be saved — so as always to fill up the measure of their sins. But wrath has come upon them (the Jews) at last! (ESV - parenthesis added).

And who is hindering marriage even today, by corrupting the natural attraction between opposite sexes through the promotion of gender fluidity? Take a look at the prominent names promoting same sex marriages and child genital mutilation in the name of gender identity. It comes from the doctrine of demons via the Talmud. Here is one telling excerpt:

Rabbi Yirmiyah ben Elazar said: When the Holy One, blessed be He, created Adam, He created him androgynous, as it is said, ‘Male and female He created them. (Bereshit Rabbah 8:1)

B. Yevamot 63a calls the Shekhinah (Divine Presence) a feminine partner who dwells with Israel — suggesting that Divine manifestation has feminine attributes, even as God is often addressed with masculine grammar.

If you have ever been to a charismatic/evangelical service which invoked the Shekinah, take heed that the Holy Spirit is always described in the masculine “he” or the neutral “it” in various English Bible translations. The original Greek term for “spirit” is “pneuma” which is indeed gender-neutral as it is closely-related to the word “wind” and “air.” This does not mean the Holy Spirit is androgynous! Furthermore, the Shekinah is not mentioned in the Old Testament but is extensively portrayed as the “divine feminine” in Kabbalah texts (Zohar etc.).

In the the Kabbalistic Tree of Sefirot, where the Shekinah is Malchut (Monarch), the serpentine imagery is sometimes used to describe the flow of divine energy (e.g., the “serpent of wisdom” winding through the Sefirot in later Lurianic Kabbalah).

When a “divine feminine” presence, associated with serpentine paths, is invoked in a Christian context via the invocation to Shekinah, it creates a dangerous syncretism that fundamentally distorts the nature of the Godhead and echoes the original deception in Eden. Which churches uphold the “divine feminine” in some form even today?

I have come across heretical writings which describe the Holy Spirit as the “mother figure” within the triune Godhead. I have often pondered over the origins of this heresy. The mystery was later solved when one particular proponent was later exposed to be part of the British Israelite movement which, in turn, is another facet of Christian Zionism. This is the religion of the Tommy Robinson types.

The “Christian Nationalism” movement is animated by this very doctrine of demons, training its fire on immigrants while showing a disturbing tolerance for powerful pedophiles who had opened the floodgates of immigration in the first place. This moral blindness was starkly illustrated when Donald Trump recently left the door open to pardoning Ghislaine Maxwell, a convicted child sex trafficker, while his base continues to vilify the migrant laborers they see as the real enemy.

But then again, the Talmud is the fountainhead of gender dysphoria and various Sodomite perversions. When Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, declared that “Europe is the values of the Talmud,” she was in fact nutshelling two millennia of spiritual subversion in Christendom.

The net effect of such propaganda is hindering men and women from tinkering with the idea of getting married. Marriage is now seen as too burdensome.

As one elegant woman told me long back: “I cannot understand people who bring children into this world.”

(Originally written on Oct 8 2025)

