Dear Readers,

I have been silent for over two weeks as I was putting the finishing touches on my very first novel. It is a fast-paced dystopian techno-thriller with multiple, converging plotlines — all culminating in a rather electrifying denouement. By God’s grace, I managed to weave a complex plot into a fast-paced and gripping experience for the reader.

The book should be publicly available — both in e-book and print formats — within a week, pending the standard review process for new authors. (This is my first foray into fiction).

In the meantime, I am also looking into alternative publishers should my novel not be deemed “politically correct,” as it is bound to ruffle some feathers.

I am still reeling from the adrenaline rush and, therefore, will only be posting the Preface and Description here for now.

More details to follow as I slowly dial down:-)

Preface

When truth is filtered by algorithms and dissent is dismissed as misinformation, fiction becomes the last sanctuary for what cannot be said.

After more than two decades of publishing analyses and op-eds, I have witnessed a startling decline in our public domain. The global infoscape has become a terrain where dross overwhelms fact. I have come to believe that a work of fiction can reveal more truth than the cornucopia of half-truths and lies paraded as “news.”

And so, I turned to the novel. The story you are about to read is not the one I first imagined; it evolved organically, its characters and themes weaving a narrative that, to my own surprise, moved me to both laughter and tears. This was no small wonder for someone who had been marinating in his own cynicism for far too long.

I once thought fiction was beyond my reach. Earlier attempts were stillborn, and the feat seemed Sisyphean. But when I encountered the “policeman in the mind” — to borrow a phrase from the counterculture of the 1960s — in my own analyses, I recognised fiction as the ideal outlet.

This novel draws its life from modern anxieties: the unseen architects of our digital lives, the corrupting nature of power, and the blind faith in progress. It springs from a single, subversive question: What if some of the conspiracies we dismiss as madness are not false, but merely ahead of their time?

This literary journey was marked by faith, perseverance, inspiration, and occasionally, by crippling bouts of despair and doubt. Prepare for a story that is provocative, fast-paced, and unflinching. I hope it intrigues and entertains you in equal measure.

Description

When the world’s power grids and communication networks flicker and die, humanity faces a catastrophe unlike any since the dawn of civilization. Yet for a select few, the collapse isn’t a disaster, but the harbinger of a long-awaited reckoning.

A mysterious figure known only as The Architect believes that to save humanity, its digital shackles must be broken forever. His plan to plunge the world into a permanent pre-electric age sets him on a collision course with an ancient esoteric cabal — and two fanatical generals, one Pakistani and one Israeli, whose respective apocalyptic visions threaten to ignite nuclear Armageddon. As nations fracture and societies descend into chaos, covert wars unfold in the shadows, where survival blurs with morality.

The Electric Reckoning is a relentless, thought-provoking thriller that explores the dark potential of technology — and the fragile spark of humanity that endures when the lights go out.

God Bless

Mathew Maavak