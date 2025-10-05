Recently, the modern Jewish world celebrated Yom Kippur which literally translates as the Day of Atonement. Since I was a child, I was told that this was a day devoted to repentance, prayer, fasting, and seeking forgiveness from both God and fellow human beings.

Sounds like an Old Testament forerunner of the Christian faith, right?

Well, wrong. For some reason, after the coronapsychosis epoch (2020-2024) which choked the world for nearly five years, there has been an explosion of online revelations regarding Talmudic lies and its sinister agendas. This is happening in spite of efforts by Western power-brokers, its mainstream media and assorted gutter evangelicals who peddle a version of Christianity that is getting more and more bizarre by the day.

This cancerous religion is variously called Judeo-Christianity, Christian Zionism or Christian Nationalism. They are all garbed under the cloak of biblical Christianity, but you will see its raw satanic agenda being manifested more and more as we approach the watershed year of 2030.

So, what is Yom Kippur visibly known for? What is the “high point” of this festival? Well, it is the annual ritual of transferring your sins onto a chicken. Let me repeat that again: This is the day when one chicken dies for all the sins of the Talmudic adherent. I will let a Jewish woman, allegedly a former Orthodox Jew herself, explain this to you in the clip below.

In the clip above, she reveals that the Talmudic religion is replete with witchcraft and spells.

Now, I have been to churches here in Malaysia which have incorporated “messianic worship” into their service, including recorded Jewish prayers (although these guys don’t understand a word of Hebrew). But the woman in the clip above specifically warns us that these rituals and prayers are replete with “spells” and “witchcraft” which aligns with Talmudic teaching. So, where do you think these churches and their flock are headed?

Stark Mockery of Christ

I can’t think of a bigger mockery of Christ than an invented medieval ritual which substitutes his sacrifice on the cross with a chicken. The practice first appears in the Geonic period (roughly 7th–10th centuries AD, in Babylon). The first clear record comes from the writings of the Geonim (Jewish scholars of Babylonia).

And there you have it yet again: All Antichrist roads lead to Babylon, and the Talmud serves as the living map.

And where is Babylon’s epicentre today? Isn’t it the modern state of Israel?

Routine mockeries of Christ extend to state-sponsored Israeli TV skits. In fact, Israel is the only nation that officially sanctions this abomination. No other nation, whether Communist, Hindu, Buddhist, or Islamic, engages in this depravity. See one — among many — for yourself if you can stomach it.

Also, notice the features of the woman engaged in this mockery. She looks European through and through — the genetic result of centuries of conversions tacitly encouraged by occultic elements in the church. I can only imagine the descendents of Ivanka Trump and Chelsea Clinton engaging in similar mockeries a century or two down the line. Perhaps even sooner.

Which way onwards ‘Christian Soldier’?

At least, many modern Jews are honest about the evils of the Talmudic faith, and want to have nothing to do with them. But many of them just don’t know how to escape the scourge of a religion that rose from the bottomless pit. Who is there to guide them? The creature below who is President Donald Trump’s “spiritual advisor?” Or the other Trump “spiritual advisor” who was sentenced for child sex abuse days back?

Yes, those impeding the deliverance of modern Jews are Christian Zionists who are nothing but an assortment of trailer trash preachers peddling a false gospel.

Within this context, I consider Donald J. Trump and his entire retinue of so-called “Christian Nationalists” as nothing but guttersnipes with deep pockets padded generously by the global antichrist system. From Charlie Kirk, to his bikini-flashing widow (who once operated a Romanian child trafficking ring from age 17) to Mike Huckabee, I see them all as nothing but guttersnipes.

And, I am not going to apologise for using strong language, as it echoes what the Jewish King Solomon had observed as an “evil under the sun.”

I have seen slaves on horses, and princes walking on the ground like slaves (Ecclesiastes 10:7)

This is the state of nearly all “churches” today, whether Evangelical, Protestant, Catholic or Orthodox. The “floaters” literally run the show. They determine dogma, eschatology and how the Bible should be interpreted. Without them, “you cannot know God” — that’s the underlying theology. And when the Antichrist comes, they will point deliverance in his direction.

At the end of the day, you either choose the Christ or you choose a religion masquerading as Christianity. You either choose Christ or his so-called apostolic representatives on earth. You either choose the Bible or the dogma of whatever denomination you belong to. Or you can choose the gospel of cowards whose doctrinal conceptions of sin obsesses on “smoking and drinking.” It is the gospel of straining a gnat and swallowing a camel (Matthew 23:24). (More on this another day).

Ultimately, you can choose an IDOL in the form of a “true man of God,” or the “one and true church.” These are pathways that lead to perdition.

You know what is common among all of them? They step in as intermediaries between the seeker and Christ, and all scripture has to be curated or tested via them. I thought the veil was torn at the time of crucifixion (Matthew 27:51) and the Holy Spirit was supposed to guide us into all truths (John 16:13)? I thought Christ’s yoke was easy and His burden was light? (Matthew 11:30).

Last but not least, where were these so-called shepherds of the church when nations conspired and peoples (elites) plotted in vain (Psalm 2:1) during the coronapsychosis? Instead of seeking clarification, they wanted you jabbed with a toxin that may have generational consequences. Why aren’t the “true men of God” or “the true biblical church” touching on this genocidal End Times deception? The slow deaths and maiming of millions continue as I write this. Is it because they were complicit in this satanic agenda?

Why are they… so “chicken”?

On a final note, the Talmudic religion is very economical and flexible. If chicken isn't available, a $20 bill would be enough to appease their deity

Signing off.

