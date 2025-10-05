The Eye Opener

This year, on their holiest day of the calendar, when they are supposed to be repenting of all their sins, the IDF blocked the 42 boats of the flotilla of humanitarians from all corners of the world, took them as prisoners, removed their ability to communicate with the world, designated them terrorists, and promised they would now be punished. I have heard there are American veterans among the group, but that doesn't matter - this is beyond the pale.

Ever since 10/7, we have been witness to a culling which warps the mind to even know it is happening ... right in broad daylight. It is written in Isaiah, "Woe to them that call evil for good and good for evil." God help those of us with eyes to see to remain sane.

"You know what is common among all of them? They step in as intermediaries between the seeker and Christ, and all scripture has to be curated or tested via them."

Than you for a great post, Dr. Maavak! I figured out what you've written in the above quote when I was a teenager, about 16 or 17 years of age, while studying the Bible (and tons of other books) and comparing its underlying message of humbleness, humility, love and compassion with how the contemporary institutionalized churches operate, specifically my local Orthodox church.

Even as a minor I came to understand that not unlike the cult of the "chosenites", who claim exclusive rights for themselves based on a fictitious story they themselves have come up with and written down, so do the so called "Churches of God" claim that they possess an exclusive right to interpret the Scripture and to be an obligatory mediator between the flock and the Absolute, which in itself already represents a mortal sin. The hypocrisy is overwhelming!

