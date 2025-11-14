The Eye Opener

The Eye Opener

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laura Ruggeri's avatar
Laura Ruggeri
10hEdited

I can tell you why Creature X and other so-called influencers like him are quoted by Russian media outlets as well as US outlets and public figures. They do little to no background checks. If a particular argument is likely to resonate with their audience, they will amplify it. Internet influencers are good at self-branding and self-promotion, often claiming academic degrees, professional certifications or expertise they simply don’t possess. A fitness coach with 2 million followers might call himself a “PhD in Nutrition” after completing an online certificate; a 22-year-old crypto trader rebrands as a “Chief Economist”; someone with an under-graduate degree in Marketing presents himself as a "geopolitical analyst"; a lecturer who teaches online courses for a digital university that admits students who never completed high school calls himself a "professor", etc. These are not isolated cases. They are the norm in a digital ecosystem that rewards narrative over credentials.

Unfortunately, due to the lack of background checks, the influencer-expert keeps thriving, one exaggerated bio at a time.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Mathew Maavak
Jesus Is Lord's avatar
Jesus Is Lord
21h

X seems like an addiction, or those who inhabit it a "fix", like a drug. So thoroughly entrenched in it, it rules their lives. Sadly, my Sister is hooked too. Believes all the nonsense. I cringe to think what will happen when smart phones go down. PANIC-stricken users will go ballistic, with their daily fix taken away. I know I strayed from the main topic, but just reiterating that there are too many things to get addicted to. When it changed to X, I dumped it. Meta also. (No, they dumped me, ha ha) But millions, maybe billions, still hooked in. I guess they'll do anything to get it back, especially those making $$ from it. And "friends". The internet was not constructed to be our friend. World wide spider web of deceit and ...well, you said it well. Much better than I can.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr Mathew Maavak
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture