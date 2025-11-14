There is something almost tragicomic about a man from a small Malaysian town who spends his days raging about American politics. His feed is an endless barrage of rants about “Western civilization,” “degeneracy,” and “wokeness” ad nauseam. His tone could easily be mistaken for that of a Midwestern MAGA diehard — except he is Malaysian Chinese, has reportedly never set foot in the United States, and recently declared on social media: “I refuse to be governed by a Ugandan named Zohran Kwame Mamdani. Get out of my country.”

My country? Irony of ironies: Mamdani is a U.S. citizen, while this self-declared patriot — who proudly claims to have “voted for Trump” — is not even American. He lives halfway across the world, in Malaysia.

Allow me to call him Creature X for I will not dignify his putative name by mentioning it here. Besides, X is the platform through which he spews his deranged cocktail of lies and delusions to more than a million followers, drawn largely from the MAGA, white nationalist, and Christian Zionist camps.

The tweet about Mamdani — swiftly deleted — was merely the latest episode exposing the absurdity of Creature X’s identity dysphoria. He had momentarily forgotten to switch to one of his numerous alter-handles before posting, and the mask slipped. The man who styles himself as a defender of “Western civilization” does not live in any nation remotely European and does not possess an iota of verifiable European heritage. And while he routinely rants against illegal immigrants to the United States, I dare wager that his own ancestors were either illegal migrants or trafficked labourers to British Malaya; were themselves illiterate; and possessed no formal national identification throughout their lives.

(Believe me: I live in Malaysia, and hardly anyone here can trace their lineage beyond two or three generations unless they are royalty. A citizen of immigrant background must effectively be of aristocratic stock to have a verifiable genealogy — sometimes complete with a WhatsApp chat group linking members of a geographically dispersed clan stretching over centuries).

So, what drives a nonwhite man to identify as a white nationalist? The question is not merely psychological but civilizational. It reveals as much about the individual’s fractured sense of self as it does about the digital empires that profit from such fractures.

Now, if Creature X were an exception, I would not be wasting my time writing this hasty commentary. But too many “influencers” stoking the flames of white nationalism — under the pretense of defending Christian values — are not even white or Christian to begin with. Here is just a sampling below. All of them are regularly promoted by various Anglo-Zionist deep-state apparatuses.

I have long suspected that there is a sinister method — and a precise end goal — behind this pervasive madness. But before I unpack those suspicions, we should subject this phenomenon to a measure of academic scrutiny.

Academic argument: The psychology of borrowed power

At the personal level, the behavior of such individuals fits the contours of identity diffusion — a fragmented sense of belonging often accompanied by narcissistic compensation. Lacking a coherent self, they latch onto the most dominant identity available. In a world where “whiteness” still connotes status for those suffering from an acute racial inferiority complex, aligning with it feels like an “upgrade.”

For someone raised in a stratified postcolonial society, that allure is potent. To identify with whiteness is to symbolically escape localized racial pecking orders, and to leapfrog from the periphery to the imagined center of civilization. His vitriol toward Black people and other marginalized groups — and there is plenty of it — is not random prejudice but a projected form of self-loathing, a displacement of the shame he feels about his own non-white identity. It is also a form of self-worth compensation, similar to dynamics within the Indian caste system, where someone at the bottom of the hierarchy endures the contempt of the “higher” castes and compensates by despising the untouchables.

Psychologists might also call this phenomenon a form of narcissistic mirroring: he becomes powerful by imitation. Online, he constructs a digital “white mask,” echoing Frantz Fanon’s observation that the colonized often wear the colonizer’s skin as armour. Yet the mask never quite fits. Every tweet reinforces the distance between the fantasy and the flesh that inhabits it. Philosopher Byung-Chul Han calls this the psychopolitics of visibility — the compulsion to exist only through exposure. Homi Bhabha labels this colonial mimicry, one where the colonized subject adopts the habits and rhetoric of the colonizer, “almost the same, but not quite.” It is a performance of superiority that simultaneously exposes subordination.

Malaysia however achieved independence in 1957 — long before Creature X was allegedly born. So, the colonial and post-colonial theses threads on thin ice. Is there a better explanation? Read on…

The Industry of larping

LARPing stands for Live Action Role Play, which is a type of game where participants physically act out the roles of characters in a fictional setting. However, the boundaries between fiction and reality blurs for those suffering from a laundry list of psychosocial disorders.

The influencer’s self-hatred becomes a spectacle, and his mimicry is elevated to a brand. The more he mocks minorities and parrots white supremacy, the more clicks and retweets he earns. The pathology becomes performative: a recursive loop in which imitation feeds attention, and attention reinforces imitation.

The multiplicity of their online personas — hundreds of handles and sock-puppets — suggests not simple opportunism but dissociative role-play. Each persona embodies a slightly different version of the same fantasy: the foreigner who has transcended foreignness by hating those still marked by it. When they forget which mask they are wearing, the illusion cracks publicly — though never for the deranged larper who continues to thrive despite the slip.

The internet rewards such delusions. Social media turns personal pathology into spectacle. Outrage brings engagement; engagement brings followers; followers bring validation. A million likes can temporarily fill the void that therapy would only illuminate.

This is why his content is almost exclusively about the West or how terrible other brown and black cultures are. Western culture wars provide the most lucrative emotional marketplace. American polarization has become a global export industry: anyone, anywhere, can cosplay as a combatant. The Malaysian influencer does not need proximity to Washington or London; the algorithm gives him a front-row seat in the digital Colosseum.

In psychological terms, this is parasocial identification on a geopolitical scale, where, one identifies as a frontline attritional soldier in a global civilizational war.

That is the academic explanation — which barely scratches the deeper underlying causes at work.

Digital Proxies and Outsourced Outrage

Elon Musk regularly promotes Creature X by liking or reposting his tweets, but his first major break, as far as I know, came when Tucker Carlson featured him on Fox News years ago.

The irony is stark. Musk — the richest man on the planet, with a long, dubious history of personal and corporate grifting — grew up in apartheid South Africa, where his Malaysian barking dog would have been classified as an “Asiatic,” subject to segregation and restriction. Under that regime, the influencer would not have been allowed to share a lunch counter, let alone a political movement, with his patron.

So why does Musk & Co. routinely amplify the likes of Creature X — even to the point of endorsing his deranged suggestion to impeach and replace the U.S. president with a vice president who has, of all things, an Indian wife?

In an era when overt racism invites reputational risk, promoting a non-white factotum who espouses racist ideas provides convenient cover. “See,” the unspoken message goes, “our ideas can’t be racist if an Asian endorses them.”

This is the commodification of contradiction. The influencer’s racial identity becomes both shield and sword: protecting the ideology from criticism while cutting through the algorithms that reward controversy. The outcome is a new racial economy — a digital marketplace that pays best for voices that validate old hierarchies in unexpected packaging.

These alliances are not anomalies; they are features of the system. The online far-right has learned to outsource its propaganda and bigotry to global proxies. Asian and Latin American influencers echo white American talking points while demonizing other ethnic minorities.

Furthermore, Musk cannot openly call for Trump’s impeachment, but he can certainly express the sentiment through a proxy. He can also project his own internalized racism through designated mouthpieces.

I mean how could Musk air racist outbursts like the ones below on X, except by channeling them through proxies and vicarious stand-ins?

Psychosexual Inferiority Complex?

At the core of Creature X’s ideological masquerade lies a sublimated inferiority complex — a psychic maneuver through which humiliation is converted into borrowed grandeur. This is not self-confidence but appropriated arrogance: a counterfeit sense of mastery derived from identifying with historical oppressors. By extolling the virtues of Western dominance, he numbs the sting of exclusion and inherited shame, convincing himself that he, too, participates in the conqueror’s prestige. What appears as ideological conviction is, in truth, a form of psychic compensation — a frantic attempt to overwrite generational humiliation with performative overidentification.

What makes the Malaysian case so psychologically revealing is the sheer depth of moral and psychological inversion. Creature X slips into new white-nationalist personas with astonishing ease, without a trace of irony. His identity has become a carousel of interchangeable white-nationalist masquerades.

Here he is fantasizing about his white southern ante-bellum ancestry

“Our ancestors?” But let’s take a look at Creature X’s likely background.

In the mid-19th century, about 80 per cent of Chinese female immigrants to British-ruled Malaya (including Singapore) were either prostitutes or mui tsai (bonded female servants, many of whom were later coerced into prostitution or domestic servitude). Most of the remaining 20 percent eventually returned to mainland China with their husbands, despite the region being engulfed in the turmoil of the “century of humiliation.” (Mainland Chinese remain conscious of these historical dynamics when dealing with the huaren — their ethnic kin — in Southeast Asia.)

What are the odds that Creature X carries within him an unspoken reservoir of inherited humiliation? There is a long and sordid history of right-wing “influencers” — including Creature X — with bizarre psychosexual issues.

Rabid nationalism and ideological fervor are often the last refuge of someone born into, or shaped by, a whorehouse.

Dig a little deeper, and you will find similar patterns among ideological diehards on both the radical left and radical right. The psychology repeats itself: those with the most fragile or obscured origins often become the loudest torchbearers of purity. Even Adolf Hitler himself could not meet his own Aryan standards; he never identified his real paternal grandfather. The zealots of “purity” are so often those who fear their own impurity.

Take U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance. He famously cycled through multiple name changes, offering no clear explanation. One cannot help but wonder whether this restlessness reflects an attempt to outrun the social stains, class anxieties, or buried traumas of his real Appalachian past, not the poppycock peddled in his biography.

Is that why Vance gravitates toward — and amplifies — some of the most radical racial ideologues on X who form the fevered core of the MAGA movement? Is he projecting his own unease outward, redirecting inherited shame by embracing a politics that punishes the weak and idolizes the strong? Is Vance using his Indian wife and biracial children to bear the brunt of online opprobrium, thereby deflecting the pathos of his own origins? Would you trust someone to defend his own country when he associates with radicals who lampoon his own wife and children in the most demeaning ways?

Vance would undoubtedly defend his positions on First Amendment grounds, yet the regime he serves has criminalized dissent against the Zionist genocide in Gaza. The contradiction is almost too sharp to miss.

Pan-Global Intelligence Operation?

Constant pathetic self-delusion by the likes of Creature X would never have been possible without the online endorsement of a galaxy of stalwarts tied to the MAGA movement. Here is the Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard — herself descended from Polynesian cannibals — endorsing the posts of such odious creatures.

Gabbard could have easily reposted the same talking points from any one of countless certifiable U.S. citizens — unless, of course, the outsourcing of U.S. right-wing (and left-wing) propaganda is being coordinated by her own office.

So, is this white nationalist larping part of a pan-global intelligence operation? If so, where is it headquartered? Creature X is routinely quoted by Russian media outlets like Sputnik and RT, despite his openly racist and misogynist tirades. As for his personal history, nothing is truly known — not his real date of birth, his schooling, or any academic qualifications, if any exist. Would any self-respecting publication or public figure continually cite such a dubious figure?

What unites the MAGA crowd with the mainstream Russian media establishment? Sputnik once rejected two of my articles for allegedly being “racist,” though they were immediately accepted by far more reputable and balanced platforms like Eurasia Review and Modern Diplomacy. No, something deeper and more sinister is at play here.

Creature X is linked to a Canadian pro-Zionist outlet called Rebel News which an Israeli contact warned me was connected to their intelligence apparatus — likely the infamous Unit 8200.

He even got a Canadian man “swatted” by alerting the police from his home in Malaysia with baseless allegations. The man’s dog was shot and killed in the process. Yet no arrest warrants were ever issued by Canadian authorities. He also falsely accused a Black man of murdering two police officers — yet faced no defamation suit, no criminal investigation, nothing. Cops get trigger-happy when their own are slain.

As far as I know, even the FBI Legat in the U.S. Embassy in Kuala Lumpur never looked into the matter. And BLM did not raise the usual racial ruckus as deep state assets worldwide are presumably off-limits, rightwing MAGA or not.

And how, one wonders, did Creature X know the identity of the alleged killer all the way in Malaysia before the U.S. media had even confirmed it?

Manufacturing Consent

But what, the reader may justifiably ask, is the endgame of all this?

There will come a time when the powers that be move to impose mass censorship on a planetary scale. Access to the internet may soon depend on a globally standardized digital ID system — complete with social credit scoring to determine who is “fit” to speak or even connect.

And what better way to justify such an Orwellian system than by flooding the digital commons with a torrent of incendiary “influencers,” deliberately designed to make chaos seem organic and control seem inevitable?

Imagine a scenario in which a few of these online provocateurs are quietly instructed by their patrons to phone police stations around the world, reporting fictitious bomb threats involving specific individuals, vehicles, and license plates. Most such alerts would be dismissed — but in a handful of high-risk situations, chaos would ignite. Innocents may die in mistaken raids or street-side shootouts. And when it emerges that among the dead were (United States) diplomats or their spouses, the global outcry would be deafening.

In that atmosphere of hysteria, the call for a unified, worldwide Digital ID system — to eliminate anonymity “for public safety” — would be irresistible.

That is why entities ranging from Musk to Gabbard to Tucker Carlson to Russian media outlets routinely amplify the likes of Creature X. That is the only hypothesis I have. Their global coronapsychosis ploy failed miserably, and they now require a new unifying crisis — something spectacular enough to midwife the birth of a One-World Government. (All of them however have pretensions to the contrary).

Christians, in particular, have long understood that they will one day be targeted under an Antichrist regime. What better way to cultivate universal hatred toward them than by unleashing mangy, hell-born caricatures of faith — creatures with the vocabulary of (usurped) “nationalism”, “justice” and “identity” but the temperament of demons — who sow the most poisonous schisms in Christ’s name?

And trust me, I have experienced censorship all my life. But never have I encountered a more infernal portal than X (formerly Twitter). Once you descend into its endless threads, your fall into moral turpitude is swift, and perhaps irreversible.

