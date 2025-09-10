Image: Florida Centre for Instructional Technology, University of South Florida

9/11: Danger Close

When I was a boy, the telephone number to dial in any emergency was 999. It remains so in much of the British Commonwealth today. Generations of schoolchildren were told that these digits were chosen because they were “easy to remember”.

It was the United Kingdom which first used “999” as a centralised hotline number from June 30, 1937 onwards. The General Post Office (GPO), which managed the UK’s telephone system, was tasked with creating a dedicated emergency telephone channel in the aftermath of a London fire which killed five women in 1935. Attempts to alert the local fire brigade during that tragedy were unsuccessful as the local telephone exchange was clogged with a queue of callers.

While the numbers 999 may be easy to remember, they can be quite cumbersome to dial on a rotary telephone. As you can discern from the image above, a rotary dial generally allows for almost a full circle (360 degrees) of rotation, particularly for the number 0. While the number 1 involves the shortest possible turn, dialling 9 amounts to a 330 degree rotation. For Gen Z and late millennials, click on this brief video primer on rotary phones.

Rotary phones can often be unwieldy. There are several medical conditions, such as arthritis, rheumatism, carpal tunnel syndrome and “trigger finger” (stenosing tenosynovitis) which can make it difficult for afflicted individuals to dial 999. I remember slipping up many times when I was placing casual calls, as some rotary dials can be stiff. Stress, panic and or imminent danger would increase the likelihood of a slip up during an emergency. If the authorities needed the most convenient three digit hotline, “111” would have been the easiest one to dial in an emergency, but apparently this combination is rarely used anywhere on earth. I wonder why?

Maybe, the 111 combination was already taken up for another specific purpose when the emergency hotline number was first proposed in Britain? I did some research on this possibility but hit a blank wall. Here is what ChatGPT has to say on that number:

"111" did not have a particular or universal use during the advent of telephony in Britain, and its most prominent public use only began in 2010 as a non-emergency medical advice number…(It) was typically reserved for internal, technical functions within telephone networks in the United States.

So, why wasn’t the more convenient combination used? I wouldn’t be surprised if there was some esoteric significance behind these triple digits. After all, you had to perform three circular motions of approximately 330 degrees before making the emergency call. And as we all know, the number 33 and its variations are significant to freemasonry and other occultist groupings.

Resources on the esoteric significance of 999 are scarce, but one new age website describes the triplicate as heralding the “end of old habits, beliefs and relationships and the beginning of newness”. Sounds like the ideal number to symbolise the Great Reset. But this explanation from an obscure site could be plain conjecture.

What is certain however is the UK GPO’s role as a nerve centre for espionage and telephonic eavesdropping during the period in question. Traditionally, every worker at the GPO was thoroughly vetted and this included women who handled the switchboards and other low-level tasks. I knew a couple of old timers (most since deceased) in the British Commonwealth who were tasked to open and read postal paraphernalia, particularly letters, on behalf of the authorities. Items flagged were promptly handed over to immediate superiors with links to British intelligence for “further action”. The latter cohort was almost exclusively made up of freemasons. (I will touch on the link between the British Empire and freemasonry in a future commentary). This is the reason why I researched the possibility of an esoteric connection to the number 999.

The success of the 999 hotline in the UK influenced other countries, including the US, which later adopted 911 as its own centralised emergency number from 1968 onwards. On February 16, 1968, the first-ever 911 call was made in the town of Haleyville, Alabama. The call was made by Alabama Speaker of the House Rankin Fite to US Representative Tom Bevill at the Haleyville Police Station. Upon his death in 1980, Fite was eulogised as "one of the most masterful members of the state legislature" — an odd description unless he was a member of the Lodge.

The use of 911 soon became universal throughout the United States and beyond. The reason given for its adoption was that the combination had never been used as a service code, area code, or office code in the existing North American telephone system. This made it a unique number that wouldn't conflict with other dialling systems.

That is the mainstream narrative but as we shall see, there may have been another sinister reason behind its adoption.

Anniversary of Messianic Promise or Global Terror?

The number 911, when rendered into the modern calendrical day of Sept 9, however has a historical, even divine significance, unlike its contemporary connection to “danger close”. We need to study the Bible, particularly the book of Revelation, to discover this significance. In Revelation Chapter 12, the following vision was narrated by the Apostle John:

And a great sign appeared in heaven: a woman clothed with the sun, with the moon under her feet, and on her head a crown of twelve stars. 2 She was pregnant and was crying out in birth pains and the agony of giving birth. 3 And another sign appeared in heaven: behold, a great red dragon, with seven heads and ten horns, and on his heads seven diadems. 4 His tail swept down a third of the stars of heaven and cast them to the earth. And the dragon stood before the woman who was about to give birth, so that when she bore her child he might devour it. 5 She gave birth to a male child, one who is to rule all the nations with a rod of iron, but her child was caught up to God and to his throne.

Those who have read the book of Revelation know that it is one full of intense visions and imagery — transcending events of the past, present and the future. Similar to books of Daniel and Ezekiel in the Old Testament, these visions and imageries have multiple facets and prophetic relevances that may be simultaneously applicable across certain chronological continuums.

The identity of the woman in Chapter 12 has been a millennia-long subject of dispute due to denominational biases in mainstream Christendom. Certainly, Mary, the earthly mother of Jesus, fits the profile of the woman to a very limited degree but I suggest that the woman in Rev 12 broadly represents the line of believers across the ages. This would include scions of the promise made to Eve (Genesis 3:15); those who soon after “called upon the name of the Lord” during the days of Seth and his son Enosh (Genesis 4:26); the 12 tribes of ancient Israel; and later the 12 apostles under the New Covenant and their spiritual offspring today.

The identity of the child however was never in doubt; it was none other than Jesus Christ. The woman’s agony, and the mortal threat posed by the red dragon (satan), represents the intense spiritual warfare being waged in heaven at the time of Christ’s birth. It was manifested in the temporal realm by King Herod’s orders to kill all male children from Bethlehem, aged two years and under, in order to preempt the rise of the Messiah (Matthew 2:16). Every Christmas, we are reminded of this account.

(As a side note, why did the Jewish religious authorities reveal the prophesied birthplace of the Messiah to the hated Herod?)

The first portion of Rev 12 is also teeming with references to (signs in) “heaven” (three times), sun, moon and stars (twice). What exactly is being implied here, beyond the birth and resurrection of Christ? Some theologians, who studied the transdisciplinary field of “astrotheology” (astronomy + theology) suggest that the exact date of Christ’s birth can be inferred from that passage. As an astronomical sign, the woman in Revelation 12 represents the constellation Virgo which literally means “the virgin”. (Please do not confuse astronomy with occultic astrology).

The three wise men, adept at deciphering the signs of the times, understood the significance of the extremely rare stellar alignment they were witnessing. As the bible tells us, upon observing this phenomena, they immediately made their way to Bethlehem to seek out the “King of the Jews” and worship Him.

The wise men knew that Jesus was born on a day that corresponded to the modern calendrical date of Sept 11, 3 B.C. Even the time of his birth has been triangulated to 6pm! The following two videos broadly triangulate Christ’s birthday by using Rev 12:1-5 as a yardstick.

Dr. Michael Heiser, drawing on intense scholarship which preceded him, has also reconciled the unusual astral alignment representing the dragon.

Sept 11 is therefore the anniversary of a day that fulfils divine promises, hope, reconciliation and restitution. It was the day when Jesus was most likely born. Occultists, however, have reduced 911 into a number that signifies panic, misery and global terror. Everything of real value, and of natural order, is being turned on its head in these perverse End Times. As it is written in Isaiah 5:20:

Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness, who put bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter!

Come to think of it, what happens when you turn “999” on its head or upside down? That is right, you get 666…

Celebrating Christmas?

What about the celebration of Christmas on December 25? Nearly every impartial theologian agrees that Jesus was not born on that particular day. It was originally a day associated with Sol Invictus — the sun god who was later elevated as the chief deity of the Roman Empire. Taking cue from the Greeks, the emperor Aurelian also instituted games in honour of Sol Invictus, and it was held every four years from A.D. 274 onwards. Yes, the Olympic games have long been associated with paganism, occult and blasphemy. The recently concluded freak show in Paris was just another contemporary continuation of this tradition.

Should we celebrate Christmas then? Paganism is omnipresently built into our human systems. If certain people aspire to be “true believers” intent on being puritanical or “biblical” about everything, then they should avoid using the US dollar which is saturated with diabolically occult symbols. They should also avoid mentioning the month of March in their daily conversations as it is dedicated to Mars, the Roman god of war. I could launch into an endless screed on this topic.

I have however noticed that when push comes to existential shove, the bible-quoting “holiness brigade” who eschew Christmas will always bow to Mammon instead of the God whom they outwardly profess to believe (Matthew 6:24). They always see the specks in your eyes (i.e. smoking, drinking, watching Hollywood flicks etc) but have ears and tongues that are receptive to, and willingly propagate, malicious lies that can hurt generations.

Therefore, instead of wading into needless controversies and arguments over Christmas, one can be practical by regarding December 25 as following the tradition of the King’s Official Birthday. Every nation with a monarchy affixes a particular date to celebrate the sovereign’s birthday, as opposed to his or her real birthday. Monarchs come and go but the date may remain the same. The fixed date is chosen for its convenience. This is done to avoid overlaps with sensitive and intense deadlines such as fiscal year-end reports and annual corporate reports, amongst myriad other reasons. March is a particularly sensitive month in this regard. This is also the reason why many take a vacation during the latter half of December.

Personally, I do not see a problem with celebrating Christmas on December 25, despite it having little to do with Christ’s actual birthday. The early Christians did not celebrate the event either. However, the weeks leading up to Christmas are ones filled with traditional carols which broadcast the ancient promise of a messianic redemption for the entire world. This, by itself, is an incidental form of evangelism. During this season, especially in our hyper-wired world, people of all tribes and creeds are inadvertently reminded of the person and divinity of Jesus Christ.

However, I would not go as far as usurping religious calendrical legends as Donald J. Trump does for his cynical political agenda. Trump couldn’t quote a single verse from the Bible — his self-proclaimed “favourite book” — during an interview but he somehow knows Mary’s alleged birthday.

Then again, Trump is no stranger to religious syncretism. I was schooled in three Catholic institutions across two nations and never knew that Sept 8 was celebrated as Mary’s birthday. That was until yesterday! For those intent on voting Trump this coming November, I concede that his opponent is nothing but a cackling Jezebel. That leaves American Christians who discern the times with a conundrum of sorts.

Whatever your decision, do not expect Trump to bring the real perpetrators behind the Sept 11, 2001 false flag event — which killed nearly 3,000 Americans — to justice. Herod may have killed hundreds of babies after discovering the significance of the original 911 but how many more untold murders were perpetrated by George W. Bush & Co and assorted deep state creeps on that fateful day 23 years ago and thereafter?

My advice to the American reader is to avoid mainstream 911 commemorations altogether. It is effectively a celebration of war criminals and lawlessness guised under the flag of patriotism and “respect” at the tombs of the fallen. At a deeper level, it is also a shot across the bow — Nimrod-style — against the birth of Christ and what he represents.

At the very least, it should be a day of contemplation over ancient promises of redemption; not a day to commemorate the rapid degeneration from a “war on terror” to the Great Reset.

