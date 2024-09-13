The Eye Opener
Subscribe
Sign in
Share this post
The Eye Opener
Discussion: Will the United States descend into civil war in 2025?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Discussion: Will the United States descend into civil war in 2025?
Mathew Maavak
Sep 13, 2024
20
Share this post
The Eye Opener
Discussion: Will the United States descend into civil war in 2025?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
35
4
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of The Eye Opener
Subscribe
Sign in
Comments on this post are for paid subscribers
Subscribe
Already a paid subscriber?
Sign in
35 Comments
Top first
Comment hidden
Sep 13
Liked by Mathew Maavak
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Mathew Maavak
Sep 13
Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 14
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Mathew Maavak
Sep 14
Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 14
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 14
Edited
Liked by Mathew Maavak
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Mathew Maavak
Sep 14
Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 14
Liked by Mathew Maavak
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 14
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 14
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue thread →
Comment hidden
Sep 14
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 14
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 14
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 14
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 13
Liked by Mathew Maavak
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Mathew Maavak
Sep 13
Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 14
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 13
Edited
Liked by Mathew Maavak
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Mathew Maavak
Sep 13
Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 13
Liked by Mathew Maavak
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 13
Liked by Mathew Maavak
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 13
Liked by Mathew Maavak
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 14
Edited
Liked by Mathew Maavak
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 14
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 14
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 14
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 14
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 14
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment deleted
Sep 13
Comment deleted
Expand full comment
Mathew Maavak
Sep 13
Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
© 2025 Dr Mathew Maavak
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts
Share this post
Discussion: Will the United States descend into civil war in 2025?
Share this post
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of The Eye Opener
SubscribeSign in
Comments on this post are for paid subscribers