Click here to read the first part of Chapter 1

Marcus checked the scuffed Seiko 5 on his wrist. It was exactly 5 pm, the hour of hollow promises. Power and the internet were supposed to return during this ceremonial reboot of central authority, a reminder that some sort of government was still out there. But of late, they rarely came, and even more rarely on time, despite repeated pledges. Today, however, the city’s inhabitants were lucky.

The fan in the hallway stirred, and the grid coughed awake.

He smiled grimly. The data deluge would be akin to an overflowing digital sewer. There would be a flood of algorithmically amplified euphoria, headlines polished to a meaningless sheen, and the raw, untreated sewage of a billion influencers. And they would collectively drown the fragile channels.

Years earlier, as a government consultant, he had advised the Department of Homeland Security to restrict nonessential traffic during critical situations like these. Silence the narcissistic echo chambers and prioritise survival data so that real updates could get through.

Instead, the government allowed cacophony free rein. Why censor dissent when innumerable clowns could drown it out for free? Some genius had a brainwave that this could nip organised resistance in the bud. And it worked initially until the blackouts became more severe.

Marcus did not rely on that poisoned stream. For vital intel, he turned to his old ham radio set. It was a relic from a saner age, acquired before such devices were banned under emergency laws. In the early days, he had operated cautiously. His broadcasts, when they occurred, were studiously bland. They consisted of travel tips, prepper chatter, weather notes, and the occasional exchange of wild game recipes. But it was all camouflage. The real value came in listening, piecing together the shape of the world through signal fragments and code switches.

And many of his broadcasts were intended for the ears of one particular man, in the hope that he was either listening in or even alive.

Marcus spotted a salvageable cigarette butt in the ashtray and lit it. As he drew the last acrid pull, an older ember stirred in his mind — The Architect. From the first rolling blackouts, Marcus had suspected that the phantom was behind the ongoing chaos. The outages, the unravelling of grids, and the collapse of the globalist machinery were no mere accidents. It was orchestration, a symphony of systematic deconstructions he had brainstormed with The Architect long ago. They had even coined a name for the plot: “The Electric Reckoning.” It was now a vogue term in conspiracy channels, seeded no doubt by The Architect himself.

Last week, the ghost finally revealed his hand to Marcus, along with instructions to reach safety. Yet, doubts lingered.

Was this a trap? He had no choice anyway. The city was in the final stage of its death throes.

Marcus tapped the dead cigarette over the crumbling balustrade and looked out from the balcony one last time. Sirens wailed in the distance. A child was crying somewhere in the vicinity. A gunshot cracked. Then silence.

An urban bush taxi rattled up the road toward his apartment. Battered vehicles like these were used to ferry people across the security rings. Tonight, it would carry Marcus into the city’s heart. If the inner rings did not kill him, he would finally meet The Architect after decades of waiting.

***

Voss glanced at his custom Patek Philippe. It was about time to put the final plan into action. The real-time indicators on his terminal unsettled him. Mortality curves, fertility charts, and intelligence trajectories across continents pulsed faintly in spectral hues. Despite trillions poured into clandestine depopulation schemes, humanity proved stubbornly resistant to the Alliance’s subtle designs. Worse, the birth rates in Africa and the Indian subcontinent showed no sign of plateauing.

Alliance agencies had deployed toxins masked as vaccines and food, fertility-control campaigns, and neuro-entrainment tools for behavioural pacification. None remotely lived up to expectations. Worse, the next generation of leaders groomed to helm the Alliance proved to be hopelessly clueless cretins.

But what troubled him most was the steady decline in measured IQ across the West. It was dropping by an average of 1.5 points each year, heralding a silent avalanche of mass cognitive stagnation. His scientists pinned the phenomenon on the rampant misuse of AI in schools. Children drifted through school to university on autopilot, letting machines think for them. As a result, the world was facing a critical talent shortage.

“Who will mentor the generation after the next?” His face tightened.

All evidence suggested a permanent collapse in innovation capacity. In less than a decade, maintenance crews would be unable to repair the AI conduits that coordinated daily life. How could they, when the very AI systems they depend on were patched by engineers who lazily copied and pasted code generated by AI itself?

Moreover, AI and automation that were meant to replace millions of redundant workers now require an ever-growing army of maintenance technicians to apply patches to complex systems. The patches increasingly conflicted, precipitating cascading failures across the board. The meticulously planned techno-utopia was now starved for competent minds. The irony was exquisite as the Alliance’s weapons of mass compliance had shattered the very human tools needed to sustain the brave new world. A sterile grey sameness had infected the West.

But Voss would not give up. The plan could still be salvaged.

A discreet chime interrupted his reverie. “Initiate Overseer Briefing. Level Omega clearance,” announced the terminal in a soft voice.

Twelve faces appeared on the screen, each known intimately to Voss. They were heirs of ancient families who rarely appeared in public. These were the Overseers, the true movers and shakers of the world. In the global society crafted by the Alliance, they were the invisible rulers and puppet masters.

“Welcome, friends,” Voss intoned, his gravelled voice clipped with the discipline of his Prussian ancestry. He got straight to the point.

“Our plans are at risk and must be reworked immediately. Beyond the anarchy outside, which we partly engineered, our immediate challenge is the competence drought. The indicators are abysmal. At present rates, our models cannot sustain the Continuity Initiative transition timeline.”

“The Pharos List needs pruning. We require a new set of backups without delay,” an Overseer suggested.

Voss nodded in agreement.

The Pharos List was part eugenics ledger, part talent registry. It catalogued essential scientists and technical specialists who would form the backbone of the future society. It took its name from the Pharos of Alexandria — a beacon that once guided ships. The modern Pharos would guide the most valuable individuals into safe havens called Olympia. Much like the ancient sanctuary protected by a sacred truce, these enclaves would allow the Overseers to shape a new order under the Alliance’s iron grip.

“It is also time to initiate Project Dominoes while Pharos is updated. Time is of the essence,” declared another voice.

“Unfortunate,” Voss murmured without any real conviction or surprise. “The African genomic blocks continue to underperform. The New African Century must be postponed,” he muttered, before adding the sterile word, “indefinitely.”

“South Asia goes first,” another Overseer snapped. “The Middle East and Latin America must follow in rapid succession. Otherwise, the blowback will be catastrophic. There are eight billion useless eaters we cannot afford to carry forward.”

Eight billion unnützer Esser, Voss thought. Plenty of Lebensraum for those on the Pharos List.

“Is Project Dominoes subject to further revision? I am tired of constant changes. Our predecessors waited millennia for this moment,” demanded yet another Overseer.

“No more revisions. It begins with a Pakistani nuclear strike on India as planned, and then everything else falls into place. We have gamed out this scenario repeatedly, and the outcome, despite variables, is consistent,” Voss assured.

The heads on the screen nodded. Their forebears had decided the fate of nations under various guises. Civilising missions, racist utopias, and crusades of liberation. These were all justified by the lexicon of power.

A message blinked on Voss’ screen: “Ritual complete. Video asset secure. Transferred to the Apprentice Archive.”

Good. Another recruit had passed the final test. The Alliance’s rule was simple: promotion required kompromat and a willingness to perform the darkest deeds. No one advanced without insurance against defection.

Voss reached for his cigar. The apprentice ritual reminded him of his own induction: the cold stone altar, the Latin chants, the young girl, and the dagger. The memory brought no guilt, only fascination. Her face lingered because of the innocence retained even when she choked on her own blood.

He had long since learned that purity was most exquisite at the moment of its destruction. That was the lesson of his lineage and creed: compassion was a defect, and mercy the final contagion to be cured.

He sipped his cognac. “Gentlemen,” Voss concluded, “one last thing. I must have the Council destroy the last vestiges of dissent. All troublemakers must be identified and summarily eliminated if Project Dominoes is to succeed.”

Again, the heads nodded.

The Council, the apex governing body of the Alliance for Tomorrow, was the agency through which the Overseers executed their plans.

When the meeting ended, Voss walked to the massive window overlooking Lake Geneva. In the distance, faint lights shimmered above Lausanne, where the Swiss government was piloting a Universal Biometric Identity program. Soon, everyone would be databanked from cradle to grave.

He turned from the window. The twin-raven tattoo on his wrist caught the dim light. It was Odin’s symbol of memory and foresight. With one last draw of his cigar, Voss smiled. The world was burning, and from its ashes his new order would rise. It was time to summon the Council.

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