The Eye Opener

The Eye Opener

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Jesus Is Lord's avatar
Jesus Is Lord
1d

I thought of you when reading this article. I don't agree with some other things he shares, but he shared another perspective of the 3 days of darkness not being consecutive, and he gives dates they have determined for them, by shutting off all electrical on those days. IF GOD DOESN'T INTERVENE...this could be allowed? I know the garabandal "prophecies" are false, from wayward sources, but have contributed to people believing them. And I sure enjoyed your book! Bless you!

https://sammutangele.substack.com/p/three-days-of-darkness

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2 replies by Dr. Mathew Maavak and others
Zdenko Zanki's avatar
Zdenko Zanki
1d

The plug will be pulled out, eventualy.

Deliberately or not,the outcome will be the same. 🙏

As it's ment to be that way, already. Today this civilisation is not the same it was yesterday.

Tomorrow is already another one.

Future is not expected, future has to be buildt, Today.

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