Marcus lit a contraband cigarette as if it were a flare against the encroaching void. He had rationed himself down to one a day, holding to the ritual as though it could steady him in a wobbling world. Today, however, he would chain-smoke until the appointed hour.

The cigarette’s ember glowed against the pewter haze of late afternoon, its smoke twisting upward, fragile yet stubborn. From his vantage point, the city below appeared deceptively alive with glass facades catching the sun and tower cranes looming like vultures over half-finished buildings. Yet anyone with a pair of binoculars could see the truth. The streets belonged not to commuters or merchants but to roving packs of armed scavengers, stripping away at the carcass of civilisation.

So, the countdown had begun, he thought.

The urban centre had once thrived. Branded the “City of Tomorrow” two years ago, it had been a technological showpiece, with driverless trams coursing through glass canyons, vertical farms glowing in the skeletons of old towers, and drones knitting the sky into a lattice of service. Even the piezoelectric pavements pulsed faintly underfoot, harvesting energy from a million pedestrian strides. For a while, the future appeared inevitable and utopian.

But even back then, Marcus knew it was all a fleeting illusion. Civilisation was living on borrowed time, and he may have unwittingly written the original blueprints of its downfall.

And he was right. One day, as if struck by an invisible blow, the city began to die. Rolling blackouts choked the electric grids, and above, drones abandoned courier duties to stalk the populace with unblinking eyes. The glow of vertical farms winked out, leaving glass husks to decay in silence. Food lines replaced deliveries, and riots replaced fairs. Supply chains soon snapped like violin strings, leaving the streets empty but for the echo of boots and the stench of burning refuse. The City of Tomorrow now stood like a decrepit theatre, its stage set for a macabre new play.

Marcus had lived here most of his life, but today he would leave it all behind. It had been arranged.

The countdown to oblivion had begun years earlier, buried deep in the machinery of progress. Policy follies naturally played their part, but the real time bomb had long been encoded into the foundations of society. It lurked in software stacked on fragile software, in grids tottering on ageing transformers and in algorithms feeding on data no one really understood.

Within that tangle, gremlins thrived, with long-buried complexities grating at each other until the whole edifice started to unravel. The bold new world was meant to be electric, sustainable, and steered by artificial intelligence; yet those very pillars became its undoing.

Marcus furrowed his brow as he lit another cigarette. Could any old plot unfold with such clockwork precision? This only happened in sci-fi dime novels.

Initially, the authorities dismissed the blackouts as technical hiccups. All new systems came with teething issues — or so the explanation went. But each patch spiralled into another glitch, leading to a cascade of bugs that spread like a contagion no one could contain. Darkness soon crept across cities and entire districts.

Banks were the first targets of public ire. ATMs flickered awake only to mock their users with erased balances, vanished pensions, and lifetimes of labour reduced to nothing. Trust fizzled overnight, and hunger followed close behind. Without steady electricity for refrigeration, food rotted in warehouses and on supermarket shelves. As the logistics chain frayed at its seams, supplies reached cities only sporadically. Hospitals lost power as generators failed, halting operations and leaving patients to die without life support.

Enraged mobs, stripped of their futures, poured into the streets. Bricks shattered glass as Molotov cocktails streaked through the smoke-choked air. Courthouses and banks burned like sacrificial pyres. Police deserted the streets to guard oligarchs.

With schools shut, children roamed the streets. Their classrooms were replaced by the hard lessons of scavenging and survival.

Blame superseded fiat as the currency of the day. When technical excuses over the blackouts failed, authorities minted a carousel of bogeymen in the form of Russian hackers, Chinese saboteurs, and Iranian cyber militias.

“All it took was twelve weeks,” Marcus muttered as he took another drag. How much worse would it get?

The United States government offered its own contribution to the theatre of incompetence. The President, pale and blinking, addressed the nation from behind a lectern festooned with wilting flags. His speech was broadcast live over patchy networks and online streams that froze at every third syllable. “My fellow Am—zzt—icans… we will prev—rrrzzzt— together.”

Satirists wasted no time in splicing the stammers into viral remixes. The address, meant to calm the nation, instead became a meme where the leader of the free world was reduced to a buffering icon, spinning endlessly while the lights went out.

Rumours, naturally, multiplied like spores during full bloom. Conspiracy theorists laid the blame on an assortment of hidden forces, ranging from UFOs to an elite cabal of satanic globalists. Cults blossomed overnight. Some preached doom while others promised false dawns. Some were violent and projected their fury outward, while others projected inwardly to create cloistered cocoons.

The truth, however, bled through with merciless clarity. The grand edifice of progress was crumbling under the very promises it had been built on. Power grids and supply chains designed for “efficiency” had no slack. A prolonged blackout in Guangdong, China, left clinics in Kansas without syringes. Cloud computing centres that were meant to decentralise risks became focal points of networked failure. The fundamental building blocks of civilisation — finance, food, medicine, and energy — were left with no path to recovery.

Guilt wrestled with anticipation as Marcus sniffed the toxic fumes wafting in from the city. Each carried echoes of a plot hatched long ago. He knew governments would not be able to rein in the pandemonium. Every knee-jerk solution, including a hastily improvised rationing system, ended in failure.

Drones prowled above the cityscape like mechanical hawks, their lenses tracking every movement. To be outside was to be observed, catalogued, and sometimes targeted for arrest. Communities became paradoxes. Individuals were trapped in algorithmic pods while surveillance grids tracked every behavioural deviation. Orwell’s dystopia was being enacted live, in a world of 1984 performed inside Animal Farm.

Many nations, unable to cope with the rising pandemonium, finally resorted to a grim new strategy: ring-cities. Metropolises were delineated by concentric belts of security, with the number depending on the population size and the complexity of governance. New York had twelve rings while Jakarta had fifteen. The outermost rings were designed to be the most stable, able to receive external supplies and contain mayhem within.

Marcus was trapped in the worst-hit city on Earth. Its eight concentric rings served as a grim testament to a world without law and order. Global media amplified its disintegration, broadcasting feeds from each zone as a warning of what awaited cities elsewhere if order was not restored. Their drones were allowed to relay endless streams of horror, though the very centre of the city was left shrouded, with its images withheld, forcing audiences to suspect something sinister lurking at the core.

Compared to the urban bedlam, the countryside offered mixed relief. Everything depended on sheer luck or geography. In more lawless areas, militias commandeered fuel depots, levying steep tariffs for a jerry can. Others became havens of stability, supplying food, water and temporary shelters for stragglers. Functionality and order often depended on how many guns a rural hamlet possessed.

As civilisation unravelled, men sought meaning as the greatest casualty in the ongoing tragedy was neither infrastructure nor institutions. It was trust. Neighbours betrayed neighbours, families splintered, and communities turned on each other. Kindness had become a calculated risk.

Marcus thought of them as he drew on his last drag, the smoke vanishing into the haze like the city before him. He checked his watch for the umpteenth time. Relief should arrive soon.

***

Gerhard Voss leaned back in his hand-carved leather chair, a Cohiba Behike 56 smouldering between his fingers. The Havana smoke blended well with the library’s deeper scents of sandalwood, crumbling vellum, and the ozone tang of encrypted servers. He expelled a heavy plume, watching the smoke coil in sync with his serpentine mind.

This was no ordinary library or office. From floor to ceiling, shelves groaned under the weight of forbidden knowledge. There were faded grimoires, first-edition Machiavelli, and crystalline archives salvaged from purged databases. Here lay humanity’s true history — not the bedtime fables fed to the masses, but the brutal machinations of power through the ages. Empires forged in backroom pacts, puppets recast as national heroes, and villains sanctified as saviours — they were all catalogued in this sanctum. As Napoleon, who sneered from a gilt frame, once declared: “History is a set of lies agreed upon.”

To that, Voss would add, so was “truth,” for it was also a pack of lies agreed upon.

A snifter of Louis XIII cognac glinted amber under the chandelier’s filtered light. Before him lay a scarred 16th-century mahogany desk, once an altar of secret pacts. It now bore a sleek computer terminal. On the wall behind, flanked by leather-bound sentinels, hung the twin symbols of his worldview: a stark black swastika interlocked with a deep blue Shatkona, better known to the unwashed masses as the Star of David. To the profane, it was an absurd clash of opposites. To Voss, it was the sacred sigil of the ancient creed he had inherited, the mark of the hidden hand that had steered thrones and toppled empires since Babylon. The left hand must never know what the right hand was doing. In fact, they should appear to be at war with each other.

True power, Voss knew, flowed not from raw force but from controlling the supply of essential fictions. Without a sanctioned enemy, without a convenient bogeyman, the herd’s fragile sense of purpose dissolved. Distraction was the bedrock of control, enabling the masses to sleepwalk through their miserable lives while outsourcing thought to the comforting simplicity of manufactured conflict. Sporting spectacles had once provided safe, vicarious battlefields, bloodless rituals of victory and loss. Now, with the arenas going dark and seasons being abandoned, those opiates were vanishing. The void was being filled with raw, directionless fury at the brittle edifice of authority. His authority.

Voss drummed his fingers once, twice against the mahogany. It was the faintest percussion of unease for someone whose blood always ran cold.

The blackouts and cyberattacks he had orchestrated were veering out of control. Some other entity was exploiting the chaos, turning his carefully calibrated plan for restoring international cohesion into something else entirely: a decentralised lattice of power, a patchwork grid immune to central command and hostile to the old architecture of empire.

The East was breaking away, coalescing into a new bloc. Dreams of a Greater Eurasia were being resuscitated from Japan to the Russian heartland. Even North Korea, long a paranoid hermit kingdom, was sending cautious reunification feelers southward. The outages and network fractures had not weakened them; they had accelerated a continental drift away from centralised global control.

Voss knew the West could not compete with the East’s industrial might, its rail corridors, shipping fleets, food stockpiles, medical reserves, and layered missile shields. They possessed everything necessary to construct a regional autarky.

Worse still, the Eastern vision had popular appeal. Unlike the perpetually deferred utopias peddled by Western elites, the Eurasian pact was couched in the language of survival, respect, and decentralisation. They had mastered the art of strategic delay, signing treaties they never meant to honour, diverting vital resources into clandestine stockpiles, and entangling global governance agreements in stifling bureaucracy. The tactics bought them time, and their legitimacy did not rest on constitutions or abstract rights but on something more primal: the steady delivery of water, food, electricity, and order.

Order — that word again, Voss thought. The drug he sold and the faith he betrayed.

The West, meanwhile, spiralled downward. Something had to be done to arrest the global unravelling. Voss was no stranger to setbacks, and he had a plan, and a diabolical one at that. His reflection in the cognac glass smirked back. It was somehow older, crueller, and eerily independent of him.

The penchant for ruthless solutions ran through his veins. Much like his library, Voss’ bloodline was curated across generations. He was the grandson of SS officer Otto Voss, who had spent the dying years of the Third Reich in the East studying esotericism and genetic purity under Heinrich Himmler’s occult Ahnenerbe institute. His grandfather was quietly relocated to South America during the post-war clean-up, resurfacing as an academic in Brazil once the dust of denazification had settled. The family myth claimed he had studied orchids; in truth, he cultivated men. Gerhard himself was inducted into an Ahnenerbe successor organisation at the age of sixteen.

Much like his predecessors, he was a murderous elitist cloaked in humanitarian garb. In public, he praised insect protein and plant-based diets, preaching sacrifice for the planet. In private, his chefs served him Kobe beef, foie gras, and endangered marine delicacies. He masked disdain for the masses beneath layers of philanthropic doublespeak. He hosted “African Renewal” summits while drafting secret plans for a continental-wide purge titled The Post-African Horizon: Rewilding and Resettlement.

Voss took another sip of cognac. It tasted of empire, sweetened with the memories of blood.

His library was also the epicentre of the Alliance for Tomorrow — a discreet successor to the International Economic Forum, which had fallen into disrepute. The Alliance styled itself as an emporium of next-generation ideas. It operated above the plane of nation-states and beneath the veil of civil societies, think tanks, and philanthropic foundations. If the IEF was the trombone in the globalist orchestra, the Alliance was the conductor who coordinated all the musicians and their instruments.

And the Alliance would continue orchestrating the very rhythm to which civilisation marched, Voss assured himself.

To be continued…

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