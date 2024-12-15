The Cosmology of Christ’s Birth
The Messiah was first introduced to foreigners whose faraway quest ended in a Bethlehem manger. What are the oft-ignored lessons from this watershed event?
It is the season when Christendom officially commemorates the birth of the Saviour of the World. Even as biblical themes become rarer in an era of "Universal Christmas" — one stripped of its biblical connections — the world will yet be reminded of this watershed event through scattered hymns and sketches of the manger scene.
As I have written several ti…