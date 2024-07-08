Sinovac and Sinopharm: The myth of 'relatively safe' Covid-19 vaccines
There is an unsubstantiated claim that non-mRNA Covid-19 vaccines are relatively ‘safe and effective’. This commentary intends to debunk that claim to a reasonable extent.
Source: biznews.com
On June 30, Zhang Zhijie, who was described as an “outstanding” 17-year-old badminton player from China suddenly collapsed and died during a match at the Asia Junior Championships in Yogyakarta, Indonesia. Those present were so stunned by the spectacle that the Chinese coaching staff had to wait for a palpable moment — which seemed li…