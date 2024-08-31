Mortal enemies reach truce over a polio vaccine
The WHO has brokered a limited truce between Israel and Hamas in order to get Gazan children vaccinated. But is there something more sinister afoot?
Source: Times of Israel
Amidst the protracted war in the Gaza Strip, the World Health Organization (WHO) has just clinched “a preliminary commitment for area specific humanitarian pauses” between combatants in order to facilitate a polio vaccination campaign for children. These “area specific humanitarian pauses” will span three days over different areas…