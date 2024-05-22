Just who or what is the Lucis Trust summoning on ‘World Invocation Day’?
This shadowy group is undeniably calling forth Satan and the Antichrist to lead the world. But what is this group doing at the United Nations?
Image generated by Gemini AI
The Lucis Trust, which has a long history of working with the United Nations, will be celebrating the World Invocation Day tomorrow (May 23). This event has been consistently observed on the “day of the Gemini full moon since 1952”, according to the Lucis Trust website. The annual event has to align with astrological cues. La…