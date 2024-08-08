From the Great Mayhem to the Third Temple: The Antichrist System Draws Near
What you are witnessing in Britain right now is the birth pangs of a satanic incarnation in progress
Recently, I have had a few queries regarding current global trends and the likely endgame. I will enumerate a sampling of them as follows:
Global markets are crashing. Billionaires are bailing out of the financial system. Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway sold off 55.8% of its Apple stock in the first six months of 2024. (Apple was generally considered…