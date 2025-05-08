AI Meets VUCA: The Perfect Storm Threatening Humanity
Artificial intelligence may bring about the end of the world as we know it – but not in the way most would expect
The global economy was already navigating a minefield of volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity (VUCA) when U.S. President Donald J. Trump’s 'Liberation Day' tariffs reverberated across international markets. This aggressive escalation of trade barriers, including a melange of sudden rate hikes, retaliatory measures, and rhetorical brinkmans…