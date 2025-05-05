AI and the Quantum Leap in Education: Are We Ready?
Finalist essay at the National Centre RUSSIA’s Open Dialogue: The Future of the World. New Platform for Global Growth
(Note: This essay was pretty much an afterthought; a byproduct of something I was working on. It appears pretty basic as there were strict rules with regards to length and font size. Therefore, I could only produce a synoptic overview).
Artificial intelligence (AI) is poised to transform nearly every facet of human life, including education, which serve…