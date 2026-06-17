(Note to readers: I was researching the extent and type of correlation between low IQ individuals and child sexual predation when I thought of writing this essay).

A paradox of modern political psychology is the alarming rise of national leaders who display not only stunning rhetorical incoherence and serial self-contradiction but also a bizarre imperviousness to shame. Conventional wisdom assumes that high intelligence attributes like strategic foresight, verbal agility, and abstract reasoning are prerequisites for attaining and holding supreme power. Yet recent history reveals that leaders who possess shockingly low cognitive fluency and who are impervious to anything resembling truth can ascend to the highest offices. They need only be protected by powerful state apparatuses and oligarchic interests.

This essay argues that such individuals are not accidental failures of the system. Low IQ individuals are ideally suited to be catapulted to political power for a season by sophisticated elites. Their cognitive limitations, when paired with external protection, make them uniquely useful puppets.

High intelligence is marked by abstract reasoning, working memory, processing speed, sophisticated comprehension and use of words, and logical thinking. How many leaders in the Anglosphere display such traits today?

Observations of Plato and Machiavelli

This phenomenon is not new. It was anticipated centuries, even millennia ago. In The Republic, Plato describes the slow degradation of democracy into tyranny through the rise of a shameless, appetite-driven leader. He offers the famous “Ship of Fools” allegory. A ship has an owner and its compartments carry citizens. The sailors, representing politicians, all clamour for the helm. Each claims superior navigation. They plot, manipulate, and mutiny. They dismiss the one true navigator, the philosopher, or should I say thinker, as a useless stargazer. The ship is subsequently handed to the most cunning and persuasive crew member, not the most competent, who promptly sails it into disaster.

Plato then charts the psychological decay of such a man. His soul is ruled not by reason or honour but by base appetites. This is the ancient blueprint of the hollow vessel. He is hollowed out, easily controlled, and ultimately more enslaved than any citizen because he is captive to his own delusions and protectors.

Machiavelli, writing in the early sixteenth century, provided the cynical operational manual for the puppet’s handlers. In The Prince, he argues that most men are ungrateful, fickle, liars and covetous. This low view of human nature makes the puppet strategy viable. The ruler is advised to be both a lion to frighten wolves and a fox to recognise traps.

The vacuous figurehead however is a brittle lion, full of rage, grandiosity, and tantrums. The handlers are the foxes who set the traps and pull the strings. Most chillingly, Machiavelli warns that whoever makes another too powerful ends up ruining himself. This single observation captures the inevitable paranoia of the puppet and the constant vigilance required of the oligarchs who elevated him. They must keep him protected, blackmailed, and distracted. The moment he suspects his own power is borrowed, the arrangement begins to unravel.

Traits of a Puppet Ruler

For oligarchic or state sponsored networks seeking a figurehead, the ideal candidate should not be a brilliant strategist. Intelligence brings independence, long term planning, and the capacity to form alternative power bases. Instead, the ideal puppet exhibits several core traits.

First is shamelessness, an inability to feel or anticipate public humiliation.

Second is puffed up grandiosity, a tendency to make repeated self-aggrandising claims without the internal need for logical consistency.

Third is easy blackmailability, a willingness to perform odious acts as entry currency, binding themselves irreversibly to the circle. Compromission, the voluntary surrender of one’s own integrity, is the initiation ritual to the corridors of power.

Fourth is protectability, a dependence on the apparatus to manage reality because the leader cannot do so alone.

Fifth is relegation of agency. A low IQ leader will delegate urgent policy matters to his handlers lock, stock, and barrel. He will then claim the results as the product of his own genius.

Low IQ individuals, particularly those with co-occurring grandiose personality features, deliver all of the above in abundance.