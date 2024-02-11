Why I refused the Covid-19 ‘vaccine’
There were just too many red flags leading up to the initial ‘outbreak’ and the first six months thereafter
Source: despierta-tu-que-duermes.blogspot.com
Fears over a new plague from Wuhan, China, began circulating worldwide from November 2019 onwards. By December, it was apparent that the ramifications of this outbreak may outstrip its predecessors (e.g. Avian, Swine flu etc). As I watched nations rapidly falling in lockstep with an uncannily unified pandemic…