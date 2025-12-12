I have appeared in my first real podcast interview after dodging them for years. The very idea of appearing in an audio-visual interview terrified me. However, I finally decided that this was a personal, Sisyphean hill I had to surmount.

There is a good reason behind this aversion to public or recorded conversations: I may be an articulate writer, but I am often a diffident speaker. This is not an anomaly, as there is indeed an ancient divide between an individual’s quality of writing and speaking.

Most people assume that someone who writes clearly must also speak fluently, and that a charismatic speaker can just as easily produce rigorous prose. Everyday experience, however, contradicts this. History is full of celebrated writers who were tongue-tied in conversation (Kafka, Proust, Didion) and brilliant orators whose books or memos feel surprisingly ordinary. Winston Churchill appeared to be an exception in excelling at both, but in reality he was notoriously obsessive about rehearsing and rewriting his “extemporaneous” remarks.

Modern cognitive science explains why these fundamental skills are not only different but sometimes actively interfere with each other.

Writing is slow, iterative, and private; it rewards the habit of constant self-correction.

Spontaneous speech is fast, linear, and public; it rewards fluency and provides a great deal of leeway for factual exaggerations and emotive manipulations.

Neuroimaging studies show that even when the same person says and later writes the identical idea, different brain networks light up. The personality traits that predict excellence in one domain (high conscientiousness and reflection for writing; high extraversion and low anxiety for speaking) tend to move in opposite directions.

In short, the mismatch is not a bug but rather a feature baked into the evolution of the human language. One mode developed in the wild plains, where rapport and quick alignment decided who ate and who got consumed by the elements. The other mode grew in monasteries and studies, where a single misplaced clause could cost a vocation or a fortune.

The Curse of Prescience

Nowhere is this ancient divide more painful than in modern conference rooms, government agencies, universities, and corporate strategy sessions.

In these arenas a peculiar alchemy takes place: the majority, already incentivised by the prospect of personal profit and an instinct for self-preservation, forms an opinion quickly, expresses it fluently, and reinforces it through rapid back-and-forth exchanges. The pre-set agenda is readily rubber-stamped as accuracy or prescience is secondary to alignment and consensus. All the discourse needs is a veneer of plausibility even if the agenda being discussed has critical gaps through which one can drive a convoy of trucks.

Discussions in this context are governed by the matrix of power. Heads will nod approvingly, in obeisance, at the most powerful or influential figure in the room even if he or she is outright clueless, wrong, or prevaricating through their teeth.

This where the archetype of the writer conflicts with the talker. They notice gaps, recall negative evidence, and forecast second- and third-order effects. When they speak, their sentences come out hedged, qualified, and often too long for the rhythm of the room. The response is rarely gratitude. More commonly the room experiences a momentary friction, papers over it with a joke or a pivot, and moves on. Months or years later, when the predicted problem materializes, almost no one remembers (or admits) the early warning.

We live in a society that generates near-instantaneous rewards for tauroscatology rather than long-term caution. Just look at how our social media is evolving. Ragebaiting, emotive manipulations and outright lies delivered in quick formats triumph over wise refrains that require elaboration.

After countless cycles of “speak up → be ignored → be proven correct → receive zero credit,” a perfectly rational coping mechanism emerges: silence. The thinker learns to save their breath for written memos, private notes, or the occasional carefully chosen intervention. Many withdraw altogether, becoming the reclusive analyst, the remote consultant, or simply the person who shows up, says almost nothing, and leaves.

The personal cost is real: a slow accumulation of contempt for superficial talk, a creeping sense of alienation, and sometimes a lingering guilt for no longer trying. Yet the alternative — learning to speak in the register the room rewards — often feels like learning to think worse. Giving in becomes an acquired trait, reducing the individual to another protoplasm in the blob of policymaking or agenda setting. Trying to inject some common sense into a discourse however can be either frustrating or outright infuriating.

My Last Hurrah

Allow me to recount what I hope will be the very last encounter of this kind. In late April 2025, while I was in Moscow, I was invited to a private meeting ostensibly to discuss matters of high importance. As soon as I entered the chamber, I could literally sense the torrent of tauroscatology that was about to flow — all under the high-brow pretence of “urgent global issues.” I made every possible excuse to leave, but the building was locked down for security reasons.

The meeting began with a premise I knew to be absolutely incorrect. Yet it set the tone for the next two hours. Every attempt of mine to address the carousel of elephants in the room was ignored. I must have raised my hand more than a dozen times when opinions were solicited, but each time I was passed over by a non-Russian moderator whose understanding of global issues was inversely proportional to his massive girth and who was nonetheless deemed an “expert.” From then on, whenever I think of a parasite among the countless others who are steering the world toward a planetary trainwreck, this individual comes to mind.

You can see me trying to hide my grimaces in the photo below, beside the former prime ministers of Iraq and Armenia to my right. To be fair, they were the only two participants who did not make me want to chew glass.

I do not remember a single substantive thing that was said. I avoid storing juvenile nonsense in long-term memory. What I do remember is the moment I decided “no more.” No more consultancy gigs, no more closed-door circuses, and no more lending my name to rituals whose only purpose is to manufacture consensus around foreseeable catastrophe.

Now, you can appreciate why I appear diffident and tentative in verbal public discourses. Proverbs 13:20 tells us that “Whoever walks with the wise becomes wise, but the companion of fools will suffer harm.”

I have suffered great harm — in my health and in my very capacity for fluent speech — among those who considered themselves wise and knowledgeable in their own eyes.

Yet the Moscow meeting, for all its worth, had one paradoxical upside. The ideational volcano raging inside me erupted once more. From that blast of incandescence poured the molten stream that cooled and hardened into my novel The Electric Reckoning.

In the end, the movers and shakers of this world will soon feel the seismic shockwaves wrought by their own folly and for our part, we should stick with those whose presence may be less glamorous but far more rewarding to the soul. It may take time to rebuild our confidence in the area of impromptu verbal articulation but it should be done in the presence of those endowed with common sense and integrity.

