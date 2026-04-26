Introductory Note

Many Christians today trace end times misinterpretation, and specifically the heresy of Christian Zionism, to the Scofield Reference Bible (first published 1909) and the works of John Nelson Darby (1800–1882). My research suggests otherwise. The infiltration began much earlier. In fact, the church had faced relentless infiltration from the very beginning.

This article is the first in an ad hoc series exploring doctrinal subversion across the ages.

The Silence at the Center

In terms of conventional history, the New Testament ends in silence. Acts concludes with Paul under house arrest in Rome, preaching “quite openly and unhindered” (Acts 28:31). But the Bible does not tell us how his story ends. Peter, the rock upon whom Christ promised to build his church, disappears from the narrative after conferring with fellow apostles in Jerusalem (Council of Jerusalem). James the son of Zebedee is executed by Herod (Acts 12:2), but his brother John, the beloved disciple, simply fades from the text. Andrew, Philip, Thomas, Bartholomew — the twelve men who had walked with Jesus, who had seen the resurrection, who had been commanded to go to the ends of the earth — leave no trail in the canonical record.

Yet there are mainstream churches today whose authority rests on the claimed concept of apostolic succession. If that succession was so vital, why did they not preserve an authoritative, original compendium on the lives and deeds of the apostles?

The question haunted theologians across the ages. What happened to those who had seen the Lord? Remember, the apostles, along with Paul, were the very ones who had “turned the world upside down” (Acts 17:6). Surely Christian chroniclers of the first and early second centuries — men who personally knew the Twelve, the Seventy, and their families — could have recorded their accounts for posterity.

Instead, all we are left with are traditions and legends. For centuries, these were channeled through non-canonical texts like the Acts of Peter, the Acts of Paul, the Acts of Thomas, and the Acts of John. According to the traditions these texts established, Peter was crucified upside down in Rome, Thomas traveled to India, Andrew died on an X-shaped cross, and John alone escaped martyrdom, living to old age in Ephesus.

These accounts were written from the late second century and beyond by authors who had no personal contact with the actual protagonists. If the early church took great pains to craft and preserve these legends, why didn’t their predecessors seek out the accounts of those who had actually met the apostles, or their families and descendants?

I have a theory on this vexing issue. Maybe, they were too busy pursuing “Jewish fables” and the “original Hebrew texts” from those who rejected Christ as the Messiah and who still believe, to this day, that Jesus is boiling in excrement in hell. This was a serious form of backsliding — the very trap Paul warned against in Titus 1:13–14:

“This testimony is true. Therefore rebuke them sharply, that they may be sound in the faith, not devoting themselves to Jewish myths and the commands of people who turn away from the truth.”

The Judaizers were already causing problems in the early church, as Paul repeatedly warned. Even Peter the Rock was not exempt from their corrupting influence (Galatians 2:12). The Judaizing spirit still subverts the church today, turning people away from the truth. Just look at the pro-war “evangelicals” surrounding the White House.

The apostolic chronicle is therefore a critical gap that the early church failed to address. It is a gap that continues to frustrate honest theologians today.

But wait. You may not have known that there was indeed a church figure who actually chronicled some of the apostles’ deeds. That man was Papias of Hierapolis.

Who Was Papias?

Papias was a bishop of Hierapolis, a city in the Roman province of Asia (modern-day Turkey), writing around 110–130 AD. His dates are significant. When he was a young man, the destruction of Jerusalem (70 AD) was still a living memory. The generation that had known the apostles was passing, but not yet passed.

Papias tells us something about his method that should stop any historian in their tracks:

“I did not suppose that things from books would profit me as much as things from a living and surviving voice.”

He traveled, interviewed and pursued anyone who had known “the elders” — those who had themselves known the apostles. His sources were not manuscripts but human beings: the daughters of Philip the evangelist, Aristion, a figure named John whom he distinguished from the apostle, and unnamed elders who personally knew Andrew, Peter, Philip, Thomas, James, John, and Matthew.

Papias wrote five volumes titled the Exposition of the Sayings of the Lord. It was, in effect, the first attempt to chronicle the apostolic generation. He was the first to ask: What did the apostles actually do after they left Jerusalem?

And then his work vanished.

What Papias Preserved

We do not possess Papias’ work. What survives are fragments in the form of quotations preserved by later writers, most notably Irenaeus of Lyons and, ironically, Eusebius of Caesarea, the very man who dismissed Papias’ “intelligence.” But those fragments are enough to show that Papias knew things about the apostles that later tradition would either forget or suppress.

On Mark: Papias preserved the tradition that Mark, “having become Peter’s interpreter, wrote down accurately everything he remembered, though not in order.” This is the earliest external testimony about the origin of the Gospel of Mark and it aligns well with scholarly analysis. It tells us something about Peter whose preaching was not a systematic biography but a series of “single points” delivered “as necessity demanded.” Peter was extemporaneous and moved as the Holy Spirit guided him. It tells us something about Mark as well. He was a faithful recorder of Peter’s testimony.

Detractors of the Gospel often point to its alleged chronological discrepancies between all four texts but Papias’ testimony suggests that perceived discrepancies arise from the literary method employed, not from error.

On Matthew: Papias recorded that “Matthew compiled the sayings (logia) in the Hebrew language (Aramaic), and each interpreted them as best he could.” The tax collector is called Levi in Mark 2:14 and Luke 5:27, but Matthew in Matthew 9:9. Any discrepancies here? No, Eastern Christians usually have a birth name and an assigned name or nickname. Jesus changed Simon’s name to Cephas (Aramaic), which was eventually Hellenized to Petros (Peter).

Papias’ statement however generated centuries of debate about whether the Gospel of Matthew originated in Aramaic or Greek. Does it matter anyway? Does the choice of Aramaic or Greek contradict Christ’s ministry? But even today, the church is riven by recriminations over Bible translations in modern English.

This is what manmade traditions do!

On Judas: Papias preserved a graphic account of Judas’ death that adds details missing from both Matthew and Acts. In Papias’ version, Judas indeed hanged himself as recorded, but the chronicler added some macabre details on the betrayer’s physical putrefaction. It represents a fuller tradition Papias claimed to have received from the elders.

On the two Johns: Most significantly, Papias distinguished between John the apostle and John the elder. In his list of sources, he records “what Andrew or Peter had said, or Philip or Thomas or James or John or Matthew,” and then separately, “what Aristion and the elder John, the disciples of the Lord, were saying.” This distinction — between an apostle who was one of the Twelve and a separate “elder” who was also a disciple — suggests that Papias had a more complex understanding of the Johannine tradition than the later tradition that conflated the two.

The Enemy of Papias: Eusebius

If Papias’ works had survived, it may have arguably prevented countless schisms and heresies. But Papias had a problem in that he believed in Christ’s millennium reign. He taught that Christ would reign on earth for a thousand years, and he described that reign in literal, material terms — vines with ten thousand branches, each branch yielding twenty-five measures of wine. This was not unusual for an early second-century bishop who may have heard of such descriptions from the elders themselves. But it later became unfashionable.

In the third century, Origen of Alexandria pioneered an allegorical method of interpreting Scripture that spiritualised the millennium. Mind you, Origen was another church figure who regularly consulted Jewish rabbis and scholars.

To the educated Christians of the fourth century, Papias’ literalism seemed primitive, even embarrassing. And Eusebius of Caesarea, the man who would become known as the Father of Church History, was an Origenist.

Eusebius had access to Papias’ work. He quoted from it but he also dismissed it. In his Church History, he wrote of Papias:

“He appears to have been a man of extremely small intelligence.”

The charge is as damning as it is revealing. Here is what the Jewish Encyclopedia (1901) states about Eusebius:

Eusebius seems to have had a Jewish teacher, who instructed him in Hebrew, and through whom he became familiar with many haggadot and Jewish traditions; of these he made use in his works on Biblical exegesis.

Hebrew? The “Hebrew” of the 1st century AD was none other than Aramaic. But this begs a deeper, fundamental question: Why does a church elder need to consult with the Synagogue of Satan? In my opinion, that is where the problem begins with every Christian community or nation. What does light have to do with darkness? What accord has Christ with Belial? (2 Corinthians 6:14-15). Nothing good is going to come out of it.

No nation, community or “church” that spiritually yokes itself with the Talmudists has ever been blessed, past or present. The only fruits of this satanic cross-pollination are dissension, confusion and self-destruction. It has been so since the days of the early church, and continues till today.

What Was Lost

Eusebius did not suppress Papias’ work outright but because he became the authoritative source for early church history, his verdict stuck. Papias’ five-volume work was eventually lost.

The loss of Papias’ Exposition is incalculable. He was the closest chronicler we have to the apostolic generation after the apostles themselves.

What did Papias record about the apostles? We do not know. The fragments we have are tantalizing but thin. Did he preserve traditions about Peter’s death? No surviving fragment mentions it. Did he record that John lived to old age in Ephesus? Possibly not — his distinction between two Johns suggests he did not conflate the apostle with the elder, and later tradition may have invented the peaceful Ephesian death to explain why John, alone among the Twelve, was not martyred.

The loss is particularly poignant because Papias did what no one else in the early church did. He asked, systematically, for personal accounts. He sought out the living voice. And then, because his chronicles fell out of fashion, his work was allowed to perish.

But it is the rabbinic influence on early church historians like Origen and Eusebius that intrigues me most. Did they play a subtle role in extinguishing the physical memory of the apostles? Some rabbis, even today, claim that they have no problems with Jesus’ teachings but rather “Pauline Christianity.” (Yes, this is an actual field of study).

Is “Pauline Christianity” fundamentally different from the faith and deeds of Matthew, Thomas, Andrew and Philip?

Furthermore, the rabbis consulted by early church historians were already working on a parallel “Hebrew” bible (Old Testament) which was only completed around 1000 AD — a full thousand years AFTER Christ. This version is called the Masoretic text and it corrupted many prophecies concerning Christ, including his virgin birth. Ironically, this is the OT version used by Protestants today — from the KJV to the ESV — and to some extent, the Latin (Catholic) Vulgate as well.

How could the church co-opt a so-called “original version” that discounts Christ’s virgin birth? (More on this later).

The Mystery of the Lost Text

Papias’ five-volume Exposition of the Sayings of the Lord (Logion Kyriakon Exegesis) was reportedly still extant in the late Middle Ages, with evidence suggesting a copy existed in the library of a Cistercian monastery in Tyrol as late as 1341 . After this point, the complete text disappears from the historical record, though we cannot be certain whether it was destroyed, lost, or simply never copied again.

It is my firm belief that they were either destroyed or locked away for good. It would have been inconvenient for church tradition. After all, if Papias’ works had survived, we would have better understood how the apostles led the early church, and how they laid the foundations of a supernatural body of Christ (Romans 12; I Corinthians 12) in unity, instead of the denominational madness we have today.

Why is this Important?

The New Testament as we know it was not assembled in a single moment of inspired clarity. It emerged over centuries, through debate, dispute, and deliberate selection. In my opinion, it should have been settled no later than 120 AD.

The Muratorian Fragment (c. 170 AD) lists most but not all of the current canon. Athanasius of Alexandria provided the first list matching today’s twenty-seven books in his Festal Letter of 367 AD. But even then, debate continued. The eastern churches hesitated over Revelation; the western churches questioned Hebrews, James, and Jude. Martin Luther would later call James an “epistle of straw,” generating subsequent accusations that he wanted the epistle removed from the Bible. Coincidentally, Luther was another figure who regularly consulted Jewish scholars who, in turn, recommended the “Hebrew” Masoretic over the Greek Septuagint for an updated Old Testament. This was how dispensationalism entered Protestantism. The Old Testament could now be used to foster what would later be known as Zionism.

Into this contested process, Papias’s five-volume work simply was not considered. Why? Was it already lost during Luther’s time?

One explanation is that Papias’ work was deemed insufficiently apostolic. He was not himself an apostle, and his millenarian views fell out of favour. But this explanation collapses under scrutiny. Mark was not an apostle, yet his Gospel was accepted. Luke was not an apostle, yet his Gospel and Acts were accepted. The criterion was not authorship by an apostle but apostolic authority — the sense that a text faithfully transmitted what the apostles had preached.

Papias’ Exposition was nothing if not a transmission of apostolic preaching. He traveled, interviewed, and recorded precisely what the apostles had said and done. By any honest measure, his work should have been among the most valuable documents in the early church’s possession.

Unless, of course, what he recorded was inconvenient.

The Cost of Silence

We live with the consequences today. Denominational divisions, doctrinal confusion, the endless proliferation of “Christian/Zionist” movements that bear little resemblance to the church of the apostles — all of it traces back, in part, to the fact that we lost the very chronicles that would have shown us how the apostles themselves navigated the questions that now divide us.

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