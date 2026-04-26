The Eye Opener

The Eye Opener

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Chabby Alfred Chabala's avatar
Chabby Alfred Chabala
17h

Continue the tremendous work you are doing by spreading the word of God which is needed in these Last days of the Earth's history and very soon you will be rewarded. God bless you and May His coming rejoice your Heart❤️❤️❤️

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Rick Batross's avatar
Rick Batross
15h

T Y for your insight and perception. I wonder how much knowledge and wisdom we have lost bc of power struggles early on. The Sowers Parable. Did/Does the prince of the air fight against the Truth from the 'temple veil being rent'? I wonder. Those of us to whom the Spirit of Christ has come into, daily must stand and fight (with faith,prayer and fasting)against demons that enter people. (they cannot be slain). Was it any easier in 20 A.D.?

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