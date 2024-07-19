When sheeple are devoured by red and blue dragons
Observations from the Donald Trump ‘assassination attempt’ and its implications for Christians
On July 13 2024, former US president Donald J. Trump apparently survived an assassination attempt. Many rightwing commentators and mainstream church leaders attributed Trump’s “miraculous” brush with death to divine intervention. The message was out: “God wanted to save America by saving his divinely-chosen vessel Donald Trump.” These voices were joined…