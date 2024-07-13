When cameras fail during a Great Blackout, a Great Mayhem ensues
The ubiquitous camera acts as a primary ‘social restrainer’ in a hyperwired world. What happens when it no longer functions during a Great Blackout?
In a recent article on solar superstorms and its global implications, I briefly touched on how a “Great Blackout”, lasting a month or more, may arguably be the most expedient pathway towards the globalist Great Reset.
A Great Blackout entails a complete shutdown of the global electricity grid and it can be caused by either an X class solar superstorm an…