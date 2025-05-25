When AI ‘hallucinates’ into a global embarrassment
An article cut-and-pasted from ChatGPT raises questions over the role of fact-checkers in the legacy media
(Also published by RT.com)
In a farcical yet telling blunder, multiple major newspapers, including the Chicago Sun-Times and Philadelphia Inquirer, recently published a summer-reading list riddled with nonexistent books that were “hallucinated” by ChatGPT, with many of them falsely attributed to real authors.
The syndicated article, distributed by Hearst’…