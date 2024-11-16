What Trump can and cannot fulfil during his final term
The deep state will provide the scapegoats and the sacrificial black sheep as long as ‘The Donald’ sticks to the script. Is Big Pharma in serious trouble?
There has been a flurry of excitement and scepticism regarding President-elect Donald J. Trump’s recent cabinet nominations. With Republicans controlling the trifecta of the White House, Congress and Senate, the nominees should sail through the Senate confirmation process, albeit with strings attached.
It is apparent that many of Trump’s nominees are pr…