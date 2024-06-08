What is the globalist gameplan behind the growing bird flu hysteria?
Poultry farms worldwide may soon be subjected to mass cullings based on the latest round of viral fearmongering orchestrated via the WHO.
Image generated via Gemini AI
The desperate globalist quest for a new “pandemic” may have finally found a clincher in the form of a confirmed death from avian influenza in Mexico City recently. The culprit subtype this time happens to be the H5N2 rather than the highly-publicised and dreaded H5N1 virus.
It was the H5N1 subtype which was pencilled to spar…