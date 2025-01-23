Was Trump 2.0 a resounding pushback against the Sodomite agenda?
Amidst hysterics over a ‘civil war’ in the MAGA camp, Trump’s populism remains intact for one particular reason. It probably bagged him the popular votes.
Within three days of assuming the presidency for the second time, Donald J. Trump has lived up to some of the many promises made prior to the Nov 5 2024 election. He has began to:
Dismantle the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policy that has emasculated US society
Bolster border security and reverse the flow of illegal immigrants into the nation, b…