The Eye Opener

The Eye Opener

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George Duling's avatar
George Duling
1dEdited

So, Israel wants to expand its territory exponentially. Get that. The US military is the Bonnie to Israel’s Clyde. Get that. Iran says they have no interest in a ceasefire and or negotiations. Get that.

What I don’t get is how the Greater Israel Project works out while Iran controls the Straight, threatens action in the Red Sea, has a million man fighting force, and by many accounts, is hanging in there with the Empire.

PS Get Electric Reckoning. It’s a thought provoking read.

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4 replies by Dr. Mathew Maavak and others
Lux Aeterna's avatar
Lux Aeterna
1d

Unfortunately for the genocidal Chosenite project, their planned occupation of Southern Lebanon (30 km in depth, up to the Litani river) doesn't seem to be going very well... Now they're "only" aiming for "a security buffert zone" of 3 km in depth along the Lebanese border.

This wouldn't be the first, nor the last time that the "Greater Israhell project" stumbles upon Lebanon's rocky mountains. Moreover, Hezbollah looks intent to bring the war back across the border into occupied Palestine! Inshallah!

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1 reply by Dr. Mathew Maavak
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