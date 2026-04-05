For decades, the official justification for US military presence in the Persian Gulf has been consistent. It was to protect Gulf Arab allies from “Iranian threats,” ensure the free flow of oil, and maintain regional stability as well as the US dollar’s global reserve status. The massive US deployment of 2025–2026, involving two carrier strike groups, B‑2 bombers, F‑22 and F‑35 squadrons, and over 50,000 troops, was justified in precisely those terms. Now, President Donald J. Trump is fighting a losing war with Iran, and many American lives would be lost if boots were dropped on Iranian soil.

But what if this “suicide mission” was intended not to target Iran but to serve as a Trojan Horse for an older, more ambitious project, namely the establishment of a “Greater Israel” stretching from the Nile to the Euphrates?

The Greater Israel Project

The concept of Greater Israel is not new. It draws on the Zionist interpretation of the biblical covenant in Genesis 15:18–21, in which God promises Abram “the land from the river of Egypt to the great river, the Euphrates.”

Theodor Herzl, the founder of political Zionism, recorded in his diaries a discussion of precisely these borders in 1898. In the 1980s, Oded Yinon, a former adviser to Ariel Sharon, formalised a strategy for fragmenting neighbouring Arab states into weak sectarian entities as the pathway to Israeli regional hegemony. Logically speaking, an alternative pathway would be to install a military occupation force in which the Gulf Arab monarchies act as toothless rubber stamps for both US and Israeli regional machinations. Unlike the ongoing war on Iran, this pathway has been paved with flawless execution.

Trump’s crude remark that the Saudi Crown Prince was “kissing my ass” is a clear indicator that the GCC has been divested of all its vestigial powers and sovereignty. In a normal world, such an egregious statement would have led to a diplomatic firestorm and swift Saudi boycott. But nothing happened. And it gets worse.

On August 12, 2025, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sat for an interview on i24NEWS. When the interviewer held up a pendant depicting the map from the Nile to the Euphrates and asked if he subscribed to the “Greater Israel” vision, Netanyahu responded simply: “Very much.” Shortly thereafter, Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs released an official map on its Arabic‑language social media account showing significant portions of modern‑day Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria within Israeli borders. This triggered feeble Arab protests while its leaders continued to work with Tel Aviv towards another showdown with Iran, which began on February 28, 2026.

The most startling confirmation came on February 20, 2026, when Mike Huckabee, Trump’s envoy to Israel, sat down with podcaster Tucker Carlson. Mind you, this happened just eight days before the ongoing war with Iran commenced.

When Carlson asked about the biblical promise of land from the Nile to the Euphrates, Huckabee replied with chilling calm: “It would be fine if they took it all.” The US ambassador blatantly endorsed, on the record, the conquest and annexation of Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt. And yet, these nations remain the steadfast allies of the US and Israel. Why do they desire collective suicide?

Let’s face it. The leadership of the Sunni Muslim world is hopelessly compromised, and it has been so for decades. To cite just one salient example, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is currently issuing mealy-mouthed condemnation of Israel even as Ankara secretly ships oil and munitions to Tel Aviv.

Exactly what was promised to these leaders in return for surrendering their national sovereignty? An Epsteinesque island where they could live out the rest of their lives in carnal debauchery?

The Dress Rehearsal

Before the current full‑scale war with Iran, there was a warning shot. On September 9, 2025, ten Israeli warplanes flew nearly 1,800 kilometres through the airspace of Jordan, Syria, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia to strike a Hamas delegation meeting in Doha, Qatar. Six people died, including a Qatari security officer. The operation was enabled by British and American refuelling planes operating under CENTCOM authority.

The response from the Arab world was extraordinary, not for its outrage but rather for its absence. Perfunctory condemnations were issued, but no ambassadors were withdrawn, no oil embargoes threatened, and no emergency summits were convened. It was total capitulation.

The message was clear. Israeli military action in an Arab capital, conducted with American logistical support and Arab acquiescence, could occur without meaningful consequences. The line between battlefield and capital had blurred, and by their silence, the Arab states had accepted it.

The Arab and larger Sunni Muslim world no longer matter in the geopolitical calculus of the United States, the collective West, and Israel. The latter can do just about anything they want. Iran is just the stubborn stonewall in the Persian Gulf.

Culmination of Operation Epic Fury

When the United States and Israel launched an air‑ and sea‑based campaign against Iran on February 28, the scale was overwhelming. It involved over 1,000 strikes on the first day and more than 3,000 within the first eight days. Iran retaliated with hundreds of ballistic missiles aimed not only at Israel but also at the Gulf states hosting US forces in Bahrain, the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.

By early April, over 50,000 US troops were amassed in the region. The end goal? Many observers believe that a ground invasion of Iran would lead to a decisive US military defeat, entailing tens of thousands of casualties.

So, what really is the game plan? Could it be that US troops are there not to invade the Iranian mainland but to hold the Gulf Arab states hostage until Israeli forces overrun the pathetically weak defences of Jordan and Syria and reach the southern boundaries of the Greater Israel line? Is this why Israel has publicly refused to commit its own ground troops to the US campaign against Iran? The overt presence of Israeli troops in the Gulf Arab peninsula would be a propaganda windfall for Tehran.

However, consider this scenario. While a few thousand American soldiers are fed into the Kharg Island meat grinder, many thousands more could simply be rebadged under Israeli command — or operate in tandem with Israeli units disguised as a joint expeditionary force — to seize territory from upper Saudi Arabia northwards. Official denials would be swift, and any evidence of collusion could be buried under layers of classification. The formal transfer of sovereignty could be deferred indefinitely, long after the fighting ends. I see no other way for Israeli troops to “cross the Jordan,” so to speak, especially after Iran’s pummelling of Israeli bases and vital infrastructure day and night.

The Trojan Horse Thesis

The Trojan Horse hypothesis synthesises these facts into a coherent strategic logic. The US military buildup in the Gulf serves three interlocking functions that collectively advance the Greater Israel project:

First, military integration. Since 2022, Israel has been formally integrated into US Central Command (CENTCOM), placing it in the same regional command structure as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and other Gulf allies. This has enabled unprecedented operational coordination in the form of joint naval exercises, real‑time intelligence sharing, and the activation of a regional air defence network. The October 2025 ceasefire in Gaza was followed by the establishment of a US‑Israeli Civil‑Military Coordination Centre in southern Israel.

As a result of these interlocking regional security compacts, Israel now knows Gulf Arab military planning even before the latter’s field commanders receive their orders.

Second, neutralising Arab opposition. The war with Iran has trapped GCC states in a double bind. They cannot demand the withdrawal of US forces — not with 50,000 American troops in the vicinity. Yet why is there no native opposition against Gulf Arab airspace being used at will by Israeli fighter jets and refuelling planes? Can we reasonably conclude that over the past few years, all meaningful Arab opposition has been quietly neutralised? Any leadership vacuum here will not, and cannot, be filled.

Third, providing cover for Israeli expansion. Even as the war with Iran rages, Israel has launched a ground offensive into southern Lebanon, expanding toward the Litani River to create a buffer zone against Hezbollah. Israeli officials have spoken openly of “expanding security lines” in Gaza, Syria, and Lebanon. Critics across the region have connected these operations to the Greater Israel agenda. Hezbollah’s acting leader has declared that “it is no longer hidden from anyone that there exists a dangerous American‑Israeli project, that of ‘Greater Israel’, based on occupation and expansion from the Euphrates to the Nile.” The Turkish intelligence chief has alleged that Israel is “pursuing new policies of destruction, annexation, and occupation by creating faits accomplis in Lebanon, Syria, the Palestinian territories, and elsewhere.”

The US and Israel will never prevail over Iran. The Sunni Gulf Arab world, however, may likely be their ultimate prize, and it promises to be a cakewalk.

End Game

The Trojan Horse hypothesis does not require a secret conspiracy document. It requires only the observation that the massive US military buildup in the Persian Gulf — justified as a defensive measure against Iran — has systematically enabled Israeli strategic expansion, neutralised Arab opposition, and normalised unprecedented US‑Israeli military integration across the region. When the American ambassador to Israel publicly endorses the conquest of the Middle East from the Nile to the Euphrates, when the Israeli prime minister proudly affirms his commitment to the same vision, and when the US military provides the logistical and diplomatic infrastructure to make that vision plausible, the distinction between defending allies and advancing a hegemonic project becomes difficult to sustain.

The question is not whether the United States consciously designed this outcome, but whether it matters. The hostage GCC states are beginning to realise their hopeless position. Oman and Qatar are quietly trying to cut deals with Tehran. (In any case, Oman does not fall within the stated Greater Israel boundaries).

The war has naturally exposed the hollowness of US security guarantees. Whether the Trojan Horse can be turned back before Greater Israel becomes a fait accompli is the central question right now. “Intellectuals” in the Sunni Muslim world should ask themselves why Trump keeps hinting about a drawdown in the Persian Gulf while increasing troop numbers on the Arabian Peninsula.

If the Gulf Arabs have already surrendered everything else, why would their holy sites be any different? Will Israeli troops, under US military cover, overrun Mecca and Medina before the year is out?

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