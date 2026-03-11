Dear Readers,

I have some exciting news to share.

Over the coming weeks, I will be doing something special here on Substack for my faithful readers and supporters. I am thrilled to announce that I will be serialising the opening chapters of my novel, The Electric Reckoning.

I will be releasing the first few chapters, two sections at a time, in a newsletter dedicated entirely to the story. Think of this as a front-row seat to a recently published work that entwines several heart-stopping plot threads. I may also include fresh essays that mirror the core themes in the book.

But before we dive into Chapter 1, I want to give you a proper introduction to the world I have built and some of the characters you will meet. The book also addresses many questions, including an eschatological one, that have vexed me for years and ultimately drove me to write this book. The eschatological angle will only be unveiled in the final chapter of an otherwise dystopian techno-thriller.

The Overview

For a quarter of a century, I published numerous analyses and op-eds on global risks, watching with growing dismay as our public discourse deteriorated. The global information landscape has become a terrain where algorithms replace judgment, where dissent is dismissed as misinformation, and where truth itself is inverted.

Therefore, I came to believe that fiction can reveal more truth than the cornucopia of half-truths and utter lies paraded as news.

The Electric Reckoning emerged from that conviction, and from a single subversive question. What if some of the conspiracies we dismiss as madness are not false, but merely ahead of their time?

This novel draws its life from modern anxieties: the unseen architects of our digital lives, the corrupting nature of power, the blind faith in progress, and the fragility of the systems we have built. It asks whether our dependence on electricity, that miraculous current which banished night and connected continents, has also become the conduit of our control, our surveillance, and ultimately our undoing.

What begins as a thriller about a collapsing global order becomes something far more unsettling. It is a story about those who intend to rebuild a shattered world in their own image, and one man willing to tear it all down in order to save humanity.

Who will succeed?

The World of ‘The Electric Reckoning’

The story unfolds in the near future, when the first signs of collapse have already arrived. Rolling blackouts sweep across continents. Communication networks flicker and die. Supply chains snap like violin strings. Cities that once gleamed as technological showpieces now stand as decrepit theaters, their streets belonging not to commuters but to roving packs of armed scavengers stripping away the carcass of civilization.

But this is not merely a story of societal collapse. It is a story about those who planned the collapse and those who intend to benefit from the chaos. I believe this is already happening.

At its heart, the novel weaves together at least four main narrative threads, each hurtling toward a convergence that will determine humanity’s fate.

The Visible Collapse

We experience the global unraveling through the eyes of Marcus Allardyce, a former government consultant who once advised on infrastructure security. Years ago, over whiskey and smoke, Marcus and his childhood friend, who is mysteriously introduced as The Architect, sketched out a radical theory. They believed that civilization’s dependence on interconnectivity was its greatest vulnerability. They called their thought experiment “The Electric Reckoning,” little imagining that it would become a blueprint for actual events.

Now Marcus watches from his apartment as his city, once a technological showpiece with driverless trams, vertical farms, and piezoelectric pavements, dies around him. Banks fail first, then hospitals. Food rots in warehouses. The streets belong to packs of armed scavengers. Official explanations that attempt to explain away the compounding crises ring hollow.

The real time bomb was, in fact, encoded into the foundations of society long ago. Software stacked on fragile software, grids tottering on ageing transformers, algorithms feeding on data no one truly understood. The bold new world was meant to be electric, sustainable, and steered by artificial intelligence. Yet those very pillars became its undoing. The Architect would take advantage of this fragility. In fact, he had planned it all along.

Marcus knows the truth, or at least part of it. In fact, he is the only one in the world who knows the identity of the mastermind behind the unfolding catastrophe.

Is someone else privy to what Marcus knows?

The Hidden Rulers

In a chalet overlooking Lake Geneva, we meet Gerhard Voss, the grandson of an SS officer who spent the dying years of the Third Reich studying esotericism under Heinrich Himmler’s occult Ahnenerbe institute. Voss inherited more than his grandfather’s library of forbidden knowledge. He inherited a satanic creed. This is represented by the unlikely twin symbols of the Swastika and Shatkona, also known as the Star of David, prominently displayed behind his desk in his secret library.

In public, Voss leads the Alliance for Tomorrow, a discreet successor to the disgraced International Economic Forum (IEF). The Alliance operates above the plane of nation-states and beneath the veil of civil society, think tanks, and philanthropic foundations.

Voss’ library holds humanity’s true history. These are not the bedtime fables fed to the masses but the brutal machinations of power through the ages. Empires forged in backroom pacts, puppets recast as national heroes, villains sanctified as saviors, are all catalogued within this sanctum.

As Napoleon once declared, “history is a set of lies agreed upon.” To Voss, so was the “truth.”

Around Voss gathers the decision-making body of the Alliance for Tomorrow, called the Council. Their efforts to depopulate the world via various means, including two pandemics, failed, and only two cards remain to play. The first is The Electric Reckoning, and the second is Project Dominoes. The latter is a plan to trigger nuclear war between India and Pakistan followed by cascading chaos across the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. From the ashes, the Alliance would rebuild humanity according to their design, with a global population reduced to five hundred million, managed by AI adjudicators who decide who breathes and who is terminated.

But the true power lies even deeper. Above the Council sit the Overseers, twelve mysterious and ultra-secretive individuals from bloodlines so ancient that nations themselves seem young by comparison. Their families have guided the levers of power for millennia through marriages, wars, revolutions, and secret compacts. Their lineages stretch back to Babylon, with wealth that exceeds nations and reach that spans continents.

To what extent will Voss and this satanic cabal succeed?

The Apocalyptic Visionaries

But the Overseers are not the only ones with plans for a new world order.

In Pakistan, Lt. Gen. Siraj Ashfaq commands the nation’s nuclear arsenal. A Sayyid descended from Islam’s Prophet, Ashfaq combines piety with cold-blooded calculation. His family has served Islam for forty-seven generations and the CIA for three. To his father and grandfather, both former military stalwarts themselves, this dual loyalty was no contradiction. The long strategy was to play one empire against another until prophecy itself bent to their will.

For Ashfaq, the ongoing global collapse is not catastrophe but divine will. Sermons across Pakistan have spoken of sequential prophecies: the Ghazwa-e-Hind, the final battle against the Hindu polytheists of the subcontinent; the Black Flags of Khorasan sweeping westward; and the final great reckoning in Jerusalem where no Jew can hide. To Ashfaq, recent global events have vindicated these prophetic sequences and he plans to get the apocalyptic ball rolling by unleashing a nuclear inferno.

In Israel, Maj. Gen. Raanan Meir watches similar visions unfold. A decorated war hero with the tactical mind of a chess grandmaster and the ruthlessness of a spree killer, Meir commands a secret base in the Negev desert. Through a mole codenamed Choled, Meir learns of Project Dominoes. But rather than alerting his superiors, he decides to hijack it.

If Meir can redirect the plot, Israel could emerge as an empire with a vastly expanded border. The mood in the Negev command center is feverish. Some whisper of a destiny extending into Africa and the Mediterranean basin.

Who among the two will press the red button first?

The Architect

And then there is the mysterious figure called The Architect, whose real identity is later revealed in the novel.

He works in complete stealth beneath a weather-worn barn in Amish country, using an effective but unconventional camouflage against various forms of electronic detection. From this sanctuary, he has spent years watching, waiting, and preparing.

Decades ago at DARPA, he glimpsed the scaffolding of the world’s communication systems and realised that civilization was propped up by layer upon layer of suspect firmware. Hidden within were protocols no one dared disturb. The Architect, however, rewrote them. Now he can access nearly every secure system on Earth.

His motivation runs deeper than those of other plotters. The Architect grew up in two worlds simultaneously: the timeless peace of his agrarian heritage and the seductive power of technology. He came to believe that electricity itself was the problem.

But The Architect’s reckoning is not merely about pulling the plug. It is about exposing the true architects of control, the Overseers themselves, whose identities still remain a mystery to him despite his unparalleled ability to access information worldwide.

Will The Architect succeed in his quest?

The Convergence

These four threads begin to intertwine in ways none of the plotters fully anticipate.

The Architect’s sabotage of global grids, or rather his amplification of outages already underway, draws the attention of every intelligence agency on earth. But it also draws the attention of the Overseers, who realise that someone is operating outside their control.

Meanwhile, Ashfaq prepares his nuclear arsenal for a strike that will fulfill prophecy. Meir monitors his every move through compromised systems clandestinely delivered to Pakistan. NATO scrambles to prevent Armageddon. The Overseers gather in their ancient sanctuary beneath an Italian castle to perform the Invocatio Uncti, the summoning of the Light Bearer and his Anointed One who will rule the new world.

To compound matters further, the skies above begin to stir, heralding an extremely rare and devastating celestial event.

How will it all end? Which of these plotters will ultimately prevail?

What to Expect in the Serialization

Over the coming weeks, I will be sharing the first few chapters of The Electric Reckoning in serialised form.

You will witness cascading blackouts, clandestine meetings, nuclear brinksmanship, and an extremely rare celestial event. You will watch as the hidden rulers of the world gather to perform rituals they believe will summon their master.

If you are looking for an eschatological ending different from the corrupted End Times prophetic sequences peddled by the Mystery Babylon religion that masquerades as Evangelical Christianity, then this is your book.

You can purchase a copy of The Electric Reckoning by clicking on the link.

