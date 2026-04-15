The Eye Opener

The Eye Opener

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lux Aeterna's avatar
Lux Aeterna
2dEdited

This constitutes the basic line of distinction between any ancient civilization and the "Western" world with its "rules-based values" of transactional and hyper-individualistic nihilism!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr Mathew Maavak · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture