The Eye Opener

The Eye Opener

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Aussie17's avatar
Aussie17
1dEdited

excellent.

"In every external sense, they were indistinguishable from the wise", we are definitely not called to predict schedules.

Tares and wheats indistinguishable until the time of harvest. Matthew 13:24-30

You cannot differentiate them. Tares are experts in mimicry. (look up "Vavilovian mimicry")

Both will speak in tongues, heal, teach, preach, and operate in all sorts of spiritual gifts, because these gifts are given to both the just and the unjust without conditions. Otherwise, it wouldn’t truly be a gift if there were any precondition or purchase price attached.

This creates confusion for those who think that as long as someone performs “signs and wonders,” they are from God.

The love for supernatural misinterpreted as the love for the bridegroom, a filtering and separating mechanism by design.

"Here is the patience of the saints; here are those who keep the commandments of God and the faith of Jesus." Revelation 14:12

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1 reply by Dr. Mathew Maavak
Carol Haas's avatar
Carol Haas
1d

Thank you for an excellent essay. It goes deep and elucidates both a crucial warning and a rock-solid promise to every Christian who can receive it. It's a serious matter to examine ourselves truly in the light of Christ, whose eyes are as flames of fire burning through all the dross of lies and hypocrisy.

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