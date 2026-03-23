The Eye Opener

The Eye Opener

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Nakayama's avatar
Nakayama
15h

Actually, one is enough: Netanyahu. If more have to be eliminated, Ben Gvir is way ahead of Trump. In comparison, Trump should be removed by the US Congress, all the while we clean up the US Congress and AIPAC. Otherwise, removing DJT is only kicking the can down the road. My suggestion is here: https://nakayama1.substack.com/p/a-cruel-joke-on-an-uneventful-day.

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Mary Fisher's avatar
Mary Fisher
12h

You are forgetting the Iranian warmongers (also behind Hama, Houthis and other warmongers), and the leftist warmongers who caused the Ukrainian disaster and were merrily pushing for WWIII when Biden was in office (and still are in Europe). Anything to make a buck, coverup their misdeeds (of which Epstein is a part), depopulate the planet, and increase their personal power. Trump has stopped many wars (8 or 9 at least) since becoming president. But ignoring militant Iran and their underground nuclear (inter-continental!) missiles, as the west has done for so long, is not going to prevent war. The radical Iranian leaders believe that they will hasten the return of their own messiah (sounds like the anti-Christ) by conquering and destroying the world. They have a religious zeal that runs even deeper than the zeal of the extreme left. The red/green alliance (socialists/muslims) has happened before. When they achieve power, as has happened in Iran previously, the radical Muslims will kill the leftists off. All of these power grabs and resulting wars will keep on happening- no matter who is president. But strong, sane leaders make for more peace. My definition of sane- following Christian principles, valuing life, prosecuting actual criminals, valuing freedom, and not persecuting their own citizens for critical speech. During Obama and Biden’s reign, we saw murderous rioters encouraged and released, while peaceful protesters (at abortion clinics and on J6) were SWATTED and imprisoned without trial. AND they went after President Trump. Their message was clear- no matter how small or big you are, you must do as we say or we’re coming after you. Look into history and you will see that socialism and division are tools that gangsters use to gain power. Once they have enough power, they turn on and destroy the “little people” they used to procure it. All of a sudden they will be pro-death penalty- just like the Iranian regime.

You should be thankful for Trump. He has allowed a respite from the madness that you seem to be ignorantly promoting.

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