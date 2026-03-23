In the high-stakes crucible of the ongoing West Asia conflict, military strategists are assuredly gaming out countless scenarios behind closed doors. They will be modelling overwhelming conventional assaults, protracted attritional warfare, and even the terrifying spectre of nuclear escalation. Yet there is one scenario that remains conspicuously under-examined in current, behind-the-scenes war games, despite its historical plausibility: the sudden, simultaneous removal of the two primary architects of the current escalation.

The absence of this scenario from publicly whispered strategic planning is striking, given that the assumptions underpinning the current approach have already proven flawed. Both the United States and Israel made a fatal miscalculation by assuming that decapitation strikes and assassinations of Iran’s top leadership would swiftly lead to regime change, paving the way for a staunchly pro-Western government in Tehran. The opposite has occurred. Even Iranians indifferent or hostile to their own government have rallied behind the leadership, as internal unity is often best fostered by the spectre of external aggression.

A basic understanding of the Persian Weltanschauung would have predicted this outcome. Iranians would rather die than capitulate to what they collectively call the “Epstein Gang.” They are proud heirs to a 4,000-year-old civilisation, and they are not inclined to play second fiddle to two upstart nations founded in 1776 and 1948, respectively. Incidentally, both nations have been waging unremitting wars of extermination since their respective inceptions.

To paraphrase an observation from former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, “It may be dangerous to be the enemy of Israel and America, but to be their friend is fatal.” The Gulf Arab states are learning this bitter lesson in the most incendiary manner. In fact, nations that keep as far away from both entities as possible, apart from trade, are actually some of the most liveable countries on Earth. And that is an irrefutable fact.

Furthermore, each decapitation strike carries an additional, compounding risk. The removal of one leader in Tehran may only clear the path for a more radicalised successor who may have no qualms about acquiring a nuclear deterrent and long-range ballistic missiles currently capped at around 2,000 kilometres. The very strategy designed to prevent proliferation may, in fact, be accelerating it. Indeed, Tehran has already demonstrated this reach, testing missiles capable of striking the critical U.S. military hub at Diego Garcia, located more than 4,000 kilometres away.

This is the context in which a different kind of exit strategy must be considered. The way the conflict is currently heading, the only face-saving off-ramp left for Israel is not a military victory but an engineered political vacuum. The sudden passing of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump — whether from “war stress” or whatever narrative is conjured up over the event — could create a leadership vacuum so profound that it compels a strategic reset. While seemingly speculative, this “Vacancy Strategy” is built on recognisable geopolitical mechanics, in particular the collapse of a personalist alliance, the instinct for self-preservation among successors, and the sudden availability of political cover to do what was previously untenable.

Rumours are circulating that Netanyahu is either dead or comatose from an Iranian missile strike, but that won’t stop the war unless his co-architect in Washington, the other half of this personalist dyad, is also removed from the board.

The Personalist War

To understand why a dual vacancy would matter, one must first understand how uniquely personal this iteration of the conflict has become. This is not merely a war between states; it is a war waged by two men whose political fortunes are inextricably linked.

For Netanyahu, the war represents a historical mission, a messianic destiny, and a political lifeline. Domestically, he faces ongoing corruption trials and deep societal rifts over judicial reform. The war allows him to embody the role of “Mr. Security,” the indispensable leader guiding Israel through its darkest hour. Internationally, his relationship with Trump, forged in the crucible of the Abraham Accords and the recognition of Jerusalem as the capital, provided him with a servile American president who offered unprecedented latitude and a shared disdain for multilateral constraints.

For his part, Trump has consistently framed himself as Israel’s ultimate protector. His administration’s policies, including moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, killing Iranian military supremo Qassem Soleimani, and brokering normalisation deals with the Gulf Arab states, artificially reshaped the region. Trump also requires a massive distraction from the Epstein files. Indeed, both Iranians and a growing number of Americans have cynically dubbed the US involvement in the war “Operation Epstein Fury.”

The two leaders form a symbiotic feedback loop where Netanyahu’s actions on the ground are green-lit by a US political establishment that is shamelessly subservient to the powerful Jewish lobby. Trump, in turn, uses Netanyahu’s war to validate the decades-long US “peace through strength” doctrine which ironically invokes the Kraft durch Freude (Strength through Joy) vibes of Nazi Germany.

This personalist structure makes the alliance powerful, but brittle. It is optimised for one man’s decision-making on both sides, not institutional resilience.

A Tale of Two Successions

If both leaders were removed within a compressed timeframe, the strategic landscape would shift overnight. The key lies in the incentives of their successors.

Netanyahu’s sudden exit — whether by health, political coup, or alleged war stress — would trigger a frantic race for stability. His natural successors (ideally comprising a broad emergency unity government) would face a terrifying calculus: inherit a war with no end date, or use the leadership transition as an excuse to de-escalate. Their core face-saving message would be: “We have successfully taken out the hostile Iranian political, religious and military leadership. It is now time for the people of Iran to decide.”

An interim leader, by definition, lacks the popular mandate for a prolonged war. Their primary goal is consolidation, not conquest. A new Israeli leadership would face a military that is overstretched, an economy straining under reserve duty, and a public that — while supportive of the war’s aims — is exhausted by its duration.

Simultaneously, in the United States, the passing of Trump would place the presidency (or the leadership of the Republican party) in the hands of his successor, Vice President J.D. Vance, who would face a different but equally compelling incentive structure.

President Trump’s coalition was always a personalist one. Vance lacks any unique bond with an Israeli strongman in the mould of Netanyahu, and his first task would be to stabilise the US economy and secure its already-strained supply chains dispersed throughout a world increasingly hostile to the United States. This is the only play he will have with the Republican electorate. Prolonging an unpopular, endless war in West Asia, with rising oil prices and American casualties, would be politically fatal.

Furthermore, Vance does not carry the baggage of being linked to Epstein’s egregious criminal activities. So far, anyway.

The Confluence of ‘Face-Saving’ Exits

The true power of this scenario lies in the confluence. If only one leader falls, the remaining partner could double down to prove strength. But if both fall simultaneously, neither successor has an incentive to escalate.

It becomes a mutually beneficial de-escalation spiral:

Israel’s new leader announces a strategic pause to “assess the new security situation.”

The US’ new leader supports this pause, framing it as an opportunity for regional diplomacy.

Neither side loses face. The war does not end because they were weak. It ends because their predecessors — the men who uniquely misunderstood the stakes — are gone, and their successors must chart a new course.

It will also give all three major combatants a vital pause. While Iran will not budge from demanding war reparations over the unprovoked attack on the nation in the midst of negotiations, Tehran could capitalise on lingering national outrage to quietly create a nuclear deterrent, rebuild parts of cities reduced to rubble, and replenish its missile stocks. It may also make unprecedented social concessions to strengthen national unity.

Israel, in the meantime, will have the leeway to remain a powerful geopolitical entity even as it painstakingly rebuilds its cities and infrastructure. The United States, under new leadership, can reach out to China and Russia to forge at least a viable “Cold Peace” in West Asia.

The Gulf Arab monarchies will not matter much in this calculus. They are way too compromised and will do as they are told.

This is the essence of the face-saving exit. It allows hardliners in all three nations to privately sigh in relief while publicly saluting the fallen leaders and praising the new path forward.

Conclusion: The Unspoken Hope

This is a grim calculus, but one that deserves serious consideration. The most likely end to a prolonged West Asian conflict would be a resource-constrained world in flames. The world has been unwillingly subjected to a “game of chicken” that can turn catastrophic at any given moment unless de-escalation is allowed to take its course.

The removal of Netanyahu and Trump would create a political vacuum so powerful that de-escalation becomes not a sign of weakness but the only rational path forward for their successors. It would also put an end to the pseudo-messianic fantasies of both men. Ironically, these Zionist and Evangelical religious fantasies not only contradict each other; they ultimately lead to a tectonic collision course with each other.

In the end, the “Vacancy Strategy” suggests that sometimes, the only way out of a personalist war is the departure of the personalities who started it.

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