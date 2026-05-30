Regardless of where the latest indirect negotiations between Washington and Tehran lead, the February 28–April 8 US-Israel military campaign has already triggered a cascade of global supply chain disruptions. At the center of it all is a rapidly intensifying food crisis. But the severity of the shock is only half the story. The real question is who will bear the brunt, and why the crisis will split the world into two very different realities.

The answer, according to the latest projections from the World Food Programme, the World Bank, and the International Energy Agency, is a tale of two worlds. For developing nations, particularly in Africa and the Middle East, the coming months will bring a genuine risk of famine and catastrophic hunger. For the United States and other developed nations, the threat is not starvation but a severe and politically destabilising cost of living crisis. This crisis will erode living standards and test the resilience of democratic institutions.

Why the Crisis Has a Long Fuse

The food crisis will not arrive overnight. It travels along a slow, predictable path. First, energy prices spike, then fertiliser becomes unaffordable, then crop yields fall, and finally, months later, food prices surge at the supermarket checkout.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has triggered exactly this sequence. Global oil supply has fallen dramatically. The International Energy Agency (IEA) now projects global oil supply will fall by 3.9 million barrels per day in 2026, falling short of total demand and draining inventories at an unprecedented pace. Observed inventories fell by 246 million barrels in March and April combined. Fertiliser prices have followed, with the World Bank recording a price index rise of more than 12 percent in the first quarter of 2026. The World Bank now warns that global fertiliser prices could climb by more than 30 percent in 2026. The price of urea, a key nitrogen fertiliser, jumped 55 percent month on month in March to $725 per metric ton, the highest level since April 2022. Because agriculture operates on a fixed calendar, the ongoing fertiliser shortage will not reduce yields immediately. Rather, the impact will be felt in the latter half of 2026 and into 2027. This lag gives the world a narrow window to act, but one that is rapidly closing.

The World Food Programme estimates that the conflict could push an additional 45 million people into acute hunger by mid to late 2026. This would bring the global total of acutely food insecure people to record levels last seen during the 2022 Ukraine war, potentially impacting as many as 349 million people. Already, 1.4 million people face IPC Phase 5, which translates to catastrophe level food insecurity. This is a ninefold increase since 2016 and, for the time being, is primarily concentrated in Gaza and Sudan.

The Coming Famine

For specific regions already weakened by conflict, poverty, and climate shocks, the risk of famine is real and imminent.

The Middle East and North Africa are on the front line. For the first time since IPC reporting began, famine conditions have been confirmed simultaneously in parts of Sudan and Gaza. These areas are projected to continue experiencing IPC Phase 5 conditions throughout 2026, the highest level of food insecurity indicating starvation, death, and complete collapse of livelihoods. Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen are not far behind, with Yemen classified among the world’s worst-hit in terms of food crises.

Sub-Saharan Africa faces an equally grim scale of suffering. Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Sudan alone account for nearly 31 percent of the world’s acutely food insecure population. In West and Central Africa, the number of people facing crisis-level hunger is projected to rise from 41.8 million to 52.8 million by June-August 2026. Humanitarian organisations are already stretched thin. In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, 26.5 million people are currently facing acute hunger, and funding shortfalls could leave millions of children suffering from malnutrition without urgent intervention.

South and Southeast Asia face a different but equally dangerous threat. Climate convergence is a major concern. A “super” El Niño is predicted to develop by July 2026. This will bring drought to Asia and Australia while threatening flooding in the Americas. It is expected to hit rice and palm oil production in Thailand and Vietnam, two of the world’s largest rice exporters, at exactly the moment when global food supplies are tightest.

Food Inflation

The United States and other developed nations will not face famine. They have financial buffers, diversified supply chains, and the capacity to subsidise domestic agriculture and import food at higher prices. However, immunity from starvation does not mean immunity from crisis.

The primary impact on wealthy nations will be prolonged food inflation. The US Department of Agriculture expects food prices to rise by 3.6 percent in 2026, a rate higher than during the pandemic supply chain shocks. This seems to be a rather optimistic estimate, judging by anecdotal data appearing in the public domain.

The USDA also notes that beef and veal prices are predicted to increase by 10.1 percent in 2026, while sugar and sweets could rise by 9.8 percent. In Canada, food inflation has also been significant, with the food consumer price index rising nearly 4 percent from the previous year. In both countries, wages are rising more slowly than grocery prices, meaning households are effectively losing purchasing power every time they shop. This is the mechanism through which a distant war creates domestic economic dissatisfaction.

The political timing is catastrophic. In the United States, the worst of the food price spike will arrive just before the midterm elections. President Donald J. Trump won the 2024 election partly by hammering the high cost of groceries under the previous administration. If food prices surge again on his watch, the political fallout could directly impact control of Congress. Analysts have warned that the food price spikes in the second half of 2026 could determine the outcome of the midterms.

So, what can Trump do? Accelerate the collapse of small and midsized farms which once constituted the backbone of his voter base and allow MAGA mega corporations to flood supermarkets with cheaper and inferior mass-produced food? This is already happening and foreshadows a lose-lose situation for the midterms. Furthermore, the monopolisation of supply does not necessarily translate to cheaper products on the demand side. This is how cartels work.

Beyond the United States, developed nations face deeper structural problems, particularly the erosion of public trust. Decades of just-in-time (JIT) supply chains and low inflation have led Western citizens to expect a constant supply of cheap and available food. When shelves remain stocked but prices have doubled, the political class will be blamed for a crisis they should have foreseen. There is a persistent and dangerous gap between a leadership trained in managing perceptions and the physical reality of managing disrupted supply chains. This gap could hinder any coordinated response if the situation worsens.

Diverging Trajectories

The divergence between the Global South and the West is not merely a matter of degree but of kind. For developing nations, the crisis is about survival. It concerns access to enough calories to keep children alive, enough nutrition to prevent stunting, and enough stability to prevent famine.

For developed nations, the crisis is about affordability and political stability. The central questions are whether a family can still afford meat and fresh vegetables, whether the government will be blamed for inflation at the checkout counter, and whether social unrest will follow prolonged economic pain.

These two crises are not separate. They are connected by the same supply chains, the same fertiliser shortages, and the same spike in energy prices. But they require different responses. The Global South needs emergency food aid and humanitarian funding before ration cuts kill children. The developed world needs price stabilisation mechanisms, targeted subsidies for low income households, and political leadership that can explain why a war on the other side of the world is making groceries more expensive at home. However, the public already knows that it was a war that their leadership largely supported.

The Window Is Closing

The lag between cause and effect in the food system gives the world a narrow window to act. The fertiliser shortage that will reduce harvests in late 2026 is already locked in. The question is whether the international community can prevent that reduction from becoming a catastrophe.

The World Food Programme, the World Bank, and the International Energy Agency have all issued urgent warnings. The IEA noted in its May 2026 Oil Market Report that global oil inventories are being drawn down at a record pace. The agency warned that further price volatility appears likely ahead of the peak summer demand period .

That volatility will translate directly into food prices. And those prices will translate, in different ways, into hunger in the Global South and political instability in the West. The two worlds of hunger are not separate. They are the same world, connected by the same fragile supply chains, facing the same approaching storm. The only difference is what each world has to lose.

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