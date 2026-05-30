The Eye Opener

The Eye Opener

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Dr. Mathew Maavak's avatar
Dr. Mathew Maavak
9h

Thanks. That verse about a days wages for a quart of wheat and three quarts of barley has already been written and is in my scheduled folder. It will be released in a few days. I was surprised at what I learnt while writing it. Stay tuned.

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Jesus Is Lord's avatar
Jesus Is Lord
10h

Echoing in my mind: A day's wages for a loaf of bread. And sparse yields from crops, planted from "strange slips". The Bible shows us ahead of time, always repeating, it seems, or gets worse as more people forsake the Lord and do not give Him thanks for all his provisions. I hope more people realize this. Thank you for gathering all those statistics and warnings. It's not easy seeing so many suffering from lack, loss of health, lost jobs, famine, etc.

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