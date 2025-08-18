When I was a teenager, I often jogged through places where few people ventured. It became a personal trait — treading where others would not, exploring what others overlooked. Over time, that habit of wandering into barely charted spaces evolved into a tendency to research new topics, to question conventional narratives, and to write about subjects that rarely receive attention in the mimetic cacophony we call “news” or “facts” today.

It is a daily, lifelong battle to resist the “masses” that shape collective thinking — mass media, mass music, and, above all, the acculturated trap of mass conformity. I still enjoy films, but seldom Hollywood blockbusters. (Most of them repel me within minutes). Rather, I am drawn to foreign productions, provincial mysteries, and small-budget gems. My preferred music is solo piano. These are evocative, understated pieces often overshadowed by the great classics. I hear them through a world radio app, their notes mingling with the soft lilts of distant endeavours and far-off places. Unlike YouTube, these stations arrive free of relentless ads and algorithmic nudges.

Taking the path less traveled opens the mind to what is easily missed in our fast-paced world. These are small, steadfast, and seemingly mundane things that quietly endure.

I recalled one such testament recently while I was writing. It was the memory of a large, solitary boulder standing in the middle of a moribund tin mine which I routinely encountered during my evening jogs in the 1980s. I would often pause to marvel at the spectacle.

In Malaysia, tin mines are often dug from sandy soil, the earth dredged away to leave an ever-widening, deepening pit. But this boulder was too massive to move. All mining had to work around it, leaving a deep pool of water around the boulder.

No one thought to photograph it, and why would they? Who would pause to capture an unexpected boulder hidden at the bottom of an excavation? These things happen all the time.

Yet to me, the boulder stood as an immovable witness to the fleeting nature of our existence. Its reddish-orange surface was mottled with patches of grey and white, a canvas shaped by time. I remember thinking: this rock was older than the city, older than empires, older than any living person.

If it could speak, it might tell a thousand stories.

I have encountered many such boulders on my hikes, not just in equatorial Malaysia. Trails bend to their will and human paths must accommodate them. Never the other way around.

These rocks stirred in me a deep reflection on the immovability of God’s promises. Trees may endure for centuries, their rings a reminder of ages past, but rocks have been here far longer. They are silent, steadfast witnesses to the permanence of God’s promises.

“The grass withers, the flower fades, but the word of our God will stand forever.” (Isaiah 40:8)

Over the centuries, floods have raged, landslides have torn through valleys, and the slow, patient shifts of the earth — erosion, frost, heat, and restless soil— have sought to wear them down. Some rocks have been tumbled by rivers, buried under avalanches, or fractured by the freeze-thaw of seasons. Yet even when broken, each fragment remains part of a structure forged in the deep furnaces and pressures of the earth, formed not in years but in epochs.

Scientists tell us that many of these stones were shaped hundreds of millions, or even billions, of years ago. No, they were created just before Eden. And that is a staggering thought as they are the only physical reminders of the dawn of Creation. Mundane monuments which we can literally see and touch.

The Divine Reset of Creation

When I look at them, I cannot also help but think of Noah’s Flood which swept all of creation on earth so that life could begin anew (Genesis 7:17–24). Genesis 7:15 notes that all creatures and their progeny slated for redemption in Ark had “the breath of life” in them, meaning they were created by God alone.

During Noah’s time, there were other creatures roaming the earth that did not have the same “breath of life,” meaning they were not God’s creations but the offspring of fallen angels and humans — beings that had to be wiped out forever. Is there a hint of this in Genesis, without referencing the Book of Enoch (which is alluded to at least six times in the New Testament)? After all, Genesis 7:22 also records the deaths of all creatures that had “the breath of life in its nostrils.” Why add the word “nostrils”?

A look at the Concordance reveals a difference between the “breaths” in verses 15 and 22. In verse 15, the word translated “breath” is ruach in Hebrew; in verse 22, it is neshamah. The Holy Spirit is always referred to as the Ruach HaKodesh — never Neshamah HaKodesh, which often appears in Kabbalah. There appears to be a distinct difference between the minority slated for salvation and the majority doomed for destruction.

This nuance will require further research, but for the time being, it is sufficient to say that Creation was granted a new fresh slate until the Second Coming. The earth was repopulated, both in flora and fauna. Yet, man wants to recreate the abominations of old, as we were reminded of late.

The Enduring Memorials

The stones, however, have remained unchanged in essence. They are like memorials left by God Himself, whispering of His enduring covenant:

“As long as the earth endures, seedtime and harvest, cold and heat, summer and winter, day and night will never cease.” (Genesis 8:22)

In their silence, they remind us that God Himself is our eternal Rock—

“The Rock, His work is perfect, for all His ways are justice.” (Deuteronomy 32:4) “Trust in the LORD forever, for the LORD God is an everlasting rock.” (Isaiah 26:4)

Remember that whenever you chance upon a stone, a rock, a giant boulder, or a mountain outcrop. And do not forget to build your house on the Rock. The raging floods of old are manifesting themselves in various forms again, increasing in their intensity with each passing day. (Matthew 7: 24-27).

