Jesus Is Lord
Beautifully written! Thank you Mathew. So true! I was just writing out Genesis 8:21-23 for a study, and then got this. It also reminded me of one boulder I will NEVER FORGET. I was transported to the cross in a waking vision I guess you might call it, although I was really there! I don't know how. And I was down a hill from our Savior hanging on that wretched cross, with a big boulder right beside me. I couldn't look around to see the crowds or anything else, because when I looked into my Savior's pain filled eyes, I started crying so hard I couldn't see any more, and then I was back in the little closet I had found to be alone, knowing something was happening...and didn't go into church with the people I had gone with. I cried for the longest time after "returning"... having witnessed the most horrific sight I had ever seen in my entire life, and I just wanted to fade into the floor boards of that choir closet, knowing that Jesus had died for me, and you, and all who would believe in Him and call upon Him in time to come. I felt the guilt of know that He had died for a sinner like me, and for all sinners. When we were yet sinners, Christ died for us...can't remember the scripture. It makes me wonder: HOW CAN ANYONE TURN AWAY FROM SUCH A GREAT LOVE AS HE HAS FOR US!? And what He went through so that we could be forgiven and saved from this untoward generation and wicked world? Or, like you said, becoming more wicked every day, as more and more turn away from their creator to serve false gods who are no gods. How can people not believe in Him, or His wonderful Words of life, that He left us as a testimony of His great love? or how can so many not want to live for Him? If only everyone could see what I saw! But, Jesus also said, "Blessed are those who have not seen, and yet believe." All I can say is...PRAISE GOD FROM WHOM ALL BLESSINGS FLOW! Our fortress, our rock, and our deliverer,

Jesus Is Lord
I'd like to share a song that explains better, and when I would sing it, I would relive seeing him on the cross, and always sang it with tears. If ever you could feel something so deep in your heart, that you've lived through, this is it. Or just imagine what Jesus went through, May it bless you too! https://youtu.be/SRhvKU690_s?si=BgGmZorwEjZ5oZfC

