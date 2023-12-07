The Road to National Digital IDs and CBDCs by 2030
The planetary digital gulag envisaged by globalist parasites should be operational in less than six years. This commentary explores some of the sinister groundwork being established towards that end
(Image source: Activist Post)
By 2030, you will own nothing. Let me repeat that again: You will own nothing by 2030. This is the oft-stated goal of globalist power elites fronted by institutions like the World Economic Forum (WEF).
You may have been very careful with your finances; you may be free of debts; free from any outstanding loan for any of the p…