The post-election Trump Derangement Syndrome and its ramifications
Liberal backlash to the Nov 5 election results may ultimately engender the necessary conditions for a planetary panopticon
The post-electoral dust from Donald J. Trump’s landslide presidential victory had hardly settled down when scattered manifestations of the Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) began to emerge in the social media.
The rioting and lawlessness anticipated by many, including myself, did not transpire as leftist billionaires were not willing to bankroll any mass…