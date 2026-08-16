We tend to think of silence and noise as opposites, much like a binary switch. But in acoustics, sound has colour, and just like the hues of a sunset, these colours affect us in profoundly different ways. If you have ever fallen asleep to a downpour or felt grated by the drone of an ageing air conditioner, you have experienced the palette of audio frequencies.

Sound colours describe how energy is distributed across the frequency spectrum. Here is how they stack up:

White Noise (flat spectrum): Equal energy per frequency. Sample sounds include TV static or a hissing radiator. They are harsh and high-pitched to our ears because we perceive higher frequencies more intensely. It is a “wideband noise” that contains energy across a huge range of frequencies simultaneously.

Pink Noise: Within this spectrum, energy decreases as frequency increases. Sounds like steady rain, rustling leaves, or waterfalls. It is very soothing for both the human mind and body.

Brown/Red Noise: Even more low-end emphasis. The deep rumbles of thunder, a roaring river, or a heavy surf fall under this spectrum. Brown/red noise is widely used for deep sleep and meditation.

Blue Noise: Noise in this spectrum has increasing energy with frequency. Typical sounds include a hissing spray nozzle or cymbal crash. Blue noise is harsh and shrill and not at all pleasant for relaxation.

Violet/Purple Noise: This one goes up a step further. Examples include a dentist’s drill or a screaming jet turbine.

Grey Noise: This is psychoacoustically equalised noise, as it sounds equally loud across all frequencies to human ears. Used in hearing tests.

Black Noise: This is the realm of total silence.

We can make a critical distinction for these hues. Lower-frequency colours (pink and brown) are physiologically restorative. They lower heart rates and mask sudden spikes in ambient sound. Higher-frequency colours like blue and violet can trigger alertness, irritation, and stress. Think of them as somatically-caffeinated noises, and just like caffeine, they can serve a purpose.

Alarm clocks and sirens are not technically blue or violet noise. They are, in fact, tonal signals designed to exploit our ears’ peak sensitivity. But their effect on the nervous system belongs to the same family of high-frequency stress triggers. The human body and mind can habituate to occasional blue and violet noises, much as we learn to cope with high-octane office work or rush-hour traffic. The brain is trained to evade such noises at the soonest opportunity.

White noise, however, is a different spectral beast altogether, and it is what data centres generate most of the time. It penetrates walls like they are paper. Double-glazing does little to muffle it. It does not fade over distance like high-frequency hiss does. It triggers annoyance, stress hormones, and blood pressure spikes even at low volumes.

The Industrial Whiteout

Now, apply the noise spectrum to the digital economy. We often imagine the “cloud” as weightless and ethereal, a place where our emails and AI prompts float harmlessly. In reality, the cloud is a concrete bunker filled with thousands of whirring servers. And those servers generate immense heat. To keep them from cooking themselves, hyperscale data centres run arrays of giant fans, air handlers, and cooling towers round-the-clock. The acoustic signature of this machinery is a mechanical, broadband roar. Do note that a data centre does not emit textbook white noise per se — it’s broadband noise with a low-frequency belly and a tonal tic — and the exact spectral mix differs from one facility to the next. But all of them generate a heavy broadband component that shares white noise’s most obnoxious trait: energy smeared across the whole spectrum, so there is always a frequency left to get under your skin.

Unlike an aircraft flying overhead or a passing train, these facilities run at 100% capacity, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. There is no lull, no rush hour, no reprieve. Your body cannot habituate to a tone that never stops. In fact, the brain’s amygdala treats continuous, low-amplitude fluctuations as a persistent threat. People who live near these facilities in places like Loudoun County, Virginia — the epicentre of US data centre alley — don’t just hear a constant thrum; they effectively live inside a subwoofer.

The Medical Fallout of Non-Stop Hiss

The World Health Organisation recommends nocturnal outdoor noise levels below 40 decibels (dB) for undisturbed sleep. A typical US data centre can push 55 to 70 dB at the property line, often leaking indoors through walls and double-glazing. The real danger is not to the ear per se; it is about systemic, chronic stress.

Here is the medical breakdown that every urban planner and tech executive should be forced to read:

Cardiovascular Toll: Decades of research, including the WHO’s environmental noise guidelines, link long-term exposure to continuous noise above 50 dB with a 15–20% increased risk of hypertension and stroke. The constant hum keeps your sympathetic nervous system in a mild “fight or flight” state throughout the night. Your blood pressure doesn’t dip during sleep — a phenomenon known as non-dipping — which is a direct predictor of cardiovascular mortality.

Metabolic Disruption: Fragmented sleep is not just about feeling tired. Cortisol spikes in response to acoustic stress elevate blood glucose levels. Studies correlate chronic noise exposure with a higher incidence of Type 2 diabetes, as the endocrine system struggles to regulate insulin against a background of perpetual alarm.

Cognitive and Mental Health: For children in nearby schools, reading comprehension and long-term memory drop measurably. For adults, it manifests as chronic annoyance which is a stress reaction that often escalates into clinical anxiety and depression over years.

The Low-Frequency Stealth Attack: While data centres generate a broad roar, they are characterised by a heavy, relentless low-frequency component (below 250 Hz). Standard decibel meters using A-weighting (dBA) — the scale used in most municipal noise ordinances — massively under-report these frequencies. A-weighted meters were designed to approximate the human ear’s sensitivity to higher frequencies, but they deliberately discount bass rumble. If you switch to C-weighting (dBC), which captures the low-end, the readings can double or triple.

This low-frequency energy bypasses earplugs, resonates with the chest cavity, and can induce vestibular disturbances like subtle dizziness, a feeling of pressure, and a constant, gnawing fatigue.

All in all, constant exposure to white noise places your body in a state of chronic stress which is a well-documented immunosuppressant. This opens up a Pandora’s box of medical vulnerabilities. Any honest doctor with two functioning brain cells — and I admit there are not many out there — will tell you that the best way to combat cancers, depression, and infections is by maintaining a robust immune system.

You cannot achieve that when you live in the vicinity of round-the-clock white noise.

The Regulatory Vacuum

Currently, many US states zone data centres as “light industrial.” This exempts them from the strict residential noise curfews applied to construction activity or airports. Even worse, municipalities often rely on those under-reporting dBA meters. So a facility can be legally “in compliance” while physiologically destroying the sleep cycle of a thousand homes.

As the AI boom accelerates, we are building more of these facilities, closer to towns, with louder cooling demands. Building them near farmlands does not look like a sound solution either. We are trading the health of rural communities for the ability to generate ChatGPT responses in 1.2 seconds.

The Takeaway

We need to stop treating noise as a nuisance and start treating it as a public health toxin. The colour of our digital infrastructure is an abrasive, relentless white. It is a colour that, ironically, contains every frequency but has no warmth. Meanwhile, nature’s pink noise, manifested by the rustle of leaves or the fall of rain, lowers our blood pressure and clears our minds.

If we are to live with the cloud, we must demand that Big Tech installs proper sound attenuators, adopts evaporative cooling (which shifts the noise to water pumps, requiring different mitigation), and, most importantly, that regulators measure the perceived noise using C-weighting, not A-weighting.

We cannot filter out the twenty-first century with earplugs. But we can expose its hidden cost in decibels, and demand a quieter, healthier colour of progress.

At the very least, we should make it mandatory for our tech billionaires to set up mansions next to their cherished data centres. This should be written into law.

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