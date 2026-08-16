The Eye Opener

The Eye Opener

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Jesus Is Lord's avatar
Jesus Is Lord
2d

Thank you, as I had never heard of colors and their consequences. Is this the way that they incite rioting also? And other behaviors? The tinnitus almost drives you crazy, especially when it's been for decades, so now I try to counter it with praise music, and singing...corded headphones of course. I used to put a radio under my pillow, but it didn't work, and static when a station goes off the air when you're asleep. LOL. worse. It's all intentional, so we just have to try to grin and bear it, I guess, since complaining to any regulatory agency never brings any change. They are the ones...well, it's just one of the ways for His sake, they are k-ill-ing us all the day long. Very sad that it is driving people to suicide also, even young people. If you want to make it to heaven, never give up or take your own life. I think they laugh every time someone does that. Brought to mind II Corinthians 4:8-11 - We are troubled on every side, yet not distressed; we are perplexed, but not in despair; Persecuted, but not forsaken; cast down, but not destroyed; Always bearing about in the body the dying of the Lord Jesus, that the life also of Jesus might be made manifest in our body. For we which live and always delivered unto death for Jesus' sake, that the life also of Jesus might be made manifest in our mortal flesh. STANDING FIRM, HANGETHING IN THERE...until the day...God calls us home. Be strong and take courage, for the one who lives within you will be strong in you today. Not relying on our own strength. Patiently waiting...for our Lord will bring righteous judgment to all, and all evildoers will be cut off. IN HIS TIME.

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ICI Grief (The Rebel's Hike)'s avatar
ICI Grief (The Rebel's Hike)
2d

Thank you for this information. As someone with pretty strong tinnitus, I have had to sleep with a fan on for decades, which I presume is white noise. In the past year, my late husband had found a YouTube channel which plays a night's worth of pink or other colors of noise, which I sometimes play in conjunction with the fan, or even instead of. I will now stick exclusively to that!

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