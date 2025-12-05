In Parts 1 and 2, I sketched the big-picture possibilities most people still refuse to utter aloud i.e. that COVID-19 was intended to be:

A deliberate planetary culling operation. The Trojan horse for a global digital ID / social-credit prison planet. A gene-altering injection campaign that either is, or rehearses, the biblical “Mark of the Beast” via an inter-generational lock-in. A global stress-test of how completely the ruling class can make the entire world obey obviously absurd and contradictory orders on command. (This fourth theory remains, as far as I know, relatively unique to me).

These motives are not mutually exclusive; they feed one another like concentric circles of the same infernal machine.

Theories 1–3 have been dissected to death in dissident corners of the internet — excess deaths, spike-protein factories, lipid-nanoparticle payloads, Revelation 13 parallels, the whole grim circus. I won’t rehash them here.

Theory 2 — the “digital ID rollout” explanation — has always struck me as the feeblest. Vaccine passports, QR codes, and “health certificates” were indeed waved around like the finishing line, yet any competent scriptwriter could have achieved the same outcome with far less friction via:

A continent-wide cyberattack (Africa or South America, take your pick) that “incidentally” erases bank accounts after six weeks of utilities (electricity and water) and Internet shutdowns.

A “lost” tactical nuke air-burst over a mid-tier capital.

A case of mass food / water poisoning by so-called terrorist elements.

Any of these false flag avenues would have produced the identical clamour for biometric logins and “safe, verified access” to money, travel, and speech with far less pushback. It would be more effective than telling people that they can’t visit dying grandma unless they let Pfizer or Moderna inject an undisclosed genetic code into their deltoid.

Moreover, digital IDs don’t even require public consent or a dramatic crisis. They creep in anyway. Malaysia’s MyKad, India’s Aadhaar, and China’s everything — the scaffolding was already there. Facial recognition, gait analysis, ten-print scanning at borders (Russia, UAE, and increasingly everywhere), central-bank digital currencies in pilot testing — none of these needed a runny-nose virus to justify them. The infrastructure was waiting; COVID was just the theatrical excuse du jour.

Which leaves Theory 4 — the stress-test — as the only explanation that perfectly fits with what actually transpired.

Think about it: they didn’t need 80–90 % compliance to “stop a virus.” They needed to discover exactly how much nonsense the population would swallow, how quickly, and through which vectors.

Could they make healthy people wear cloth across their faces outdoors, alone in cars, on beaches? Check.

Could they outlaw singing in church, walking in parks, and attending funerals while keeping liquor stores and strip clubs open? Check.

Could they get neighbors to snitch, airlines to enforce experimental injections, and doctors to abandon the Hippocratic oath en masse? Check, check, check.

It was never about public health. It was the largest obedience drill in human history — a live-fire exercise to map resistance nodes, calibrate propaganda dosage, and retire the actors who fumbled their lines.

But the spell is already breaking as trust in institutions is in free-fall, and the phrase “safe and effective” now triggers laughter or rage. That is why the next trigger event will have to be orders of magnitude more spectacular (and probably more violent).

I will unpack why ALL these globalist false flags will ultimately fail in subsequent commentaries. In fact, they are alluded to in my novel, The Electric Reckoning.

I had to fictionalize the plot in order to reveal the real agendas and mechanisms at work. At the heart of the novel lies “Project Dominoes” — the globalists’ last and most desperate card. It involves a coordinated global cyberattack that collapses utilities and communications worldwide, followed by continent-scale population purges executed through regional nuclear exchanges, assorted WMD deployments, and engineered chaos. An ancient satanic cabal known as the Overseers carries out the plan through a high-profile philanthropic front, the Alliance for Tomorrow, which is governed by a twelve-member Council.

Here are some excerpts:

***

The lights in Gerhard Voss’ chalet were low, the fire casting restless shadows that swayed against the panelled walls. Beyond the shutters, the Alpine night was starless, the air so thin and dry it seemed to cut the skin. The old chalet creaked under the mountain wind, but inside, silence ruled. On the desk lay a thick leather-bound dossier stamped in gold capital letters: PROJECT DOMINOES.

***

The survivors (of Project Dominoes) would be funnelled into Alliance-administered enclaves. To the public, these would appear as relief camps. In reality, they would serve as labour depots and reservoirs for human experimentation. A future society, Voss knew, could not be built without testing the thresholds of biology and transhumanism.

His eyes shifted to the fire, the crackle of the wood summoning memories of an older plan. Officially named Project Vespertilio, his underlings had nicknamed it “Project Bat” — an irreverent moniker he despised as trivial and vulgar compared to its ambition.

He had reluctantly agreed to the pandemic route. The plan was to bioengineer a virus, lock the world in a straitjacket of fear, and then weaken the population through multiple vectors. Mobile vans would blast electromagnetic pulses near hospitals; telecommunication towers would be remotely hijacked to emit dangerous radiation; skies would be seeded with chemtrails; and water supplies dosed with nano-toxins. This collective assault on the human immune system would be conveniently blamed on the virus.

Pre-engineered vaccines would compound the damage. They would offer initial relief until the body reeled from the combined toxins in the vials. The adverse effects would be blamed on new viral variants, necessitating booster shots. Rinse and repeat the slow genocide. That was the plan.

It would have taken ten to fifteen years to reach the desired level of depopulation. In the meantime, amid global paralysis, the Alliance would appear as the sole supranational government, ostensibly operating under the Potemkin institution called the United Nations. The Young Future Leaders, nurtured by the Alliance via proxies, would lead governments out of chaos into a new global order.

On paper, it seemed elegant. But Alliance scientists had warned from the start that any lethal virus engineered in lab conditions might wither in the real world. Evolution favoured natural survival capabilities in environments that artificial simulations could not fully replicate.

The first pandemic plunged the world into a fog of terror. Streets lay deserted, economies crumbled, and families hid indoors, held hostage to televised mandates. Media teams fanned out to capture staged scenes of overwhelmed hospitals. Even after many of the footage were exposed to be fabricated, no nation defied the official narrative.

The Council suggested using the cover of the pandemic to eliminate prominent dissidents and anti-vaxxers flagged by Ariburg AI’s threat matrix. An overconfident Voss, however, overruled them. He later regretted that golden opportunity.

Pandemic numbers also betrayed the theatre. Hundreds of millions tested positive on Alliance-designed kits, yet most showed no symptoms. Presidents, prime ministers, and monarchs were ordered to take placebo injections on camera. Some of them declared self-imposed quarantines after “testing positive” to add to the credulity of the drama.

Then came the ultimate humiliation. An African president staged a stunt, dispatching samples of papaya pulp, quail blood, and even motor oil to prominent labs under false names, only to reveal the ridiculous “positive” results on live television. Voss was incensed by the man’s actions and ordered his removal. The president’s death — a “heart attack” induced by an untraceable toxin — closed the episode, but the damage lingered. History’s greatest psychological operation rapidly unravelled.

The second virus had been more lethal, leaving sixteen million dead worldwide. This time, real vectors were involved in the form of genetically modified mosquitoes, ticks, flies, and bats. Yet even this success carried failure. Billions refused the vaccines outright; their suspicions fuelled by the previous plot and the speed with which the new vaccines were developed. Government agencies and security personnel likewise refused to enforce mandates, shattering the pre-planned narrative of unanimous compliance. Vaccination certificates were forged on an industrial scale to enable cross-border travel. And much like a cinematic encore, videos emerged of dead bodies piled up in Third World mortuaries, only for the corpses to resurrect themselves in leaked, longer versions of the clips.

The fire spat ember onto the hearth, its brief, sharp crackle the only sound to pierce his reverie. Voss reached for the dossier, the worn leather cool and supple against his palm. He felt triumphant.

The plan will succeed this time.

Both pandemics had offered an invaluable lesson. The masses may not comply, but they were still powerless to seek restitution. None of the masterminds behind the pandemics were ever brought to justice. The media ensured mass distraction by playing up one global crisis after another. Crises which the Alliance fomented.

The best part was the kompromat on the global political class. They were guilty of active collusion and had the deaths of citizens on their hands.

They were now literally owned by the Alliance.

***

“We write history. We decide the villains and the heroes, what is remembered and what is forgotten. The rabble has the collective memory of a goldfish. And need I remind you? We had tested the resistance of the so-called sheeple class through various provocative means. We even etched our masterplan for a five hundred million-strong global population on the Georgia Guidestones. Those slabs stood for over forty years before we demolished them. And who remembers them now? No one.” — Lord Alaric Ainsworth (United Kingdom), senior member of the Overseers.

***

Ashfaq gave a noncommittal nod. His face was still, but his mind roared. You Americans think we are just naive tools of your empire. But some of us still believe in a different reckoning. It will be an electric reckoning of a billion volts; of a million suns. That I assure you, my friend. — Lt Gen Siraj Ashfaq (Pakistan), pawn in the nuclear armageddon plot.

Summation

I folded every major strand of the coming globalist nightmare into The Electric Reckoning: the engineered pandemic, the obedience drill, the gene-level takeover, the digital cage, and the mass betrayal by the very institutions sworn to protect us.

Most importantly, I showed exactly why their botched pandemic operation shattered dozens of nations loose from the globalist leash — and why, to drag those countries back into line, the next wave of “crises” will have to be orders of magnitude more spectacular, more violent, and deliberately unattributable until it is too late.

I wrote it as a techno-thriller because fiction slips past the censors and hits harder than any stack of “factual” footnotes ever could. Truth wrapped in story is the last form of contraband they can’t fully confiscate. The book is indeed shadow-banned —especially by Google’s search algorithms — but I don’t care if it sells one copy or a million. Writing is my therapy, and the harder they throttle it, the more I will write.

The warning is out there now, encoded in a form that can’t be memory-holed over the long run. Get the book. Read it before the things in it stop feeling like fiction.

