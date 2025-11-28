In Part 1 of this three-part series, I established why COVID-19 remains the most taboo subject on Earth. I had also highlighted several “sudden and unexpected” deaths among young, athletic individuals that occurred within days leading to the article’s publication. And this happens every day!

Part 2 goes a step further. Here, I explore why this subject remains untouchable. But in the event of (partial) disclosure over the COVID-19 scamdemic, I will explain why it may not lead to restitution, but rather additional tyranny.

Part 3 explains how the “greatest planned genocide in history” transpired using a fictionalized narrative from my novel, The Electric Reckoning. Fiction was the only way to illustrate the political, psychological, and conspiratorial dynamics at play via a few riveting passages.

The Elephant in the Global Room

It is difficult to picture a world finally coming to terms with what may be the greatest psychological operation in modern history. So let’s game out the likeliest trigger. A weakened Trump presidency, torn by infighting and blindsided by the explosive Jeffrey Epstein files, might seek the ultimate diversion.

The administration could claim that SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, was engineered in a U.S. military laboratory. They could claim that this was done without the knowledge of Congress, the Senate, or even the White House itself. This would conveniently cast the government not as a perpetrator but as a victim of a rogue faction operating in the shadows of the American deep state — one acting in quiet collusion with parallel deep-state networks in other countries, including strategic rivals such as Russia and China.

This claim would not emerge in a vacuum: several mainstream commentators have already floated versions of this allegation. In Part 1, I had cited Jeffrey Sachs, a renowned economist and celebrity pundit, making such claims. The sitting Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, had hinted at such a possibility in her social media posts before her appointment.

A revelation of this magnitude would not require an explicit explanation of how the virus allegedly traveled from an American facility to Wuhan, China, and then to the rest of the world. Those missing connective links could easily be blamed on a billionaire-funded, off-books network of operatives whose loyalties lie outside any democratic structure. The ambiguity itself becomes an asset as it provides just enough detail for public outrage, and just enough uncertainty to prevent institutional accountability.

The Epstein files may ultimately be neutered via heavily redacted, anticlimactic, or strategically sanitized forms. Or via unrelenting lawfare. The most explosive documents, the ones with the potential to upend entire governments, are almost certainly shredded, buried, or incinerated. In case, this is not possible, the Trump administration may deflect the potentially sensational scandal by releasing the COVID-19 files.

A regime-ending scandal in the form of unredacted and fully-disclosed Epstein files needs a planetary-sized outrage to deflect fallouts from the scandal, and what better way than to wield the COVID “Trump card,” pardon the pun?

In Part 1, we have seen how the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) tacitly admitted that there could be causal links between childhood vaccination and autism. This was unthinkable only a month ago but it was perfectly timed in conjunction with the release of the Epstein files. Coincidence?

And this brings us to another elephant in the globalist room: there are simply too many powerful politicians, intelligence figures, financiers, and billionaire oligarchs implicated — directly or indirectly — in the transnational “plandemic” narrative. One only has to tally the number of heads of state who eagerly echoed the World Economic Forum’s apocalyptic COVID-19 “New Normal” agenda to recognize that this was not a spontaneous global chorus, but rather a coerced and synchronized script.

Trickle-down Effects and Imponderables

If any meaningful exposure over the COVID-19 “plandemic” were ever to occur — whether intentional, accidental, or strategically leaked — the fallout would be seismic. The shockwaves would not stop at the doors of the political and corporate elite; they would ripple through every institution all over the world.

Government bureaucrats, corporate executives, and HR enforcers who mandated vaccines under threat of termination would suddenly find themselves in the crosshairs. Schools and universities would face legal and moral scrutiny for coercing children and young adults. And the medical establishment, long protected by its aura of respectability, would be recast as a willing collaborator in what critics call pan-global “medical authoritarianism,” or worse, a coordinated depopulation project. In fact, after their mass complicity in the manufactured COVID-19 hysteria, I bristle at the thought of addressing anyone in the medical establishment as a “doctor,” a term which in the original Latin means “teacher.” Instead, I regard them as “licensed prescriptors” of Big Pharma and nothing more.

Politically, the consequences would be unprecedented. Nations could convulse with unrest, with protests becoming a daily fixture until some scapegoats are sacrificed on the altar of accountability. Since we are on the brink of another Great Depression, such a revelation could also serve a convenient secondary function: a pressure valve for dissent. An enraged public demanding “justice” is a distracted public. They will be too consumed with symbolic accountability to notice the financial looting unfolding in real time. The masses would rage, the elites would regroup, and the true architects of the crisis might escape with little more than a symbolic slap on the wrist.

Paradoxically, this upheaval may even strengthen the hand of the super-elite. As Russian-American scientist Peter Turchin notes, we are now in an era of severe “elite overproduction,” where too many elites compete for too few positions of influence. Historically, such conditions lead to internal conflict, unless part of the elite is sacrificed. The 0.01% needs to be forcibly trimmed to 0.00001% to prevent competing power structures. And what happens when competing power structures no longer exist? Well, there will be far less obstacles to full-scale depopulation campaigns worldwide.

A controlled purge of oligarchs, dictators, senior politicians, and bureaucratic kingpins could temporarily satisfy the bloodlust of a frenzied populace. National security agencies may be disgraced for failing to prevent what many call “the greatest planned genocide in history,” but such purges would only prune the tree, not uproot it.

And here lies the deeper, more unsettling possibility: that the coming “exposure,” if it ever transpires, is itself part of the script. Modern power structures do not merely anticipate public outrage; they often pre-engineer it. With inflation skyrocketing (in part due to the pandemic-era lockdowns), the public is primed to revolt anyway. Why not channel that fury toward designated expendables?

Controlled dissidents, curated whistleblowers, and algorithmically elevated “truth tellers” provide the illusion of rebellion while ensuring it unfolds within safe, predictable boundaries. Ever wondered why certain public figures like Candace Owens, Nick Fuentes and Tucker Carlson et al, as well as their ultra-liberal -counterparts, continue to enjoy massive platforms and millions in revenue while the rest of us languish in shadowbans or digital oblivion? Here is Exhibit A: type my name into Google, and the first link is a dead link and it has been so for years. Such shadowbans are not an accident but rather a permanent feature of the global digital architecture.

Designated dissidents and their ilk are not tasked to usher in full transparency. While they may enlighten the public about elite corruption via a curated informational funnel, their end goal may be to ultimately shepherd a controlled culling of the elite and the sheeple. When portions of the ruling class fall, the public will cheer, not realizing they are merely midwives to a new power structure waiting in the wings, with the so-called saviours ready to “cleanse the Augean stables.”

And while the world argues over lab leaks, origins, and blame, the real prize slips quietly out of sight: the vast reservoir of biometric, genomic, and behavioral data harvested during the pandemic. This data trove — mapped, sorted, and algorithmically weaponized — opens a new frontier of population management that renders traditional politics almost quaint. Whoever controls the data controls the future. The virus may have merely been the delivery system or the Trojan Horse, depending on how one perceives it.

Seen through this lens, the Epstein disclosures look less like an act of accountability and more like the final move in a silent war between rival elite factions. Old-guard power blocs, threatened by tech-driven upstarts, intelligence networks, and the collapse of global blackmail circuits, may be preparing a strategic reset.

The Epstein network — long the backbone of transnational leverage — imploded at the worst possible moment for the contemporary global power structure, threatening to reveal not just names but the entire architecture of elite cohesion. COVID-19 therefore was not merely a crisis; it was an emergency firewall, a crisis large enough to overshadow the disintegration of an intractably corrupt global apparatus. And as this architecture reshapes itself, the public may be fed a carefully edited “truth” designed not to liberate but to inaugurate the next era of governance — one more centralized, more algorithmic, and infinitely harder to resist.

Be careful what you wish for.

Share

Additional ways you can support my writing