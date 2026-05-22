For America’s middle and lower classes, a renewed war with Iran would translate into an immediate, deeply unequal cost-of-living crisis. It would strike wallets, jobs and financial security with a force unseen since the stagflation of the 1970s. While pundits debate grand strategy, economists warn that the primary shockwaves of a second round of hostilities would be inflationary, regressive and profoundly destabilising for working Americans. History suggests that when severe economic pain merges with a powerful perception of injustice, the result is rarely quiet. It fractures the political order, and often, it ignites the streets.

The fiscal arithmetic of escalation compounds the domestic strain. Early estimates place the direct military expenditure of the initial conflict phase at between $29 billion and $72 billion, with supplementary appropriations likely to push the 2026 total to nearly $100 billion. According to Harvard Kennedy School public policy expert Linda Bilmes, the Iran war may cost US taxpayers over $1 trillion when long-term obligations are factored in.

These outlays occur against a backdrop of chronic domestic underinvestment. The American Society of Civil Engineers’ (ASCE) 2025 Report Card for America’s Infrastructure assigned the nation a cumulative Grade C. The report also highlights an estimated $3.7 trillion funding shortfall over the decade. The dissonance is stark. While American bridges, water systems and public transit deteriorate, precision munitions are deployed to degrade Iranian infrastructure – including academic and research institutions – raising profound questions about strategic prioritisation and the long-term opportunity costs of kinetic statecraft.

Spiralling Inflationary Pressures

The most direct and painful impact of a renewed conflict would be felt immediately in the cost of daily necessities. The first phase of hostilities has already driven US fuel prices up by $1.26 per gallon, to an average of $4.20, with regional spikes exceeding $4.50. This fundamentally alters household spending patterns.

Should elevated prices persist, American consumers are projected to spend an additional $193.6 billion on fuel alone by the end of 2026. That is capital diverted from groceries, rent, childcare, healthcare and savings, constituting a direct transfer of wealth from households to global energy markets.

The burden of this price shock is not shared equally; it is markedly regressive. Recent economic data reveals a stark ‘K-shaped‘ divergence. The lowest-earning households (those earning under $40,000 annually) have already been forced to reduce their fuel consumption by 7%. Despite this sacrifice, they are still paying 12% more at the pump. For nearly one in ten of these households, petrol now consumes over 10% of their entire take-home pay. With no financial buffer, they cannot cut back further without jeopardising their ability to commute to work or access essential services.

By contrast, the highest-earning households (earning over $125,000 annually) have barely altered their driving habits, reducing consumption by just 1%. They have increased their fuel expenditure by 19%, easily absorbing the higher costs. In effect, the conflict operates as a large-scale regressive tax, shifting wealth upward from those living from one paycheque to the next towards asset-holders and firms capable of passing on elevated input costs.

While this trajectory sets the stage for prolonged economic strain and social unrest, official rhetoric has remained notably detached from household realities. In remarks at the White House on 13 May 2026, President Donald J. Trump explicitly decoupled geopolitical objectives from domestic economic welfare, stating: ‘I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation. I don’t think about anybody. I think about one thing: We cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon.’

This rhetorical prioritisation rests on a premise that remains highly contested. Public assessments by US intelligence agencies – including reports submitted to the Trump administration – have consistently found no evidence of an active Iranian nuclear weapons programme. When policy imposes severe domestic costs on the basis of a disputed threat, the question of whose interests are being advanced becomes unavoidable.

The war’s effects cascade far beyond the petrol station. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to 3.8% in April, among the highest rates recorded since 2023. American wages, meanwhile, have failed to keep pace with inflation. The ‘real’ purchasing power of a paycheque is shrinking: a worker might see the same figure on their payslip, but what that figure can buy at the supermarket, the pump, or the letting agent is declining week by week. This wage–price spiral is the mechanism through which a distant conflict erodes middle-class living standards.

A secondary shock remains in the pipeline. The fertiliser price surge, precipitated by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, has yet to fully transmit to retail food markets. Agricultural input costs typically exhibit a lagged pass-through effect, meaning the financial burden will filter through production, processing and distribution over the coming months. Consequently, the most severe phase of food inflation is likely still ahead, compounding the regressive strain on households already squeezed by elevated energy costs.

Beyond inflating household costs, a renewed conflict would directly displace hundreds of thousands of American workers. Labour-intensive sectors – particularly leisure, hospitality and retail – are inherently vulnerable to contractions in discretionary spending.

Analysis by Goldman Sachs suggests the initial phase of hostilities is already costing approximately 10,000 jobs monthly. A second, more disruptive escalation could easily double or triple that figure. Current labour market data indicates that service-sector firms are freezing recruitment or allowing vacancies to remain open, a direct response to rising input costs and margin compression. While outright labour market collapse remains unlikely in the near term, the initial shockwaves from the Strait of Hormuz are already testing the resilience of America’s employment base.

Make Whom Great Again?

The belief that US political elites prioritise Israeli interests over those of their own voters has now entered the mainstream.

In August 2025, the Trump administration issued a FEMA directive conditioning federal disaster relief on states refraining from boycotting Israeli companies. The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) swiftly highlighted the double standard: ‘Under the Trump administration’s new rule, American states and cities can boycott any country in the world over its human rights abuses – even the United States itself – but not Israel.’ The implication was stark. Should a hurricane strike Florida or wildfires engulf California, federal aid could be suspended if a state had formally opposed Israeli human rights abuses. For working-class families facing ruin, the perception that a foreign government’s interests supersede domestic survival proved profoundly alienating. The directive was quietly rescinded within weeks, but the institutional memory of conditional aid remained.

That memory was reinforced when senior figures publicly questioned the trajectory of the Iran conflict. Former National Counterterrorism Center director Joe Kent resigned in protest, stating the administration had initiated hostilities ‘due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby.’ He further alleged that the President had been ‘misled’ into believing Iran posed an imminent threat when intelligence assessments suggested otherwise. The narrative that American blood and treasure is being expended on a conflict that serves foreign, rather than domestic, interests functions as a powerful political grievance. When layered atop soaring fuel prices and wage stagnation, it becomes highly combustible.

Yet, attributing this trajectory solely to executive miscalculation overlooks a longer structural pattern. Analysts across the political spectrum have long noted the consistent prioritisation of Israeli strategic interests in US foreign policy. It is a dynamic occasionally crystallised by historical flashpoints such as the 8 June 1967 attack by the Israeli Air Force on the USS Liberty, which killed 34 and wounded 171 US servicemen.

This institutional alignment extends to official reporting mechanisms. The 2024 State Department Human Rights Report underwent substantial revision under political appointees. The Israel section was markedly condensed, omitting references to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and documented settler violence against Palestinians. Critical language present in previous editions was systematically excised. For an American public regularly exposed to harrowing imagery from Gaza, the perception of state-sanctioned narrative sanitisation fosters profound moral dissonance and erodes trust in institutional objectivity.

When policy, aid and official reporting appear calibrated to a single foreign priority, the question of accountability takes an electoral turn. This sentiment is already fracturing Trump’s own MAGA base. A recent CNN poll found the share of Republicans who support Israel’s military campaigns has dropped from 68 per cent in 2023 to 52 per cent. Most tellingly, former White House strategist Steve Bannon told Politico that ‘for the under-30-year-old MAGA base, Israel has almost no support.’

Tucker Carlson, arguably the most influential voice in the MAGA spectrum, has repeatedly characterised the Iran war as ‘Israel’s war’ and accused Trump of being a ‘slave’ to Israeli interests. Such criticism is now a growing feature of right-wing commentary.

Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, once known for her extreme MAGA loyalism, has gone further by using the word ‘genocide’ to describe Israel’s ‘starvation of innocent people and children in Gaza.’ It is a sentiment echoed across the wider world, as reflected in recent UN resolutions and international legal proceedings.

Even the influential conservative think tank, The Heritage Foundation, has called on Washington to ‘re-orient its relationship with Israel’ from a special pact to an ‘equal strategic partnership’ — whatever that means.

Waiting for the Catalyst

Historical analysis of social unrest reveals that economic pain alone is rarely sufficient to trigger sustained civil disorder. A galvanising grievance is required to transform individual desperation into collective action.

The urban uprisings of the 1960s, for example, occurred during a period of relative economic prosperity, ignited not by poverty but by profound divisions over civil rights and the Vietnam War. Similarly, the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. (1968), the beating of Rodney King (1991) and the murder of George Floyd (2020) were not the root causes of underlying grievances, but the catalytic sparks that mobilised them.

What, then, could serve as the trigger for the ‘Israel First’ grievance in the current context? Plausible scenarios include:

• A high-profile American casualty directly attributable to the conflict, framed as dying for foreign rather than domestic strategic interests.

• A visible natural disaster where federal aid is delayed or tacitly tied to compliance with the Israel boycott rule, leaving citizens to suffer while the government appears to prioritise a foreign power.

• A leaked memo or recording showing the President explicitly subordinating American domestic needs to Israeli requests – for example, diverting disaster relief funds to military aid for Israel.

• Continued imagery of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza juxtaposed with ongoing US military support, generating moral outrage that transcends partisan lines and mobilises politically disenfranchised young people across the spectrum.

Yet many of these conditions are already present. Opposition to the administration’s policies has remained comparatively contained despite controversial policy shifts and frequently contradictory public statements. Even the George Floyd uprisings generated more visible street-level mobilisation than the current economic and foreign policy malaise.

This discrepancy invites scrutiny. Is the United States, in practice, a bipartisan duopoly with a carefully calibrated safety valve for public dissent?

Broken Promises and Rising Pessimism

Anger over the economic situation and the perception of ‘Israel First’ prioritisation is already reshaping public opinion. The University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment Index has fallen to 49.8, the lowest level since records began in 1978. This is not a minor fluctuation. It reflects deep-seated fear and pessimism about the future. When consumer sentiment falls this low, households curtail spending to essentials alone, which in turn deepens economic contraction.

President Trump won the 2024 election in part on a promise to lower living costs, criticising the Biden administration’s record on inflation and pledging ‘no more wars.’ What followed was a stark reversal. Only 30 per cent of American adults now approve of his handling of the economy, representing a dramatic drop from his first term. This places Republican control of Congress at significant risk in the upcoming November midterms. A renewed conflict, with its attendant price spikes and job losses, would likely seal that fate, returning Congress to Democratic control amid a wave of voter anger.

But the bigger question is this: will the Democratic Party continue to pursue an ‘Israel First’ policy while cloaking it in toothless criticisms that will not alter the status quo? Like their Republican counterparts, many Democratic members of Congress receive support from the influential American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC). Their record in calling for full disclosure of the Epstein files – a persistent flashpoint for institutional distrust – remains shockingly abysmal.

One can reasonably expect the Trump administration to adopt more critical rhetoric towards Israel in the weeks leading up to the midterms. Such opportunistic positioning, however, would be pure, unadulterated kabuki.

Cui Bono?

For America’s middle and lower classes, a renewed conflict with Iran would funnel wealth away from households into global energy markets, redirect resources from job security to corporate profits, and trade domestic stability for geopolitical ambitions that they neither supported nor selected.

The affluent would scarcely register the shock. They possess the assets to hedge against inflation, the liquidity to absorb price spikes, and the capital to navigate labour market dislocations. The working and middle classes lack such buffers. Here are some stark figures to consider:

Tightrope finances: Approximately 65% of Americans live paycheque to paycheque.

Lacking $1,000 in cash reserves: Just 41% of Americans polled can afford $1,000 in emergency expenses from their savings.

Cannot afford to fall sick: Roughly 1 in 4 adults (25–27%) report having no paid sick leave at all. Among those with insurance, about 40% of working-age adults say they would need to borrow or go into debt to pay a $1,000 medical bill. Around 30–35% of adults say they have skipped a recommended medical test, treatment, or follow-up due to cost.

Low wages: Roughly 40–45% of workers earn less than $20 per hour, and nearly 30% of the labour force earns below a ‘living wage’ as defined by MIT’s Living Wage Calculator.

Unemployment undercount: The U-6 measure (underemployed, discouraged, and part-time for economic reasons) typically hovers around 7–10%, roughly double the official U-3 unemployment rate.

Food insecurity: About 1 in 8 Americans experience food insecurity. Among households with children, it rises to 1 in 5.

Housing insecurity: Nearly 40% of renters spend more than 30% of income on housing; roughly 1 in 5 spend over 50%.

Wealth concentration: The top 10% of Americans own roughly 70% of total household wealth while the bottom 50% own about 1.5%.

These indicators are deteriorating with each passing quarter. Under such conditions, for the White House to renew a conflict that prioritises a foreign nation’s strategic interests over domestic economic survival would effectively be construed as a treasonous dereliction of duty.

It would be a conflict that would drive petrol to $5 or more per gallon, skyrocket food prices, and eliminate millions of jobs. In such an environment, distress would accelerate asset consolidation, as those with capital acquire distressed holdings at steep discounts. In other words, the top 1% would get wealthier at the expense of everyone else.

Conclusion

The historical record is unambiguous. Economic hardship alone rarely precipitates sustained unrest. Desperation transforms into collective action only when fused with a galvanising grievance. Even then, such mobilisation can be co-opted or deflected. Contemporary US politics increasingly operates through highly stylised narratives and managed dissent. In an environment where political incentives align with escalation, the possibility of diversionary crises or manufactured narratives ahead of the midterms cannot be dismissed.

This is not alarmism; it is an established pattern. The structural conditions for significant social disruption are already in place. Whether they ignite depends on a catalytic event – and on the administration’s capacity to channel or contain mounting domestic discontent. The economic and political fault lines are no longer theoretical. They are being drawn in real time.

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