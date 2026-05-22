The Eye Opener

The Eye Opener

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Carol Haas's avatar
Carol Haas
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This is a good overview with plenty of food for thought. I can't imagine any galvanizing grievance that could move a people as fragmented as this nation into acting as a collective. In the last 5 or 6 years alone, we've had innumerable legitimate reasons for a constitutional republic to hold its government accountable by various collective means, and it has not happened. The people have been weakened, but if somehow a galvanizing grievance could move them as a meaningful collective, I believe we would quickly see war and a large-scale draft. Just a guess.

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