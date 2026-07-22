The Eye Opener

The Eye Opener

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Jesus Is Lord's avatar
Jesus Is Lord
1d

wow, Babylon 5 in the actual making. The robots saw humans as inferior carbon based units which needed to be destroyed. Same as Star Trek, and V-ger. Voyager. Might I sum it all up in a simple thought: They have learned too darned much! Including our anatomy and workings. Question is: When will God intervene? No one knows. I did see a sort of commercial once where (think 6G) they pushed a big button, or switch, and people were falling over all over the world...switched off? Can only wonder. Thanks for this in depth look at what is transpiring.

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Manfred's avatar
Manfred
2d

Quite a display of your intellectual prowess. Over my head. Did I catch some disrespect for the President of the United States of America?

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