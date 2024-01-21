The fate of global trade does not hinge on the Bab el Mandeb
Too many punditries have portrayed the Israel-Hamas war and Houthi attacks along the Red Sea as the next Black Swan events. Are these fears credible?
Source: ajot.com
As soon as the Israel-Hamas war broke out on Oct 7, the mediascape was rife with speculations regarding the future of the Gaza Strip and the Red Sea maritime trade.
With big question marks still lingering over the genesis of this conflict, assorted pundits have regurgitated and permuted various scenarios over the fate of Gaza and the wid…