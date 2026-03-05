The Eye Opener

The Eye Opener

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Mathew Maavak's avatar
Dr. Mathew Maavak
2d

This article was actually written and completed on Feb 28. I had to update one section in light of the ongoing, so-called "End Times" war in the Persian Gulf.

Reply
Share
Carol Haas's avatar
Carol Haas
2d

Paul spoke of the maturing of the mystery of lawlessness which would ultimately produce the "man of sin" the "son of perdition" (personification of that mature Wickedness). That mystery had already begun 2000 years ago, but it seems we are seeing the converging of this fullness of the mystery of lawlessness with the divine judgment of God. That those two forces, which you pinpointed, would converge is stated by Paul in II Thess 2:7 "for the mystery of iniquity does already work: only he who now hinders will hinder until he "shall out of the midst be gone" (a literal and enigmatic rendering from Gk.).

Vs. 6 explains why the delay and convergence "And you know what hinders" (this interlude of time in which our Lord would build His church and the gates of Hell would not prevail against it), ". . . that he (antichrist) might be revealed in His (God's) time."

This article has shed light on the truth of this scripture -- thank you!

Reply
Share
5 replies by Dr. Mathew Maavak and others
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr Mathew Maavak · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture