Introduction

In Part 1, it was postulated that the sudden release of the Epstein files may not be an accident of government transparency but rather a scripted revelation imposed by forces unknown. We traced the irony of arrests targeting data leakers rather than predators, and we examined the central mechanism of mutually assured blackmail through unencrypted email accounts that bound the global elite together in a web of complicity.

Since the publication of the Part 1, more damning elite linkages to Epstein have emerged, coincidentally in tandem the Epstein Mafia’s ongoing war against Iran.

It turns out Ghislaine Maxwell’s sister, Christine Maxwell, co-founded a software company called Chiliad whose tools were designed to connect the computers of the FBI, CIA, NSA, and other intelligence agencies for data mining and cross-referencing. How coincidental that the same family that produced Epstein’s madam also built the infrastructure linking major intelligence agencies in the United States. (Note: Some entity is taking great pains to scrub Chiliad and its activities from the internet altogether).

The questions therefore write themselves: How could they not know? How could the combined surveillance apparatus of the Western world — tasked with protecting citizens, including children — remain ignorant of a trafficking operation run by their own data-mining partner’s sister and boyfriend? Was Chiliad’s real mission to provide cover for a global child sex trafficking and blackmail operation? Who was the ultimate beneficiary?

Before that, we must briefly examine the nature of the global pedocracy, or what could be called the Epstein Web, into which any mover and shaker must be inducted before enjoying the putrefying fruits of unchecked power.

The Epstein Web

For decades, Epstein’s activities were conveniently swept under the carpet by those who knew better. The January 2026 document dump may have changed the calculus. When the public sees that presidential palaces, monarchies, Fortune 100 boardrooms, top bureaucrats, and spiritual leaderships were all implicated in the same depraved network, the foundations of legitimacy crumble. The emperors truly have no clothes, and the exposure, despite heavy redactions, is highly damning.

The very social media platforms that silenced pandemic heresies now host unfettered speculations over satanic rituals, blackmail operations, and elite paedophile rings. This permission structure did not emerge by accident. Some shadowy player has taken control of the narrative and decided that it was finally time to weaponise controlled transparency to serve their end goal. This may have been the plan all along.

Of course, a crucial distinction must be made between being mentioned and being implicated in the Epstein files. But where does one draw the line?

Anyone who set foot on Little St. James island aka Epstein Island would have had to be willfully blind to miss what was happening there. The centrepiece “temple,” with its gold dome, blue stripes, and elevated perch, screams occult symbolism to anyone approaching by air or water. This is architecture designed to be discerned from afar, a monument to something. But even if visitors dismissed the structure as yet another billionaire vanity, they could not have missed the inordinate number of barely-adult females in the presence of the high and mighty.

These visitors included people with direct access to the top intelligence agencies of the Western world. The same CIA, FBI, and Mossad that allegedly track “terrorists”, monitor foreign adversaries, and maintain files on millions of ordinary citizens somehow detected nothing unusual about a convicted sex offender’s private island swarming with young girls and global power brokers. The same U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers who provided Epstein “concierge services“ — whisking him through inspections, troubleshooting his airport problems — raised no red flags.

The world is indeed ruled by a global pedocracy but just how wide and encompassing is the Epstein Web?

Guilt by Association?

When a so-called “Christian” C-suite executive spends years publicly praising Bill Gates despite the latter’s glaringly evil “health philanthropy” in the Third World, and follows up with demonstrable pro-vaxxer militancy, the public has every right to place that person somewhere in the nodes of Epstein’s spider web. Especially after the revelation that Epstein had literally orchestrated global “pandemic preparedness” until 2019.

They all knew. The machinery of suppression they built was never meant to protect the public. It was meant to protect each other.

By my admittedly broad estimation, the depraved web Epstein had woven should include 10,000 to 20,000 of the most powerful men and women in the world. These are leaders across the political, financial, technological, civil society, military, and religious spectrums.

This is why, during the onset of the “plandemic,” not a single fly caught in that web could opt out. None could tell himself: “I have amassed tens of millions, but I am not playing along with this travesty. I will retire, cite health reasons, and live out my days in comfort.” The spider would have devoured any such non-compliant soul for breakfast. Proverbs 24 is very instructive over this matter. It begins with this refrain:

Be not envious of evil men, nor desire to be with them, for their hearts devise violence…

This is why the same monarchs, presidents, prime ministers, financiers, intellectuals, religious leaders, and tech oligarchs entangled directly or indirectly in the Epstein Web also became the loudest promoters of the COVID-19 narrative. The great social justice warrior, Zionist wolf in sheep’s clothing, and Epstein buddy Noam Chomsky even wanted anti-vaxxers locked out of society altogether.

These were the faces on our screens, rolling up sleeves for the cameras, dignity discarded. If the pandemic were genuinely the existential threat they proclaimed, no public persuasion would have been necessary. The performance itself betrayed the lie.

Perversions and Desecrations

The global public has shown again and again that it can tolerate almost any abuse of power. Greed? Expected. Corruption? Assumed. Hypocrisy? Par for the course. Wars fought for oil? The price of “civilization.” But two transgressions cross the line into unforgivable territory: the sexual abuse of children, and participation in satanic rituals.

Nowhere is the satanic angle more apparent than in revelations emerging from the Muslim world, a region now teetering on the edge of immolation as conflict widens across the Persian Gulf.

The files have exposed a moral turpitude that cuts to the heart of religious hypocrisy among the Islamic elite.

Consider the case of Hind al-Owais, a United Arab Emirates diplomat who held a senior advisory position at the United Nations and headed the Emirates’ Permanent Committee for Human Rights. In her public life, al-Owais, who often wears the hijab and abaya, advocated passionately for the rights of women and girls. “Investing in women is not only the right thing to do, but it’s also the smart thing to do,” she declared at international forums.

And what was this real “investment” in women and girls? They are revealed in her private correspondence with Epstein. In one email, sent four years after Epstein’s conviction for child sex trafficking, al-Owais wrote:

“Hi, I am already in discussion with XXXX {redacted} on time – I am so excited to see you and introduce you to my sister — she is even prettier than me!!!!!.” (sic).

When Epstein responded suggesting lunch, she replied:

“Are you in town??? My sister is here and I have told her so much about you. I want her to meet you… Let me know when!!!!!!” She signed off with “Kisses.” (sic).

This is the same diplomat who, in another exchange, received an email from Epstein expressing that he “would like more time with you two.” The cognitive dissonance is staggering: a woman who presents herself to the world as a defender of Islamic values, who wears the hijab symbolising modesty, privately offering to introduce her sister to the world’s most notorious sex predator.

This saga gives the term “Hajji Hooker” — coined by US Army soldiers during the Iraq and Afghanistan wars — either additional meaning or incontrovertible proof.

Yet even more shocking is what the files reveal about how Epstein treated the holiest symbols of Islam. Fragments of the Kiswa — the black and gold-embroidered cloth that covers the Kaaba in Mecca, Islam’s holiest site — were shipped from Saudi Arabia to Epstein’s residence in Florida in early 2017.

The shipment was coordinated by UAE-based businesswoman Aziza al-Ahmadi, working with a Saudi intermediary named Abdullah al-Maari. Three separate pieces were sent: one from inside the Kaaba, one from the outer covering, and a third piece made from the same materials but never used. The items were classified as “artworks” on customs forms to bypass restrictions.

In an email accompanying the shipment, al-Ahmadi explained the profound significance of what she was sending.

“The black piece was touched by a minimum of 10 million Muslims of different denominations, Sunni, Shia, and others… They walk around the Kaaba seven rounds, then everyone tries as much as they can to touch it, and they keep their prayers, wishes, tears, and hopes on this piece. Hoping that after that, all their prayers would be accepted.” (sic).

I wonder if this collective prayerful transference included the Kiswa ending up as a floor rug for Epstein and fellow perverts to trample on. Ask any therapist who had treated hardcore perverts. Performing sexual acts on an object deemed sacred to any religion, especially one considered hostile, intensifies the thrill. It is called “sacrilagnia” and is an admittedly rare term.

The Kiswa, after a certain period of use, is traditionally cut and distributed to dignitaries, museums, and Islamic institutions as a blessing, never to be trampled upon. Yet instead of widespread furor, including diplomatic condemnations from across the Islamic world, the general response has been limited to indignant personal tweets, nothing more.

The fact that Epstein was a Zionist operative with long-known links to Israeli intelligence did not deter the Muslim elite from crawling like maggots into his spider’s web. In fact, they seem to have relished it.

The elite indeed have a religion of sorts, for they have bound themselves to the cult of Zionism through shared transgression.

The Occult Dimension

The essence of occultism is the deliberate profanation of what others hold holy or innocent (e.g. children). Whether through Marina Abramovic’s spirit cooking dinners, where guests drank blood from a faux-menstrual chalice; through the Baal wire transfer that invoked the Canaanite deity of child sacrifice; or through the use of the Kiswa as a floor rug — the pattern is consistent.

The mainstream media dogs were quick to spin the Baal reference as a scanning error. The correct spelling, they insist, should be “Bank.” Check your QWERTY keyboard. Is this even possible? The keys “B” and “N” are not exactly neighbours. A fat-finger typo might transpose letters, but it does not transform a four-letter word into an entirely different four-letter word that just happens to name an ancient demon associated with child sacrifice.

In any case, do banks accept wire transfer requests with faulty account names? The document was indeed processed. The money moved. Someone at JPMorgan read that line and knew exactly what “Baal.name” meant, or did not care enough to question it. How strange?

The media would have us believe this is all a typo, a scanning glitch, a nothingburger. Yet the same document ecosystem that produced “Baal.name” also produced evidence of Epstein’s eggregious crimes.

Cui Bono?

To understand why the files were released, one must pose the classic question of political intrigue: who benefits? The Epstein data dump has delegitimised virtually every institution of the existing global order simultaneously.

One clear winner in this episode appears to be the Zionist entity of Israel which, ironically, has a disproportionate number of figures implicated in the Epstein files. Yet it is the same entity now dictating its genocidal terms to a weary world. It has dragged the United States into a Persian Gulf firestorm that will claim many lives. Anyone with two functioning brain cells knows that the global consequences of such a regional war will benefit only Israel in the long run; not the United States, not Europe, and certainly not Asia.

Epstein was a financial supporter of the Friends of the Israel Defense Forces as well as institutions affiliated with the Jewish National Fund — organisations central to Israel’s military and settlement expansion. His close relationship with Ehud Barak, former Prime Minister and former head of military intelligence, is well-documented. According to testimony from former Israeli intelligence officer Ari Ben-Menashe, Epstein was recruited by Mossad in the 1980s, with Ghislaine Maxwell’s father Robert Maxwell playing a pivotal role in that recruitment. The sexual blackmail network Epstein managed served as an intelligence operation to gather compromising information on influential figures across the globe.

That is why the global elite is in bed with the cult of Zionism.

How does Israel get away with such double-standards and depravity all the time? Global disapproval of Israel has reached historic levels, with the nation ranking at the bottom of nation branding indexes for two consecutive years. Younger generations all over the world increasingly view Israel as a “colonial, toxic state.” Yet none of this isolation translates into consequences. Why? Perhaps, the answer lies in the Bible.

Is Israel the Mystery Babylon, the Great Harlot described in Revelation 17:5? The biblical symbol of a wealthy, powerful entity that seduces the kings of the earth and grows drunk on the blood of the saints finds a compelling parallel in the nation that has, through its intelligence networks and compromised elites, woven the high and mighty into its satanic spider’s web. Israel is the only entity that has reduced the world to a planetary brothel, entangling leaders across every spectrum in networks of complicity and blackmail.

This, in turn, brings us to two entities that may have forced the release of those files.

The Antichrist?

In Revelation 13:4, we read End Times inhabitants asking themselves:

“Who is like the beast? Who can wage war against it?”

A million talking heads may whip up righteous indignation over the Epstein files, but the fact remains that the people have no power because they have cheaply ceded individual sovereignty to the beast system. The recent “pandemic” may have been a trial run to gauge public supineness across the world. Every nation ultimately capitulated to the coronapsychosis, and by extension, to Zionism itself.

Now consider what happens next. What if a charismatic leader emerges from the ashes of the ongoing Persian Gulf war, promising stability? Will the so-called Third Temple be finally built, along with the unveiling of the Khazar Moschiach?

I will not delve too deeply into the details here. Others have been doing this for decades before I was born, often through the lens of Zionist dispensationalism. And here is the irony: While they may have warned of the character, provenance, and agenda of such a person, they will yet bow down before him nonetheless, as their entire interpretation of the End Times is based on dogmatic deceit.

Just imagine a religious yoyo who thought he had figured out the End Times puzzle but is instead presented with another persona and circumstance that does not fit the profile? Is that an excuse to play along? Furthermore, ardent Christian Zionists would consider it “antisemitic” not to follow such a leader.

Bear in mind that the Early Church had a rather different view about the Beast system and the Beast himself. They were certainly not dispensationalists. I will expound on this in another commentary.

But can another possible power be responsible for the release of the Epstein files?

Divine Intervention?

The pattern of elite exposure does not end with Epstein. Just days ago, in late February 2026, a leaked membership roster of the Bohemian Grove — the ultra-secretive all-male retreat in Sonoma County, California — was published online by investigative journalist Dan Boguslaw.

The list of over 2,000 members includes some of the most powerful men in America: billionaire Michael Bloomberg, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, billionaire Charles Koch, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, and even comedian Conan O’Brien. The timing is striking. As the Epstein files continue their controlled drip into the public domain, another secret membership roll conveniently rises to the surface.

Expect more such files to “suddenly appear.”

The Bohemian Club, founded in 1872, is an occultic fraternity. Its famous “Cremation of Care” ceremony is replete with satanic symbolism. Who benefits when the mystique of these institutions is systematically dismantled, one leak at a time?

Is it also a coincidence that an unusual number of pro-Trump MAGA pastors and politicians have lately been implicated and arrested on charges of child sexual abuse?

Perhaps God Himself is intervening in the “last hour” to expose the leaders of this world for what they are. Revelation chapter 18 deals with the final judgment on Mystery Babylon. Verses 2-3 record an angelic announcement:

“Fallen, fallen is Babylon the great! She has become a dwelling place for demons, a haunt for every unclean spirit, a haunt for every unclean bird, a haunt for every unclean and detestable beast. For all nations have drunk the wine of the passion of her sexual immorality, and the kings of the earth have committed immorality with her, and the merchants of the earth have grown rich from the power of her luxurious living.”

This is followed by another announcement from verses 4-5:

“Come out of her, my people, lest you take part in her sins, lest you share in her plagues; for her sins are heaped high as heaven, and God has remembered her iniquities.”

The stage is set. The players have been exposed. The question that remains is whether one will continue cheering for the beast or finally heed the call to extricate oneself.

Share

Additional ways you can support my writing