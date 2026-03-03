In early 2026, after decades of deferred anticipation and persistent cries of cover-up, the U.S. Department of Justice finally released what it called the “complete” Jeffrey Epstein files. Across two tranches totaling more than six million documents, images, and videos, the long-withheld trove entered the public domain.

No one was shocked at the contents, despite the universal theatrical outrage. Nothing in those files should have surprised anyone who had been paying the mildest of attention to an unspeakable scandal that was festering for years. As it turned out, even the wildest speculation had undershot the mark. Conspiracy theories touching on paedophilia, child sex trafficking, money laundering, international espionage, “hunting parties” and even cannibalism appeared closer to truth than fiction. The released materials have implicated the high and mighty from presidential palaces and Fortune 100 companies to monarchies, spiritual gurus, and academicians. All the emperors of our global systems have been found to be lacking clothing — in the presence of trafficked minors, no less.

Perennial social justice warriors like Noam Chomsky were revealed to be buddies with former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and Epstein, long after the latter was exposed as a child sex predator. Chomsky had written a letter praising Epstein as a “highly valued friend” and described their relationship as “a most valuable experience.”

For over two decades, after an initial interaction, I was convinced that Chomsky was a closet Zionist entrusted with one critical mission which I will reveal in a subsequent commentary. For the time being, I would not be surprised if additional damning documents emerged implicating present and past occupants of the White House.

Once the present batch of files were released, however, two vexatious questions lingered like flies that could not be swatted away: Why now? Who is forcing the DOJ’s hand?

For years, conventional wisdom held that the shadowy U.S. deep state would suppress any information that could tar and feather the who’s who of the Western world. Yet here they were, in the open, searchable, and impossible to ignore. The redactions — of which there were plenty — oozed insinuation, leaving enough room for damning inferences. While many, including myself, firmly believe that the most incriminating files have been outright destroyed by the FBI and DOJ, there remains a trove of breadcrumbs for OSINT enthusiasts to connect the dots and present a fuller picture.

Some may argue that the true death knell for secrecy was the transformation of the data by the internet itself. Projects like “Jmail” emerged in November 2025, reconstructing Epstein’s inbox in a familiar Gmail-style interface. It allowed any curious citizen to browse the communications of the elite. Within weeks, Jmail amassed over 18 million visits . Once information becomes interactive and searchable, it escapes the control of any single state or institution. But Jmail’s timing feels less like an accident and more like a secret ultimatum to the DOJ.

Why do I believe this may have been scripted? Jmail could have been taken down by those who control the levers of the virtual domain. We have seen such powers exerted during the four-year global coronapsychosis. The fact that it remains online, expanding with each new document dump, suggests a tacit permission structure at work.

Social media platforms like X, Facebook, and YouTube — known for summarily taking down any COVID-19 or anti-Zionist narrative that countered the official line — suddenly allowed free rein on this matter. Talking heads were permitted to broach the most conspiratorial and damning theories without the usual censorship, notching up hundreds of thousands and even millions of views within hours. The alt media industry is having the most bullish run in history.

The irony is almost too perfect to be accidental. Many of those discovered to be in Epstein’s circle were the Big Tech oligarchs themselves — the very men who function as shadow rulers of the United States and the wider Western orbit. Elon Musk, for instance, once tweeted that Donald Trump was in the files before deleting it. It turns out Musk himself was in contact with Epstein. Files show that the technopreneur repeatedly attempted to arrange meetings between 2012 and 2014. Yet Musk had the gall to declare that “No one pushed harder than me,” by leveraging his platform in pursuit of “transparency.” Why self-incriminate? Unless the incrimination was already a foregone conclusion, and preemptive positioning was the only play left.

The mystery deepens when one considers the political theater surrounding the release. During the run-up to the 2024 presidential election, incoming President Donald Trump, along with Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI director Kash Patel, repeatedly made damning allegations and demanded the files be made public. They positioned themselves as the vanguard of transparency, ready to expose the rot at the heart of the American establishment. But almost immediately upon taking office, they executed a bewildering U-turn. Bondi’s DOJ first declared the investigation “over” before stonewalling one congressional subpoena after another. Later, she claimed there was “nothing to see” in those millions of pages even as Trump loyalists were being purged from the department’s ranks.

If the files contained nothing incriminating, why did the establishment vacillate for years? Were they buying time to sanitise the documents? And if they contained highly incriminating information — which they did — how does one explain the sudden document dump? The release was preceded by many sudden and suspicious deaths. In my opinion, many more such deaths could have occurred, and the public would have been powerless to do anything about it.

Another irony lies in the nature of the first arrests. While some anticipated the mass handcuffing of child sex predators, the legal system instead moved against those who leaked information. The arrest of Peter Mandelson, the former UK ambassador to the US, on suspicion of “misconduct in public office,” sent a chilling signal. Mandelson was not accused of misadventures with children at Little Saint James island aka Pedophile Island; he was accused of sharing confidential government information with Epstein regarding UK tax reforms and EU bailouts during the 2008 financial crisis. Emails show he passed sensitive policy details to Epstein, including an “asset sales plan” and confirmation of an imminent eurozone bailout package the day before it was publicly announced .

The Mandelson arrest was not an isolated incident. Just days earlier, on his 66th birthday, British authorities arrested Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the former prince, on identical grounds: suspicion of misconduct in public office. Mountbatten-Windsor is accused of sharing confidential government information with Epstein during his years as a trade envoy, including reports from trade visits and a classified briefing on investment in Afghanistan. His brother, King Charles, issued a statement saying he learned of the arrest with “the deepest concern” and that “the law must take its course.” If you believe that, you will believe anything!

Here again, the might of the state was mobilised not to punish participation in a depraved sex trafficking ring, but to address the breach of state secrets. Mandelson faces no investigation for sexual misconduct while Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest concerns documents, not decades-old accusations from Virginia Giuffre who expediently committed suicide in April 2025.

This confirms a dark thesis. Within these circles, state secrets fetch a higher currency than human lives. The establishment’s immediate retaliation was not for the abuse of children, but for the breach of data.

This brings us to the central mechanism of the entire enterprise, namely the use of unencrypted, consumer-grade email. The discovery that Epstein’s most frequently used address was “jeevacation@gmail.com” seems, on its face, an act of staggering incompetence. Yet by conducting sensitive correspondence through a platform that retains metadata subject to subpoena, Epstein may have been guided by a darker logic i.e. creating a web of mutually assured destruction. Every tech CEO who emailed him about a flight, every politician who leaked policy, every socialite who coordinated travel left a discoverable record. And of course, there were plenty of creepy references to blonde girls and beef jerky, among countless other baffling mentions which made little sense, except presumably to Epstein’s spider web.

If Gmail, along with Outlook, Yahoo, and the rest, was the trap, the password was the key. Reddit users, armed with passwords found within the files like “#1Island”, “ghislaine”, and “jenjen12”, accessed Epstein’s accounts within days of the release. Cybernews noted that in the 2010s, “the practice of reusing simple passwords was common, and multi-factor authentication was often not used.”

Why didn’t Epstein delete the data? He had thirteen years between arrests — from July 2006 to July 2019 — to make the problem disappear. He chose not to. Perhaps because the records were never a liability. They were his leverage.

Google, in the meantime, responded to grand jury subpoenas with subscriber information, recovery emails, and IP logs.

This raises another disturbing question: Was Big Tech, particularly Google, acting as a secret cyber-guarantor for this satanic circle? WIRED found multiple grand jury subpoenas addressed to Google in the DOJ releases, “along with files that appear to be Google data produced about specific users and letters on Google letterhead responding to specific subpoena requests.”

Google’s responses contained account names, recovery emails, phone numbers, IP addresses, and activity logs. Google spokesperson Katelin Jabbari stated the company’s “processes for handling law enforcement requests are designed to protect users’ privacy while meeting our legal obligations.” Whether acting as guarantor or merely complying with law, Google was certainly a silent partner in the surveillance infrastructure.

Even if Google were secretly acting as a cyber guarantor, how difficult would it have been for Russian, Chinese, and Iranian hackers to breach one account and follow the breadcrumbs? We now know foreign entities were reading Epstein’s mail, not as hackers, but as official investigators. The Paris prosecutor’s office admitted in 2026 that French authorities had seized approximately 4,500 emails from Epstein’s Gmail account during a 2019 raid on his Paris apartment. They sat on this intelligence for years.

Meanwhile, leaked emails between Epstein and former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak reveal Epstein aggressively pursuing investments in surveillance technologies directly tied to Israeli intelligence. Reporty Homeland Security (sic), later renamed Carbyne, was co-founded by Pinchas Buchris, a former director of Unit 8200 — Israel’s equivalent of the NSA. It developed emergency response systems that stream live video and location data to 911 call centers.

Why was Epstein — a convicted sex offender with a known island for trafficking minors — interested in emergency distress calls? Was this a mere investment strategy? A data pipeline to spy on Americans? An avenue for sadistic pleasure from hearing recorded emergencies? Or was this a joint US-Israeli intelligence operation, designed to intercept tip-offs related to child sex trafficking and thereby expand the circle of the “blackmailable”?

Epstein had also cultivated Russian contacts, offering advice to former Russian Deputy Minister Sergey Belyakov on evading U.S. economic sanctions. The relationship was transactional: Belyakov provided Epstein with intelligence on a blackmail target, and in return Epstein recruited Western elites, including billionaire investor Peter Thiel and Thomas Pritzker, for meetings with his FSB-connected friend. Belyakov found the introductions “very helpful” and later sought Epstein’s assistance in connecting with Vincenzo Iozzo, a renowned hacker who was subsequently linked to the Kremlin.

A Damning Conclusion

I am convinced that many foreign entities were reading the most damaging exchanges within the Epstein circle in real time, storing them for future leverage.

It is therefore my contention that someone, or some entity, forced an abrupt policy change with regard to those files. Please do not tell me it was the result of “people’s power” or the efforts of “brilliant” podcasters. These can be squashed like bugs in open daylight. The sheeple have been subjected to repeated travesties of justice since the dawn of time. Yet, in the case of the United States alone, they continue to vote for a shambolic bipartisan tyranny every four years despite knowing that nothing will change for the better.

The release was not an act of government transparency; it was a scripted revelation. This is may be the reason why one prominent Democrat (Ro Khanna) and one prominent Republican (Thomas Massie) were entrusted to force the documents out into the open. They were the putative architects of the Epstein Files Transparency Act. They were the first to view the unredacted files. And they were the ones who emerged to tell the public what they found: at least six men, their names redacted, who appear “likely incriminated” by their inclusion — including a high-ranking foreign official and other prominent figures.

Only six? One should expect six thousand prominent figures no less!

Come what may, the proverbial Pandora’s Box has been opened. But just who possesses such power to force the DOJ’s hand? In my opinion, there are two possible actors involved in the Epstein disclosure, and the reader will not have to wait long before finding out. In fact, the answer is already in my “scheduled” folder.

Stay tuned.

