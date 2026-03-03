The Eye Opener

The Eye Opener

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sam's avatar
Sam
9h

https://x.com/triffic_stuff_/status/2023585332365594728/photo/2

Seems like some files are missing

Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Mathew Maavak
Iain McCausland's avatar
Iain McCausland
2h

According to a report in the Daily Mail from a couple of weeks ago, Peter Mandelson recalls first meeting Jeffrey Epstein in 1999 or 2000 at the home of Lynn de Forester Rothschild in Martha’s Vineyard. Me thinks therefore the Rothschild global banking oligarchy and their gangster friends hold the Epstein files in their entirety.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr Mathew Maavak · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture