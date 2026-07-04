The Eye Opener

The Eye Opener

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ChauChau's avatar
ChauChau
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I could not be more happier, actually for a good while aware people know already that it is just a matter of short time China will be strongest economy in OUR planet and gladly.

Prosperity, Progress and Peace should be written on their Red & Yellow stars flag, but it is all right as is.

Mao would be content and proud to see China now.

As soon as the AI's (u.s. ones) along with companies that produce nothing like pal ant ir and n vidia go down and drag the whole stock market with them China will get closer to its glory.

And likely all the oppressed by the west folks and Resistant fighters around the world will feel relieved and ascend for prosperity again. These two evil men who dragged 8 billion people to not prosperity and to not progress, harming our whole world in more inflation and uncertainty should be in jail. Not the decent people protesting against that rachitic yet dangerous world tumor. I am so China now, deeply rooting/cheering for their Victory and Rise against.

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