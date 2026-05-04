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Deep beneath a weather-worn barn, The Architect sat hunched over a terminal which bleached the packed-earth walls with a cold radiance. From above, nothing betrayed his presence. Satellite sensors detected only livestock and straw. Drone scans would reveal nothing. Each day, an unsuspecting farmhand and her children shovelled fresh cow manure across the beams, masking heat signatures and absorbing the hum below. What looked like rural banality was camouflage for the most dangerous workshop on earth.

His motivation preceded the collapse he had hastened — older even than the sinister institution called the Alliance. Decades earlier, over whiskey and smoke, he and Marcus had joked, argued, and prophesied about civilisation’s fragility. Marcus may have forgotten, but The Architect had not. He had carried those drunken, napkin-scrawled prophecies like scars, and now, from his hidden chamber, he watched them all unfold.

Like Voss, Ginsburg, and the shadowy Overseers, The Architect believed that society required a reset. Collapse was no longer an abstract possibility; it was an inevitability. But unlike them, he envisioned a different reset altogether — one diametrically opposite to the abomination they had conceived.

Their future was Orwellian, while his vision was primitive and grounded. He would drag humanity back to a pre-electric age.

Electricity, he believed, was the current that bound the dystopian edifice together. It could connect families across continents, or coordinate genocide with equal ease. It powered the servers and data centres that choked imagination, reducing life to metrics.

Remove electricity, and the whole façade would fall. In darkness, humanity might rediscover empathy, conscience, and thought instead of the hollow mimicries that replaced them.

His disdain for electricity came not from theory but from life. He had lived among those who foresaw its dangers. These anachronistic people were mocked, yet they were ultimately right. As his fingers danced across the keys, all lingering doubts began to recede, chased away by the familiar, earthy scent of damp soil and old wood that seeped from the walls of his sanctuary.

He took a sip of tea, the ceramic mug warm and rough against his palm, the taste of bitter roots and honey anchoring him in the moment. He returned to his train of thought.

At first, electricity had been a miracle. The lightbulb banished night; refrigeration preserved life; and hospitals flourished with X-rays and machines. It pulled mankind from feudalism into a dazzling new century. Factories roared, telegraphs stitched nations together, and cities gleamed like stellar constellations. In homes, it liberated women through irons, washing machines, and microwaves. Electricity was not just a utility; it was the cultural architect of the twentieth century.

But liberation carried costs, and progress bred myriad dislocations. Domestic machines redrew the social contract. Women, freed from household drudgery, entered the workforce, politics, and movements that upended hierarchies. Children were routinely orphaned to paid caretakers. Families strained, communities frayed, and society lost its rhythm.

Human regression, The Architect mused, always mirrored material progress. The currents that lit Paris also powered the conveyor belts of sweatshops and the bomb that consumed Hiroshima. Dependency replaced resilience. Entire nations tethered themselves to grids so delicate that one storm, one failure, could plunge millions into darkness. And when darkness came, modern man proved weaker than his ancestors.

The Architect paused for a moment to take stock of Voss’ recent meeting with the Council. He knew that the Council did not know anything about Project Dominoes.

“So,” he thought, “they proceed with their genocide. Let’s throw a few more electric spanners into their works.”

He worked on the keyboard to initiate more blackouts and cyberattacks, even as his internal tirade deepened.

The old theatre of death had foretold this. The electric chair, hailed as humane, became a symbol of cold brutality. Why not retain the hangman’s rope or firing squad, he wondered, which were mercifully swift? Because electricity could power spectacle. It turned death into performance. The same current soon powered glowing handheld screens that reduced billions into unthinking zombies. The smartphone was the ultimate execution device, as it killed intellect via addictive digital slop.

Yes, electricity shrank the earth, but it also destroyed its rhythms. Night no longer sheltered dreamers and poets while factories demanded endless productivity. The neon’s glare, the machine’s drone, and the screen’s glow all forged a new tyranny, not of nations but of the soul. No thought was private, no soul could roam free. Billions parroted one another into digital oblivion.

“What has electricity truly achieved?” he muttered, before pressing “execute” on the keyboard.

The man on the street was shackled to a panopticon, his movements logged, and his privacy auctioned. In the meantime, wealth congealed into the hands of a few. The middle class — the “middle element,” as Marcus once quoted Socrates — was dissolving. Society was already hollow.

He had foreseen this endgame decades ago. At DARPA, he had glimpsed the scaffolding of the world’s communication systems. Civilisation was propped on layer upon layer of outdated firmware. Hidden within were the protocols no one dared disturb. But The Architect had. He had rewritten them, and now he could access nearly every secure system on Earth. All except the ones used by the Overseers. This digital black hole troubled him to no great extent. Their architecture was intricate, alien in its logic — beyond even his understanding.

Everything else, however, was his stage. As he stared at the screen beneath the barn, he knew that within those buried lines of code lay the switches that could plunge the world into silence.

They were his switches.

***

Marcus sat alone in the windowless train, its stainless-steel walls gleaming with a cold, unyielding sheen that seemed to mock his unease. The entire car, from floor to ceiling to the parallel benches bolted along the walls, was forged from the same relentless metal. The train hurtled through unseen tunnels, swerving dextrously at breakneck speed. Each lurch sent a jolt of disorientation through him — a sensation akin to kinetosis, the nauseating vertigo of seasickness without the sea. Where was he going? Was it one of those Olympia stations? He could not tell, and the absence of windows only deepened his confusion, sealing him in a steel cocoon with no glimpse of the world beyond.

He rose, unsteady, and began pacing the length of the car, his boots clanging against the metal floor. Ten conjoined cars stretched ahead, each as empty as the first, their identical interiors amplifying his solitude. He counted them, one by one, as if the act might anchor him to reality. What kind of mind, he wondered, would design such a claustrophobic, featureless train? Whoever they were, their meticulous control was etched into every seamless weld.

His thoughts drifted to paratroopers in windowless military transport planes, men who faced the void with camaraderie, their chatter a shield against the unknown. But here, Marcus had no one. And the train had no driver either.

The disorientation grew, a rising vertigo that blurred his sense of time and place. He stumbled back to the first car, his hand grazing the cold bench, and sank to the floor. He wrapped his arms around a steel pole that tethered the floor to the ceiling and clung to it like a lifeline.

He then noticed subtle circular protuberances on the ceiling. Were they hidden cameras? Then a terrifying thought struck him.

“Am I in a mobile gas chamber?”

***

The Architect leaned back, a faint smile touching his lips. His next move was already underway. A top-secret drone, armed with an incendiary bomb, had discreetly left a NATO base in Germany. Its destination was a remote peak in the Swiss Alps, where it would perch on a craggy ledge like a mechanical spider. There it will remain dormant until a signal activates it for a final, devastating mission.

Everything was going according to plan, and the master plotter returned to his silent rant against electricity.

What comes after electricity is extinguished? That was the question that kept challenging him. Collapse was necessary, even imperative, but without order, the breakdown of society would only breed savagery. A void of power, if left unfilled, would invite warlords, criminals, and cults. Survivors of the dying empire may step back and reassert control. That was where Marcus came in.

Marcus was no mere philosopher of collapse; he was an expert on governance and propaganda. He knew how to reforge the human spirit. Together, as they once joked, they were like two blades of a pair of shears — useless apart but potent together. Now, in the shadow of the Alliance, that metaphor had become a plan. In any case, he had already forced the issue, and there was no turning back for his old friend.

Society would have to be reorganised from the bottom up. No longer pyramids of bureaucracy, no longer the illusion of representative democracy, and no more useless managers shuffling papers while algorithms made the real decisions. The new order would resemble the oldest order: villages, clans, and federations bound not by wires and screens, but by face-to-face interaction and trust. Authority would rise organically from within, not imposed from above.

The first task would be memory. The evils of the past, particularly the cult of electricity, would have to be named and condemned. Basic history texts, rewritten for a generation born without grids and mesmerising screens, would teach not the glory of “progress” but the cost of it: how lightbulbs became bombs, how convenience bred slavery, how the digital hive stripped man of soul. Electricity itself would be discussed not as a marvel but as a cautionary tale of seduction that subverted civilisations.

Schools, too, would be remade. There would be no more indoctrination centres that churned out compliant workers for an industrial machine. Rather, they would focus on age-old life skills that had kept families and communities alive long before the machine era. Children would learn how to grow and preserve food, hunt, and build with their own hands. They would learn storytelling as memory-keeping, not scrolling as a distraction. Knowledge would not vanish, but it would be curated and humanised.

Medical texts would undergo the same revolution. Gone would be the cold manuals of industrial medicine that treated the body like a malfunctioning device. In their place would be holistic guides that understood man as spirit and flesh in union. The cornerstone would be a vast herbal encyclopaedia that would nurture holistic health. What the pharmaceutical giants had stolen and patented would be returned to the people, written in plain language, and preserved as a cultural inheritance.

Marcus believed propaganda would not disappear, only change shape. And he was right. Where once it was a weapon of the state, in the new order, it would be a tool of memory, ritual, and belonging. Stories, songs, and native lore would carry the warning of electricity’s temptation, embedding caution in the marrow of children. Symbols would matter more than policies. People who once relied on lightbulbs and glowing screens would instead light candles and fires — not just for warmth, but for meaning.

And so, as The Architect studied code, firmware, and AI, Marcus studied the minds of men. One will dismantle the grid while the other will prepare the story to explain its fall. The plan was almost perfect — The Architect reassured himself once more.

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