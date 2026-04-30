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The room was a study in restrained power. Low light pooled on dark wood, and the faint hum of encrypted systems seemed to echo off the walls. Twelve figures sat around an oval table; their faces lit by the cold glow of holographic displays. Dossiers hovered in the air, translucent sheets of light carrying names, biometrics, and classifications. It was a silent procession of lives weighed, measured, and filed. This was the kind of technology that still belonged to the science fiction realm as far as the public was concerned.

At the head sat Voss, the Council’s unquestioned linchpin. He steepled his fingers as the meeting commenced.

“Gentlemen, ladies.” His voice appeared like silk cut with steel. “We are past theory. The indicators are conclusive: supply chains fractured, political radicalisation accelerating, resources depleted, and societies unravelling. Collapse is not looming. It is already here. But where others may see catastrophe, I only see opportunity. We have a few weeks to complete our plans.”

A soft murmur ran around the table, rippling along an oval course. Doubt and optimism wrestled for room. Everyone knew what was at stake. Unity was evaporating, and the air tasted of uncertainty.

Daniela Chen, the tech oligarch from the Asian Consortium, leaned forward. She always took the role of the sceptic, the perennial devil’s advocate. Her warnings were usually welcomed, as they had shielded the Alliance from public exposure in the past. This time, however, rising apprehension turned her into a voice of inconvenient dissent.

“We have weathered crises before,” she said evenly. “Markets correct, disasters abate, and governments stabilise. Are you certain this is the moment? A premature move risks everything.”

She let the silence hang, then pressed on. “Our influence is not what it was three months ago. China, Japan, South Korea, and Vietnam are making unusual pacts. Russia and Iran are joining them. Just last week, Seoul and Tokyo — historical enemies no less — clinched a secret deal to fast-track the development of neutron bombs and hypersonic delivery systems. From what I gather, their immediate neighbours are willing to look the other way as long as these weapons are solely directed at the West.”

Without wasting time, she gestured to the holographic newsfeeds circling the chamber: riots in France, the Shanghai Accord crumbling, and firestorms across U.S. cities.

“We spent trillions on pandemics, climate theatrics, weather modifications, and manufactured leaders. For what? The West lies in ruins and the East slips through our fingers.”

Her voice then sharpened. “Our so-called Young Future Leaders have also proved to be the worst returns on investment in history.”

The chamber tightened. Chen knew she risked erasure from the Pharos List by pushing this hard, but she kept going. “What makes you think this can be fixed?” she demanded.

For the first time, Voss’ composure cracked. His voice slid into guttural German. “Ze plan will work. When ze food runs dry and anarchy becomes unbearable — and it already is — the rabble will beg us to save them. Let the Far East stray. They will crawl back. Now we must complete the Pharos List. Extract the brightest. Secure Olympia.”

Richard Hayes, the defence magnate who thrived on perpetual conflict, cut in. “And the play, Voss? Martial law? Private armies? We need numbers to secure extractions, and we are running out of time.”

Voss flicked a hand in dismissal. A map spun above the table; the world dotted with glowing safe zones. “You know the plan. Preservation: five hundred million individuals — scientists, engineers, skilled labour, genetic diversity. Preselected, pre-screened, and sheltered in bunkers built for wars that never came. This is not a theory. It is an obligation to the future. Get them there at any cost. There are no power or communications interruptions there. Is that simple enough?”

Chen narrowed her eyes. She suspected the lie under “genetic diversity.” Voss’ future was selective, and she doubted her people were included in that pool.

Hayes pressed on. “How do we even get them out? The Inner rings in many Western cities are turning into hellscapes. Many won’t survive extraction. The protocol is failing in the Far East. The grid is down half the time, and biometric verification is impossible on a 24/7 basis. This is a security nightmare.”

Voss stroked his chin as slivers of doubt began to seep in. Desperation demanded ruthless clarity. He looked to his right. “With the loss of the Far East and Russian pools, how soon can the list be recalibrated, Ari?”

Ari Ginsburg, the artificial intelligence stalwart, straightened up. His empire, Ariburg AI, had long ago swallowed all the Big Tech conglomerates in the West, linking and commandeering every major global system through its Stadion-Link suite. All except the ones in the East. If anyone could safeguard the Pharos List, it was Ginsburg — the man who had taught machines how to think and nations how to obey.

“Our models remain sound,” he assured his colleagues. “The five hundred million target was pencilled decades ago, before many of us here were even born. With rapid advances in technology since then, we only need one hundred million. In fact, fifty million will suffice to begin. We can identify and induct worthy survivors on the planet after our project succeeds. So far, two million have reached various Olympia sites. My system is flagging new names in real time whenever the original specialists are unavailable.”

Voss allowed himself a small nod. Ginsburg kept the focus on metrics and margins. Yet he sensed the room’s malaise. Memory itself was shrinking, and into its void, confusion was metastasising. Experts were calling it “mnemonic deflation,” and the Alliance was largely responsible for the phenomenon.

Engineered confusion had looped into uncontrollable feedback. Archives contradicted themselves. Databases produced inconsistent versions of the same events. Timestamps blurred. A civilisation built on selective information and outright lies was drowning in scrambled memory. The serpent was finally devouring its tail. It was therefore critical for the next stage of their plan to be executed without delay, Voss thought.

“And the other item on the agenda, Ari?” Voss reminded his loyal lieutenant.

Ginsburg cleared his throat. “Yes, there is another problem we are facing. The recent blackouts and communication failures… those outside our control. We cannot account for all of them.”

Heads immediately turned in his direction. Ginsburg summoned outage maps. “Fifty-seven coordinated major blackouts. No known signatures. No traffic pattern consistent with any known actor. My models cannot explain them. They cannot triangulate the source.”

Voss leaned forward. He was now pale. “Meaning? You are saying this is not human?”

Ginsburg’s Adam’s apple bobbed. “Meaning someone or something is running interference, better at hiding than we are at seeking. If this continues, our plans may be exposed. Without uninterrupted power and networks, Pharos dies before it breathes. Even the locations of Olympia may be compromised.”

Silence suffocated the room. Voss forced steel into his voice. “Compile a report. Assemble your team. Get me answers. And Hayes, continue with the extractions at any cost. We cannot afford delays anymore.”

***

The worst fears of the Council were unfolding in real time. Unknown to them, The Architect had infiltrated their encrypted channels from the very beginning. He was not merely eavesdropping; he was archiving their plans and activities. Gigabytes of Council transcripts, draft protocols, and contingency models were siphoned into a heavily distributed darknet repository. The files were fragmented and redundantly stored across dozens of hidden servers, and bound by a timed-release encryption.

The encryption functioned like a dead man’s switch. Unless manually reset at precise intervals, the cipher would dissolve on its own, rendering the cache visible to anyone who stumbled upon it. And the countdown was already running. On a date predetermined by The Architect, the vault would unlock, releasing the Council’s genocidal blueprints into the public domain.

Ginsburg had foreseen dangers of this sort and wanted to extinguish the darknet altogether. But he faced two intractable problems. First, no one truly possessed the master keys to the darknet. Those had been lost decades ago, ever since its scaffolding was spun out of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) into a self-sustaining mesh that no single entity could switch off. It had outgrown its creators, a ghost network without a central kill switch.

Second, the darknet was not just a haunt for criminals and dissidents. It remained a vital artery for the U.S. defence and intelligence apparatus. Black-ops units, covert embassy communications, and even nuclear command redundancies still piggybacked on its encrypted pathways. Killing it outright would not only cripple adversaries but also blind one’s own systems in the process.

***

As the bush taxi ferried him to the city centre, Marcus stayed completely silent, as instructed by The Architect.

The city had long since shed its familiar contours. Iconic landmarks in each ring were no longer easily recognisable. Skyscrapers were falling into decrepitude while large barricades, manned by armed guards, ran right through once popular parks.

The driver was an impassive middle-aged man who appeared well-instructed by his mission: to deliver the “cargo” and nothing else. There would be no small talk, no exchange of pleasantries, nothing.

Multiple checkpoints dotted each ring, but the ones the driver approached were the most restrictive and fortified. These were express lanes reserved only for the military and VIP transport. At each checkpoint, the driver furnished a card that was electronically scanned, accompanied by a mysterious letter. Each time, they were promptly saluted and waved through, escorted by an armed vehicle which operated between each ring.

Marcus was impressed by The Architect’s clout and organisation. His apartment — former apartment now — was on Ring 2, and he could see the rapid decay in Ring 3. It was still bearable. By Ring 4, the chaos thickened with gunfire and screams. There were visibly fewer people on Ring 4 as saner people generally moved outward, away from the city centre whenever they could. And now, highly restrictive permits were required for such transits.

Ring 5 felt like a necropolis-in-waiting. Entire neighbourhoods had been swallowed by ash and industrial soot, coating every surface in a grey patina. Shells of buildings stood like broken teeth, their upper floors gutted by either fire or violence. Power lines drooped like nooses overhead. Small fires burned unattended in metal barrels — not for warmth, but to ward off vermin. Figures huddled in alleyways, looking gaunt and feral, tracking the bush taxi and the armed escort with wary eyes. The air was thick with the acrid smell of melted plastic and decay. Marcus saw what looked like children, barefoot and skeletal, digging through heaps of refuse while drones indifferently hovered overhead. Here, death had no ceremony, with corpses left by the curb like forgotten trash.

Marcus reminded himself that this was the worst-affected city in the world, a stage built to show what the collapse meant in real time. Surely, things were better elsewhere?

Nightfall accompanied the descent into Ring 6. It was suitably marked by an abrupt blackout. It wouldn’t have made a difference, as even the moonlight seemed to recoil here. Only the headlights of the taxi and the accompanying armoured personnel carrier pierced the gloom, revealing streets choked with debris and skeletal cars. It was a visual testament to the panic and lawlessness that had seized the city. Biohazard signs were spray-painted on building fronts. Some entrances were welded shut while others gaped open like mouths waiting to consume the unwary. The road dipped and cracked, capable of swallowing tyres in deep potholes that looked like old blast craters. Marcus spotted makeshift gallows on lamp posts, the ropes swaying gently as if they were recently used. Echoes of human activity existed only in the form of muffled weeping, gunshots, and sporadic bursts of maniacal laughter that rolled across the dark.

Ring 7 was the very harbinger of death. The air itself was wrong. It was pungent, metallic, and dense. A perma-haze hovered over the ground. It was either industrial smog or chemical residue — one could never tell — but it clung to the skin and made the eyes water. Marcus coughed as the car’s air-conditioning drew in the fumes. The driver promptly turned it off, but it made little difference. The buildings here looked more like carcasses. Every corner bore the mark of failed insurrections. There were half-burnt graffiti messages and skeletonised makeshift barricades. The few figures visible here were masked, heavily armed scavenger-militias who thrived in the lawless entropy. Stray dogs roamed in packs, feasting on things that were not permissible in any civilised setting. There was a drone strike no less than 80 metres from the roadside.

Far in the distance, the sealed zone of Ring 8 pulsed with artificial light.

Marcus heaved a sigh of relief. He had assumed that the city centre — the “Core” at Ring 8 — had collapsed like the rest. It was rumoured to be either radioactive or filled with a plethora of chemical fumes that made the place uninhabitable. No humans were supposed to live here; only feral bipeds who had allegedly turned to cannibalism. At least that was what the ham radio chatter speculated. But as the taxi crossed the final checkpoint, a surreal new world emerged from behind the barricades.

The first thing he noticed was the silence. It was a chilling quietude of control. The roads were newly paved, immaculate, and without a crack. The few structures that still stood had been retrofitted with reinforced alloys. There were sleek sensor grids embedded on their surfaces. Surveillance drones hovered overhead.

Unlike the outer rings, no civilians were wandering about. Armed figures in nuclear, biological, and chemical (NBC) suits were going about their task. Their movements were deliberate, almost rehearsed. Some patrolled with robot dogs, others tapped into tablet consoles mounted along the perimeter walls.

The core appeared to have a low population density, but everything about it radiated preparedness. It felt less like a city core and more like a militarized ark — a prototype of whatever was poised to replace civilisation.

The taxi came to a halt in front of an abandoned theatre. The driver nodded to signal that the journey was over. Marcus stepped out and was promptly hurried into a building by guards in grey NBC suits. Inside, one of them gestured, and Marcus followed him past false walls and decoy corridors until they reached a concealed elevator that descended without a murmur.

The underground facility was nothing like what Marcus expected. It was sterile but not oppressive, fitted with cool lighting and brushed steel surfaces. The filtered air smelled faintly of antiseptic and ozone. The corridors were soundproofed, with the silence interrupted only by a discreet mechanical trundle that sounded vaguely familiar.

He was led to a private suite which appeared like a luxury cell for a VIP prisoner. Inside, there was a smart mirror, a sterilisation chamber, and a steaming shower with multiple heads. More importantly, it had a wardrobe of utilitarian but well-fitted clothing. There were multilingual instructions for those dazed by the sudden transition from outer chaos to the clinical serenity of the underground refuge.

Above a bed, a recessed screen displayed a single sentence:

“You have 30 minutes to refresh before boarding.”

Now, Marcus recognised the source of the trundle. He opened a panel next to the sink and found sealed packs of snacks, vitamins, and some kind of neural stabiliser pills. He ignored the pills.

After freshening up, the same escort returned precisely on time. He said nothing but gestured toward a narrow corridor that sloped downward. On both sides were windows which revealed a large number of people inside, clinging to luggage as if they were ready to board a plane on a one-way journey. Beside the windows were schematics of a multipronged rail-line, all ending in destinations randomly marked as Olympia-12, Olympia-34, Olympia-117, and so on.

The corridor eventually opened into an underground train station. The train was already waiting. It was sleek, windowless, and throbbing like a living thing. It bore no logo or route map.

Marcus paused at the threshold, wondering yet again: What the hell have I signed up for?

He was the only passenger on that train.

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